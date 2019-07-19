Oklahoma's record 47-game win streak from 1953 to 1957 is probably impossible to top in today's college football landscape. Miami (FL) has the longest run this century, taking 34 in a row in the 2000 to 2002 seasons.

Clemson has the current longest active streak at 15 games, all from the 2018 season. For perspective on how impressive OU's streak is, the Tigers will have to go undefeated again in 2019, 2020 and into 2021 to reach the mark. Check out the current active win streaks below.

College football's longest active FBS win streaks going into the 2019 season

1. Clemson — 15 games

The Tigers became the first undefeated College Football Playoff national champion and the first major college football team to go 15-0 since Penn way back in 1897. Clemson last lost to Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinals as part of the 2017 season. But the 2018 season was full of dominating wins. That included a 32-point triumph against Pitt in the ACC Championship Game, a 27-point win against Notre Dame in the CFP semifinals and then a 28-point drubbing of Alabama to win the program's second national title in three seasons.

2. Army — 9 games

The Black Knights won a school-record 11 games last season and also returned to the Top 25 for the first time since 1996. Army defeated both Air Force and Navy (the team's third win in a row against the Midshipmen) and then scored 70 against Houston to easily win the Armed Forces Bowl. Army hasn't lost since eventual CFP semifinalist Oklahoma won 28-21 in overtime on September 22, 2018. After opening the 2019 season against Rice, Army must travel to Michigan on September 7.

3 (tied). Appalachian State — 6 games

The Mountaineers played as a ranked FBS team for the first time on Oct. 25, 2018. Though No. 25 Appalachian State lost to Georgia Southern, 34-14, it wouldn't lose again the rest of the season. The Mountaineers won their final six games, topping Louisiana for the Sun Belt Conference title (30-19) and Middle Tennessee in the New Orleans Bowl (45-13). Appalachian State ended the season 11-2.

3 (tied). Ohio State — 6 games

The 49-20 blowout loss to Purdue as the then-No. 2 team in the country ended up costing Ohio State in the national title chase, but Urban Meyer's final season in Columbus still concluded with a 13-1 record, a Big Ten crown and a win against Washington in the Rose Bowl. The Buckeyes got there by beating Nebraska, Michigan State, Maryland, Michigan and Northwestern (Big Ten title game). Ohio State's win against Michigan was its seventh in a row in the rivalry.

5 (tied). Florida — 4 games

Dan Mullen's first season as the Gators' head coach couldn't have realistically gone much better. Florida improved from 4-7 to 10-3 and crushed Michigan in the Peach Bowl by 26. Following a 38-17 loss to Missouri on November 3, the Gators finished the season 4-0. They beat South Carolina, Idaho, Florida State on the road and then Michigan in the bowl game. However, Florida will have an early test this season, as it plays Miami (FL) in Orlando to open the 2019 FBS season on Saturday, Aug. 24.

5 (tied). Fresno State — 4 games

Jeff Tedford's second season with the Bulldogs ended with a school-record 12 wins, a Mountain West Conference title and a No. 18 national ranking. After losing to Boise State on the blue turf on November 9, Fresno State rattled off wins against San Diego State, San Jose State, at Boise State in the conference championship game and then against the Pac-12's Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl. Fresno State starts the 2019 season at Southern California and at home vs. Minnesota.

5 (tied). Stanford — 4 games

The Cardinal were only 5-4 after falling to Washington on the road on November 3. But as the schedule became a little more forgiving, Stanford started rolling. The Cardinal routed Oregon State, beat UCLA, defeated rival California and edged Pitt in the Sun Bowl to end the season on a four-game run. The 2019 schedule makes it tough for the streak to continue much longer, however. Stanford opens with Northwestern, at Southern California, at UCF and at home against Oregon.

5 (tied). Texas A&M — 4 games

After losing to Auburn on November 3, the Aggies lost their national ranking of No. 25. But then A&M didn't lose again the rest of the season. Texas A&M beat Ole Miss, UAB, LSU in 7 overtimes and then N.C. State in the Gator Bowl to finish 9-4 and No. 16 in the major polls. The Aggies open the 2019 season against Texas State of the Sun Belt before traveling to defending national champion Clemson.

5 (tied). Wyoming — 4 games

Though the Cowboys missed out on playing in a bowl game for the third consecutive season, their four-game winning streak to end the season made them eligible yet again at 6-6. Wyoming beat Colorado State, San Jose State, Air Force and New Mexico to close out the year. It might be tough to keep the win streak going, however. SEC program Missouri visits War Memorial Stadium in Week 1 on Saturday, Aug. 31.