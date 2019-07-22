9 winningest FCS teams in college football history

Entering the 2019-20 season, just one FCS football program has topped 900 all-time wins. That honor belongs to Yale, who added to its record mark with a 5-5 finish in 2018.

Here are the nine winningest FCS teams in college football history, prior to the start of the upcoming season.

*Win-loss records were pulled from NCAA.org's post-2018 record book. Results from the 2018-19 season have been added to each school's record on this list. All records include bowl games and playoff wins/losses.

1. Yale

All-time record: 907-379-55

Win percentage: .697

First season: 1872

As one of the oldest college football programs, Yale owns 18 NCAA-recognized national championships, 15 Ivy League titles (last one coming in 2017) and two Heisman trophy winners (1936, '37). Sixty-seven of Yale's 907 all-time wins have come against Harvard in DI football's third-most played rivalry known simply as "The Game." The Bulldogs hold a 67-60-8 edge over the Crimson entering 2019.

Yale Athletics

2. Harvard

All-time record: 875-397-50

Win percentage: .681

First season: 1874

Harvard football has eight national championships along with 17 conference crowns since the Ivy League's inception in 1956. While Yale has more all-time wins in the the historic rivalry, Harvard has won The Game in 15 of the past 18 years, since 2001.

Winslow Townson | USA TODAY Sports Images

3. Penn

All-time record: 856-495-42

Win percentage: .629

First season: 1876

Penn's 1,394 games played in 141 seasons is an NCAA record across all divisions. The Quakers are also tied for third in the FCS record books for longest winning streak since 1978 (24; 1992-95) and have the longest conference win streak in Ivy League history (20; 2001-04). Penn is tied with Dartmouth for most conference titles (18), with its most recent one coming in 2016.

Penn Athletics

4. Princeton

All-time record: 832-411-50

Win percentage: .663

First season: 1869

Princeton played in the first-ever college football game in 1869 against Rutgers. Since then, the Tigers have had 28 undefeated seasons, including a 10-0 finish for the Ivy League title last year. Princeton scored a program- and conference-record 47 points per game in 2018.

Princeton Athletics

5. North Dakota State

All-time record: 725-371-34

Win percentage: .657

First season: 1894

North Dakota State is the team of the decade, winning seven of the last eight FCS championships — a new subdivision record. The Bison have the most wins (121) and best winning percentage (.903) in FCS play since 2010, by a wide margin. NDSU boasts a 31-2 all-time record in FCS playoff games.

Tim Heitman | USA Today Sports

6. Dartmouth

All-time record: 706-457-46

Win percentage: .603

First season: 1881

Dartmouth has one national championship and 18 Ivy League titles in its 138-year program history. The Big Green have failed to finish .500 in a season just once in the past nine years and have gone a combined 17-3 in the last two seasons.

Dartmouth Athletics

7. Delaware

All-time record: 696-460-43

Win percentage: .598

First season: 1889

Delaware is tied for seventh with 16 all-time appearances in the FCS playoffs. The Blue Hens' 2003 FCS championship win is one of six national titles in program history at any level. Delaware went 7-5 last year and appeared in the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2010.

Delaware Athletics

8. Lehigh

All-time record: 694-603-45

Win percentage: .534

First season: 1884

Lehigh represents one half of college football's most played rivalry, known as "The Rivalry." Seventy-one of the Mountain Hawks' 694 all-time wins have come against top foe Lafayette. Lafayette leads the series 78-71-5, but Lehigh has won the past four meetings. Last year's 34-3 rivalry game romp was a satisfying end to a 3-8 season for the Mountain Hawks.

Lehigh Athletics

9. Dayton

All-time record: 679-374-25

Win percentage: .642

First season: 1905

Dayton has gone a remarkable 476 straight games, or a span of 43 years, without being shut out — a streak that started when the Flyers were still in Division III. That's a good formula for putting up wins. Dayton had the highest winning percentage among FCS teams in the 1990s (92 wins, .844) and the second highest in the 2000s (87 wins, .791).