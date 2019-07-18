Here's when the DIII college football season starts

The DIII football season is quickly approaching. While Mary Hardin-Baylor and Mount Union look to reach a third-straight championship, the road to Shenandoah, Texas, and the DIII football championship begins on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Johns Hopkins, a 2018 DIII football championship semifinalist, gets the season rolling in a huge opening night matchup against Randolph-Macon on the road. The Yellow Jackets finished the 2018 DIII football season ranked No. 24 in the nation, giving the fans a top 25 matchup right off the opening kick.

Mount Union, the DIII football powerhouse that has appeared in 13 of the last 14 championship games winning six of them, kicks off its season on Sept. 7. Loyal Cru fans will have to wait patiently for the defending champion Mary Hardin-Baylor to get things started. The Crusaders don't begin their season until the following weekend, hosting Albright on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. ET.

Here's a look at when the top teams from the 2018 DIII football season play on opening weekend.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Johns Hopkins at Randolph-Macon, 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 7

North Central (Ill) at Christopher Newport, noon ET

Berry at Maryville (TN), 2 p.m. ET

Simpson at Bethel, 2 p.m. ET

St. John's (MN) at Wisconsin-Stout, 2 p.m. ET

Trinity International at St. Thomas (MN), 2:10 p.m. ET

Dubuque vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater, 3 p.m. ET

Mount Union at Rose-Halman, 7 p.m. ET

