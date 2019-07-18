2019 SEC football media days: Schedule, speaking times, TV channels

The 2019 SEC football media days concluded Thursday, July 18 in Birmingham, Alabama. Below, check out the full schedule, speakers and TV channel information from the past week.
The event started Monday, July 15. Last year, the media correctly predicted Alabama to face Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. The Crimson Tide ended up winning, 35-28.
2019 SEC football media days: Schedule, quotes
All times are ET.
Monday, July 15
Dan Mullen, Florida | Everything Mullen said
Ed Orgeron, LSU | Everything Orgeron said
Barry Odom, Missouri
Tuesday, July 16
Kirby Smart, Georgia | Everything Smart said
Matt Luke, Mississippi
Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M | Everything Fisher said
Wednesday, July 17
Nick Saban, Alabama | Everything Saban said
Chad Morris, Arkansas
Joe Moorhead, Mississippi State
Will Muschamp, South Carolina
Thursday, July 18
Derek Mason, Vanderbilt
Mark Stoops, Kentucky
Gus Malzahn, Auburn
SEC football media days players
Here were all the players in attendance:
Alabama
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Jr.
Dylan Moses, LB, Jr.
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Jr.
Arkansas
McTelvin Agim, DL, Sr.
De'Jon Harris, LB, Sr.
Devwah Whaley, RB, Sr.
Auburn
Derrick Brown, DT, Sr.
Marlon Davidson, DE, Sr.
Prince Tega Wanogho, OL, Sr.
Florida
Feleipe Franks, QB, Jr.
Lamical Perine, RB, Sr.
Jabari Zuniga, DL, Sr.
Georgia
Jake Fromm, QB, Jr.
J.R. Reed, DB, Sr.
Andrew Thomas, OL, Jr.
Kentucky
Lynn Bowden Jr., ATH, Jr.
Kash Daniel, LB, Sr.
Logan Stenberg, OL, Sr.
LSU
Joe Burrow, QB, Sr.
Grant Delpit, DB, Jr.
Lloyd Cushenberry, C, Jr.
Mississippi
Matt Corral, QB, Fr.
Alex Givens, OL, Sr.
MoMo Sanogo, LB, Jr.
Mississippi State
Farrod Green, TE, Sr.
Erroll Thompson, LB, Jr.
Darryl Williams, C, Sr.
Missouri
Kelly Bryant, QB, Sr.
Cale Garrett, LB, Sr.
DeMarkus Acy, CB, Sr.
South Carolina
Jake Bentley, QB, Sr.
T.J. Brunson, LB, Sr.
Bryan Edwards, WR, Sr.
Tennessee
Daniel Bituli, LB, Sr.
Jarrett Guarantano, QB, Jr.
Darrell Taylor, LB, Sr.
Texas A&M
Kellen Mond, QB, Jr.
Justin Madubuike, DL, Jr.
Braden Mann, P, Sr.
Vanderbilt
Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Sr.
Jared Pinkney, TE, Sr.
Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Sr.
2019 SEC football media days: TV channels
Coverage will be provided by the SEC Network and ESPN. SEC Network will have coverage from Birmingham, Alabama, while ESPN's College Football Live will show highlights and headlines from the press conferences.
Wednesday, July 17
- 7 a.m. — SEC This Morning
- 10 a.m. — SEC Now
- 4:30 p.m. — The Paul Finebaum Show (radio only 3-4:30 p.m.)
Thursday, July 18
- 7 a.m. — SEC This Morning
- 10 a.m. — SEC Now
- 3 p.m. — The Paul Finebaum Show
SEC Championship Game: History, winner
Alabama goes into the 2019 season as the defending SEC champion. The Crimson Tide rallied to beat Georgia, the 2017 champion, 35-28, in Atlanta.
Here's the complete rundown of the SEC Championship Game, starting with the first game in 1992.
|Year
|Champion
|Score
|Runner up
|MVP
|Location
|2018
|Alabama
|35-28
|Georgia
|RB Josh Jacobs, Alabama
|Atlanta, GA
|2017
|Georgia
|28-7
|Auburn
|LB Roquan Smith, Georgia
|Atlanta, GA
|2016
|Alabama
|54-16
|Florida
|LB Reuben Foster, Alabama
|Atlanta, GA
|2015
|Alabama
|29-15
|Florida
|RB Derrick Henry, Alabama
|Atlanta, GA
|2014
|Alabama
|42-13
|Missouri
|QB Blake Sims, Alabama
|Atlanta, GA
|2013
|Auburn
|59-42
|Missouri
|RB Tre Mason, Auburn
|Atlanta, GA
|2012
|Alabama
|32-28
|Georgia
|RB Eddie Lacy, Alabama
|Atlanta, GA
|2011
|LSU
|42-10
|Georgia
|CB Tyrann Mathieu, LSU
|Atlanta, GA
|2010
|Auburn
|56-17
|South Carolina
|QB Cam Newton, Auburn
|Atlanta, GA
|2009
|Alabama
|32-13
|Florida
|QB Greg McElroy, Alabama
|Atlanta, GA
|2008
|Florida
|31-20
|Alabama
|QB Tim Tebow, Florida
|Atlanta, GA
|2007
|LSU
|21-14
|Tennessee
|QB Ryan Perrilloux, LSU
|Atlanta, GA
|2006
|Florida
|38-28
|Arkansas
|WR Percy Harvin, Florida
|Atlanta, GA
|2005
|Georgia
|34-14
|LSU
|QB D.J. Shockley, Georgia
|Atlanta, GA
|2004
|Auburn
|38-28
|Tennessee
|QB Jason Campbell, Auburn
|Atlanta, GA
|2003
|LSU
|34-13
|Georgia
|RB Justin Vincent, LSU
|Atlanta, GA
|2002
|Georgia
|30-3
|Arkansas
|QB David Greene, Georgia
|Atlanta, GA
|2001
|LSU
|31-20
|Tennessee
|QB Matt Mauck, LSU
|Atlanta, GA
|2000
|Florida
|28-6
|Auburn
|QB Rex Grossman, Florida
|Atlanta, GA
|1999
|Alabama
|34-7
|Florida
|WR Freddie Milons, Alabama
|Atlanta, GA
|1998
|Tennessee
|24-14
|Mississippi State
|WR Peerless Price, Tennessee
|Atlanta, GA
|1997
|Tennessee
|30-29
|Auburn
|QB Peyton Manning, Tennessee
|Atlanta, GA
|1996
|Florida
|45-30
|Alabama
|QB Danny Wuerffel, Florida
|Atlanta, GA
|1995
|Florida
|34-3
|Arkansas
|QB Danny Wuerffel, Florida
|Atlanta, GA
|1994
|Florida
|24-23
|Alabama
|DT Ellis Johnson, Florida
|Atlanta, GA
|1993
|Florida
|28-13
|Alabama
|QB Terry Dean, Florida
|Birmingham, AL
|1992
|Alabama
|28-21
|Florida
|CB Antonio Langham, Alabama
|Birmingham, AL