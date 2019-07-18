TRENDING:

Early men's lacrosse top 25 rankings

College football's best new uniforms

Here's some of the greatest moments from the 2018-2019 season

football-fcs flag

Beth Maiman | NCAA.com | July 18, 2019

When does the 2019 FCS football season start?

Relive NDSU's run to a seventh FCS title

If you're wondering when the upcoming FCS football season starts, we've got you covered. 

The season kicks off Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at 12 p.m. ET when Villanova plays Colgate. That same day at 3 p.m., Samford takes on Youngstown State. 

Week 1 of the 2019 FCS season features games Thursday through Monday.

FCS vs. FBS: All-time upsets | The 10 oldest stadiums in college football 

The following Thursday, Aug. 29, there are 24 games. On Friday, Aug. 30, Sacred Heart plays Maine. 

Week 1 continues Saturday, Aug. 31 with a full slate of games, including defending champion North Dakota State against Butler at 4 p.m. The opening week of the season will be closed out with two games on Sunday, Sept. 1, when Bethune-Cookman plays Jackson State and Morehouse faces Alabama A&M. 

NORTH DAKOTA STATE: 7 teams who could end Bison's reign | 3 reason why NDSU will still dominate

Here are some more notable games to mark on your calendar: 

Saturday, August 24 

Villanova vs. Colgate | 12 p.m. ET 
Samford vs. Youngstown St. | 3 p.m. ET | ESPN 

Thursday, August 29 

Jacksonville vs. Richmond | 7 p.m. ET
Chattanooga vs. Eastern Illinois | 7 p.m. ET
Bryant vs. Stony Brook | 7 p.m. ET 
Florida A&M vs. UCF | 7:30 p.m. ET | CBSSN 
Jacksonville St. vs. Southeastern La. | 8 p.m. ET
N.C. Central vs. Austin Peay | 8 p.m. ET
South Dakota State vs. Minnesota | 9 p.m. ET | FS1

Friday, August 30 

Sacred Heart vs. Maine | 6 p.m. ET 

HIGH CAPACITY: The 25 biggest FCS football stadiums in the nation in 2019

Saturday, August 31 

UNI vs. Iowa State | 12 p.m. ET 
Indiana State vs. Kansas | 12 p.m. ET 
St. Francis (Pa.) vs. Lehigh | 12:30 p.m. ET 
James Madison vs. West Virginia | 2 p.m. ET 
Towson vs. Citadel | 3 p.m. ET 
Eastern Washington vs. Washington | 3 p.m. ET | Pac-12 Network 
Montana vs. South Dakota | 3 p.m. ET
Idaho vs. Penn State | 3:30 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network 
ETSU vs. Appalachian State | 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN+
Butler vs. North Dakota State | 4 p.m. ET 
San Diego vs. Cal Poly | 5 p.m. ET
Point U. vs. Kennesaw State | 6 p.m. ET 
Elon vs. North Carolina A&T | 6 p.m. ET
Wofford vs. South Carolina State | 6 p.m. ET
UC Davis vs. California | 6:30 p.m. ET
Samford vs. Tennessee Tech | 7 p.m. ET
Weber State vs. San Diego State | 9 p.m. ET 

Sunday, September 1 

Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State | 3 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Morehouse vs. Alabama A&M | 4 p.m. ET

Everything Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said about the upcoming season at Big Ten media days

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke at the Big Ten media day on Friday. Here's what he said.
READ MORE

Penn State's James Franklin talks quarterbacks and program standards at Big Ten media days

Finishing at No. 17 in the AP top 25 and ranked No. 12 in the final CFP rankings, Penn State enters the fall coming off a 9-4 season where the Nittany Lions were 3-0 in non-conference play. Penn State head coach James Franklin spoke at Big Ten media days on Friday. Here's everything he said.
READ MORE

College football: Longest active win streaks going into the 2019 season for FBS

Clemson has the longest active win streak in FBS football going into the 2019 college football season. Here's the list of the other longest streaks.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners