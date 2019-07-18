When does the 2019 FCS football season start?

If you're wondering when the upcoming FCS football season starts, we've got you covered.

The season kicks off Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at 12 p.m. ET when Villanova plays Colgate. That same day at 3 p.m., Samford takes on Youngstown State.

Week 1 of the 2019 FCS season features games Thursday through Monday.

The following Thursday, Aug. 29, there are 24 games. On Friday, Aug. 30, Sacred Heart plays Maine.

Week 1 continues Saturday, Aug. 31 with a full slate of games, including defending champion North Dakota State against Butler at 4 p.m. The opening week of the season will be closed out with two games on Sunday, Sept. 1, when Bethune-Cookman plays Jackson State and Morehouse faces Alabama A&M.

Here are some more notable games to mark on your calendar:

Saturday, August 24

Villanova vs. Colgate | 12 p.m. ET

Samford vs. Youngstown St. | 3 p.m. ET | ESPN

Thursday, August 29

Jacksonville vs. Richmond | 7 p.m. ET

Chattanooga vs. Eastern Illinois | 7 p.m. ET

Bryant vs. Stony Brook | 7 p.m. ET

Florida A&M vs. UCF | 7:30 p.m. ET | CBSSN

Jacksonville St. vs. Southeastern La. | 8 p.m. ET

N.C. Central vs. Austin Peay | 8 p.m. ET

South Dakota State vs. Minnesota | 9 p.m. ET | FS1

Friday, August 30

Sacred Heart vs. Maine | 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 31

UNI vs. Iowa State | 12 p.m. ET

Indiana State vs. Kansas | 12 p.m. ET

St. Francis (Pa.) vs. Lehigh | 12:30 p.m. ET

James Madison vs. West Virginia | 2 p.m. ET

Towson vs. Citadel | 3 p.m. ET

Eastern Washington vs. Washington | 3 p.m. ET | Pac-12 Network

Montana vs. South Dakota | 3 p.m. ET

Idaho vs. Penn State | 3:30 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network

ETSU vs. Appalachian State | 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Butler vs. North Dakota State | 4 p.m. ET

San Diego vs. Cal Poly | 5 p.m. ET

Point U. vs. Kennesaw State | 6 p.m. ET

Elon vs. North Carolina A&T | 6 p.m. ET

Wofford vs. South Carolina State | 6 p.m. ET

UC Davis vs. California | 6:30 p.m. ET

Samford vs. Tennessee Tech | 7 p.m. ET

Weber State vs. San Diego State | 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 1

Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State | 3 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Morehouse vs. Alabama A&M | 4 p.m. ET