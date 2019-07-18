The 2019-20 College Football Playoff semifinals and national championship game are scheduled for Dec. 28, 2019 and Jan. 13, 2020, respectively. Before the four teams fight for the title, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release six sets of top 25 rankings to give fans a glimpse at where each contending team stands.

These rankings will be released weekly throughout November and early December. The final top 25, which will reveal the four teams that will play in the 2019-20 College Football Playoff semifinals, will be unveiled Sunday, Dec. 8 on ESPN.

2019-20 CFP INFO: Schedule, dates and sites for this year's College Football Playoff games

When do College Football Playoff rankings come out?

Tuesday, November 5

Tuesday, November 12

Tuesday, November 19

Tuesday, November 26

Tuesday, December 3

Sunday, December 8 (College Football Playoff selection show)

All six rankings will be announced on ESPN Networks. Times for each show are to be determined.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL RANKINGS GUIDE: Every college football poll, explained

When is the 2019-20 College Football Playoff?

Four teams will play in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 in the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl. The two semifinal winners will play for the national championship two weeks later on Monday, Jan. 13.

The national championship is hosted in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

GAME DATE LOCATION CFP Semifinal 1 (Peach Bowl) Dec. 28, 2019 Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, Ga. CFP Semifinal 2 (Fiesta Bowl) Dec. 28, 2019 State Farm Stadium | Glendale, Ariz. CFP National Championship Jan. 13, 2020 Mercedes-Benz Superdome | New Orleans, La.

Last year's College Football Playoff rankings

The final top 25 rankings ahead of the 2018-19 College Football Playoff were released Dec. 2, 2018. Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma were the top four schools selected to the Playoff field.

Clemson dominated Alabama 44-16 in the championship game to win its second national title in four years.

FINAL 2018 CFP TOP 25 RANKINGS (Records through Dec. 2, 2018):

RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS RANK 1 Alabama 13-0 1 2 Clemson 13-0 2 3 Notre Dame 12-0 3 4 Oklahoma 12-1 5 5 Georgia 11-2 4 6 Ohio State 12-1 6 7 Michigan 10-2 7 8 UCF 12-0 8 9 Washington 10-3 11 10 Florida 9-3 9 11 LSU 9-3 10 12 Penn State 9-3 12 13 Washington State 10-2 13 14 Kentucky 9-3 15 15 Texas 9-4 14 16 West Virginia 8-3 16 17 Utah 9-4 17 18 Mississippi State 8-4 18 19 Texas A&M 8-4 19 20 Syracuse 9-3 20 21 Fresno State 11-2 25 22 Northwestern 8-5 21 23 Missouri 8-4 24 24 Iowa State 8-4 23 25 Boise State 10-3 22

teams were selected to the 2018-19 College Football Playoff field