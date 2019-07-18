TRENDING:

Early men's lacrosse top 25 rankings

College football's best new uniforms

Here's some of the greatest moments from the 2018-2019 season

football-fbs flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | July 18, 2019

2019 SEC football media days: Schedule, speaking times, TV channels

Alabama heads to the national title game for the fourth straight year

The 2019 SEC football media days concluded Thursday, July 18 in Birmingham, Alabama. Below, check out the full schedule, speakers and TV channel information from the past week.

The event started Monday, July 15. Last year, the media correctly predicted Alabama to face Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. The Crimson Tide ended up winning, 35-28. 

2019 SEC football media days: Schedule, quotes

All times are ET.

Monday, July 15

Dan Mullen, Florida | Everything Mullen said
Ed Orgeron, LSU | Everything Orgeron said
Barry Odom, Missouri

Tuesday, July 16

Kirby Smart, Georgia | Everything Smart said
Matt Luke, Mississippi
Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M | Everything Fisher said

Wednesday, July 17

Nick Saban, Alabama | Everything Saban said
Chad Morris, Arkansas
Joe Moorhead, Mississippi State
Will Muschamp, South Carolina

Thursday, July 18

Derek Mason, Vanderbilt
Mark Stoops, Kentucky
Gus Malzahn, Auburn

SEC football media days players

Here were all the players in attendance:

Alabama
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Jr.
Dylan Moses, LB, Jr.
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Jr.

Arkansas
McTelvin Agim, DL, Sr.
De'Jon Harris, LB, Sr.
Devwah Whaley, RB, Sr.

Auburn
Derrick Brown, DT, Sr.
Marlon Davidson, DE, Sr.
Prince Tega Wanogho, OL, Sr.

Florida
Feleipe Franks, QB, Jr.
Lamical Perine, RB, Sr.
Jabari Zuniga, DL, Sr.

Georgia
Jake Fromm, QB, Jr.
J.R. Reed, DB, Sr.
Andrew Thomas, OL, Jr.

Kentucky
Lynn Bowden Jr., ATH, Jr.
Kash Daniel, LB, Sr.
Logan Stenberg, OL, Sr.

LSU
Joe Burrow, QB, Sr.
Grant Delpit, DB, Jr.
Lloyd Cushenberry, C, Jr.

Mississippi
Matt Corral, QB, Fr.
Alex Givens, OL, Sr.
MoMo Sanogo, LB, Jr.

Mississippi State
Farrod Green, TE, Sr.
Erroll Thompson, LB, Jr.
Darryl Williams, C, Sr.

Missouri
Kelly Bryant, QB, Sr.
Cale Garrett, LB, Sr.
DeMarkus Acy, CB, Sr.

South Carolina
Jake Bentley, QB, Sr.
T.J. Brunson, LB, Sr.
Bryan Edwards, WR, Sr.

Tennessee
Daniel Bituli, LB, Sr.
Jarrett Guarantano, QB, Jr.
Darrell Taylor, LB, Sr.

Texas A&M
Kellen Mond, QB, Jr.
Justin Madubuike, DL, Jr.
Braden Mann, P, Sr.

Vanderbilt
Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Sr.
Jared Pinkney, TE, Sr.
Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Sr.

2019 SEC football media days: TV channels

Coverage will be provided by the SEC Network and ESPN. SEC Network will have coverage from Birmingham, Alabama, while ESPN's College Football Live will show highlights and headlines from the press conferences.

All times ET.

Wednesday, July 17

  • 7 a.m. — SEC This Morning
  • 10 a.m. — SEC Now
  • 4:30 p.m. — The Paul Finebaum Show (radio only 3-4:30 p.m.)

Thursday, July 18

  • 7 a.m. — SEC This Morning
  • 10 a.m. — SEC Now
  • 3 p.m. — The Paul Finebaum Show

SEC Championship Game: History, winner

Alabama goes into the 2019 season as the defending SEC champion. The Crimson Tide rallied to beat Georgia, the 2017 champion, 35-28, in Atlanta.

Here's the complete rundown of the SEC Championship Game, starting with the first game in 1992.

Year Champion Score Runner up MVP Location
2018 Alabama 35-28 Georgia RB Josh Jacobs, Alabama Atlanta, GA
2017 Georgia 28-7 Auburn LB Roquan Smith, Georgia Atlanta, GA
2016 Alabama 54-16 Florida LB Reuben Foster, Alabama Atlanta, GA
2015 Alabama 29-15 Florida RB Derrick Henry, Alabama Atlanta, GA
2014 Alabama 42-13 Missouri QB Blake Sims, Alabama Atlanta, GA
2013 Auburn 59-42 Missouri RB Tre Mason, Auburn Atlanta, GA
2012 Alabama 32-28 Georgia RB Eddie Lacy, Alabama Atlanta, GA
2011 LSU 42-10 Georgia CB Tyrann Mathieu, LSU Atlanta, GA
2010 Auburn 56-17 South Carolina QB Cam Newton, Auburn Atlanta, GA
2009 Alabama 32-13 Florida QB Greg McElroy, Alabama Atlanta, GA
2008 Florida 31-20 Alabama QB Tim Tebow, Florida Atlanta, GA
2007 LSU 21-14 Tennessee QB Ryan Perrilloux, LSU Atlanta, GA
2006 Florida 38-28 Arkansas WR Percy Harvin, Florida Atlanta, GA
2005 Georgia 34-14 LSU QB D.J. Shockley, Georgia Atlanta, GA
2004 Auburn 38-28 Tennessee QB Jason Campbell, Auburn Atlanta, GA
2003 LSU 34-13 Georgia RB Justin Vincent, LSU Atlanta, GA
2002 Georgia 30-3 Arkansas QB David Greene, Georgia Atlanta, GA
2001 LSU 31-20 Tennessee QB Matt Mauck, LSU Atlanta, GA
2000 Florida 28-6 Auburn QB Rex Grossman, Florida Atlanta, GA
1999 Alabama 34-7 Florida WR Freddie Milons, Alabama Atlanta, GA
1998 Tennessee 24-14 Mississippi State WR Peerless Price, Tennessee Atlanta, GA
1997 Tennessee 30-29 Auburn QB Peyton Manning, Tennessee Atlanta, GA
1996 Florida 45-30 Alabama QB Danny Wuerffel, Florida Atlanta, GA
1995 Florida 34-3 Arkansas QB Danny Wuerffel, Florida Atlanta, GA
1994 Florida 24-23 Alabama DT Ellis Johnson, Florida Atlanta, GA
1993 Florida 28-13 Alabama QB Terry Dean, Florida Birmingham, AL
1992 Alabama 28-21 Florida CB Antonio Langham, Alabama Birmingham, AL

Everything Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said about the upcoming season at Big Ten media days

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke at the Big Ten media day on Friday. Here's what he said.
READ MORE

Penn State's James Franklin talks quarterbacks and program standards at Big Ten media days

Finishing at No. 17 in the AP top 25 and ranked No. 12 in the final CFP rankings, Penn State enters the fall coming off a 9-4 season where the Nittany Lions were 3-0 in non-conference play. Penn State head coach James Franklin spoke at Big Ten media days on Friday. Here's everything he said.
READ MORE

College football: Longest active win streaks going into the 2019 season for FBS

Clemson has the longest active win streak in FBS football going into the 2019 college football season. Here's the list of the other longest streaks.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners