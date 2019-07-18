2019 SEC football media days: Schedule, speaking times, TV channels

Alabama heads to the national title game for the fourth straight year

Alabama heads to the national title game for the fourth straight year

The 2019 SEC football media days concluded Thursday, July 18 in Birmingham, Alabama. Below, check out the full schedule, speakers and TV channel information from the past week.

The event started Monday, July 15. Last year, the media correctly predicted Alabama to face Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. The Crimson Tide ended up winning, 35-28.

2019 SEC football media days: Schedule, quotes

All times are ET.

Monday, July 15

Dan Mullen, Florida | Everything Mullen said

Ed Orgeron, LSU | Everything Orgeron said

Barry Odom, Missouri

Tuesday, July 16

Kirby Smart, Georgia | Everything Smart said

Matt Luke, Mississippi

Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M | Everything Fisher said

Wednesday, July 17

Nick Saban, Alabama | Everything Saban said

Chad Morris, Arkansas

Joe Moorhead, Mississippi State

Will Muschamp, South Carolina

Thursday, July 18

Derek Mason, Vanderbilt

Mark Stoops, Kentucky

Gus Malzahn, Auburn

SEC football media days players

Here were all the players in attendance:

Alabama

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Jr.

Dylan Moses, LB, Jr.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Jr.

Arkansas

McTelvin Agim, DL, Sr.

De'Jon Harris, LB, Sr.

Devwah Whaley, RB, Sr.

Auburn

Derrick Brown, DT, Sr.

Marlon Davidson, DE, Sr.

Prince Tega Wanogho, OL, Sr.

Florida

Feleipe Franks, QB, Jr.

Lamical Perine, RB, Sr.

Jabari Zuniga, DL, Sr.

Georgia

Jake Fromm, QB, Jr.

J.R. Reed, DB, Sr.

Andrew Thomas, OL, Jr.

Kentucky

Lynn Bowden Jr., ATH, Jr.

Kash Daniel, LB, Sr.

Logan Stenberg, OL, Sr.

LSU

Joe Burrow, QB, Sr.

Grant Delpit, DB, Jr.

Lloyd Cushenberry, C, Jr.

Mississippi

Matt Corral, QB, Fr.

Alex Givens, OL, Sr.

MoMo Sanogo, LB, Jr.

Mississippi State

Farrod Green, TE, Sr.

Erroll Thompson, LB, Jr.

Darryl Williams, C, Sr.

Missouri

Kelly Bryant, QB, Sr.

Cale Garrett, LB, Sr.

DeMarkus Acy, CB, Sr.

South Carolina

Jake Bentley, QB, Sr.

T.J. Brunson, LB, Sr.

Bryan Edwards, WR, Sr.

Tennessee

Daniel Bituli, LB, Sr.

Jarrett Guarantano, QB, Jr.

Darrell Taylor, LB, Sr.

Texas A&M

Kellen Mond, QB, Jr.

Justin Madubuike, DL, Jr.

Braden Mann, P, Sr.

Vanderbilt

Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Sr.

Jared Pinkney, TE, Sr.

Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Sr.

2019 SEC football media days: TV channels

Coverage will be provided by the SEC Network and ESPN. SEC Network will have coverage from Birmingham, Alabama, while ESPN's College Football Live will show highlights and headlines from the press conferences.

All times ET.

Wednesday, July 17

7 a.m. — SEC This Morning

10 a.m. — SEC Now

4:30 p.m. — The Paul Finebaum Show (radio only 3-4:30 p.m.)

Thursday, July 18

7 a.m. — SEC This Morning

10 a.m. — SEC Now

3 p.m. — The Paul Finebaum Show

SEC Championship Game: History, winner

Alabama goes into the 2019 season as the defending SEC champion. The Crimson Tide rallied to beat Georgia, the 2017 champion, 35-28, in Atlanta.

Here's the complete rundown of the SEC Championship Game, starting with the first game in 1992.