STATS FCS preseason All-Americans include nine returning first-teamers

CHICAGO — The STATS FCS Preseason All-America Team blankets the nation.

The stellar team announced Tuesday goes three squads deep and features 98 players from 60 schools with at least three selections from all 13 FCS conferences.

Included were 34 players who were named 2018 postseason All-Americans, led by nine returning first-team selections: Duquesne running back A.J. Hines, wide receivers Michael Bandy of San Diego and Josh Pearson of Jacksonville State, linebackers Zach Hall of Southeast Missouri and Dante Olson of Montana, Dartmouth cornerback Isiah Swann, Bucknell punter Alex Pechin, James Madison punt returner D'Angelo Amos and Bryant kickoff returner Jean Constant, who has since transferred to Stony Brook. In addition, Sam Houston State wide receiver Nathan Stewart was a first-team All-American in 2017, meaning all the talent makes for a perfect 10.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference gained the most All-America selections with 16, CAA Football was second with 14 and the Big Sky Conference third with 13. Among schools, South Dakota State had the most selections with five, while two-time defending FCS champion North Dakota State, Jacksonville State and James Madison followed with four each.

2019 PREVIEW: Week 1 schedule and top games to watch | 5 potential FCS over FBS upsets

2019 STATS FCS PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA TEAM

First team:

OFFENSE

QB - Jake Maier, senior, 6-0, 200, UC Davis

RB - A.J. Hines, senior, 5-11, 225, Duquesne

RB - James Robinson, senior, 5-10, 220, Illinois State

WR - Michael Bandy, senior, 5-11, 190, San Diego

WR - Josh Pearson, senior, 6-4, 205, Jacksonville State

WR - Nathan Stewart, senior, 6-0, 180, Sam Houston State

TE - Charlie Taumoepeau, senior, 6-3, 240, Portland State

OL - J'Von Brown, senior, 6-3, 350, Central Connecticut State

OL - Noah Johnson, senior, 6-4, 302, Idaho

OL - Zack Johnson, senior, 6-6, 317, North Dakota State

OL - Zach Larsen, senior, 6-1, 305, Southern Utah

OL - Kyle Murphy, senior, 6-4, 312, Rhode Island

#FlashbackFriday Let’s see what @UCDfootball’s @jakemaier15 had to say about the upcoming season and being named #BigSkyFB Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/8QgdELcQia — Big Sky Football (@BigSkyFB) July 19, 2019

DEFENSE

DL - Sully Laiche, senior, 6-2, 270, Nicholls

DL - Nasir Player, senior, 6-5, 271, ETSU

DL - Chris Terrell, senior, 6-3, 270, Central Arkansas

DL - Nick Wheeler, senior, 6-2, 255, Colgate

LB - Jabril Cox, junior, 6-3, 233, North Dakota State

LB - Cam Gill, senior, 6-3, 230, Wagner

LB - Zach Hall, senior, 6-0, 230, Southeast Missouri

LB - Dante Olson, senior, 6-3, 237, Montana

DB - Marlon Bridges, senior, 6-0, 200, Jacksonville State

DB - Manny Patterson, senior, 5-10, 180, Maine

DB - Rashad Robinson, senior, 5-11, 185, James Madison

DB - Isiah Swann, senior, 6-0, 190, Dartmouth

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - Aidan O'Neill, senior, 6-1, 199, Towson

P - Alex Pechin, graduate, 6-0, 210, Bucknell

LS - Bradey Sorenson, junior, 6-2, 225, South Dakota State

KR - Jean Constant, senior, 5-9, 180, Stony Brook

PR - D'Angelo Amos, junior, 6-1, 186, James Madison

ATH - Shane Simpson, senior, 5-9, 200, Towson

ATH - Troy Andersen, junior, 6-3, 215, Montana State

AWARD WATCH: Complete history of the FCS Walter Payton Award | Here are the best returning QBs



Second team:

OFFENSE

QB - Tom Flacco, senior, 6-1, 208, Towson

RB - Josh Davis, sophomore, 5-9, 195, Weber State

RB - Pierre Strong Jr., sophomore, 5-11, 200, South Dakota State

RB - De'Shawn Waller, senior, 5-11, 210, Alcorn State

WR - Cade Johnson, junior, 5-10, 175, South Dakota State

WR - Bryce Nunnelly, junior, 6-2, 190, Chattanooga

WR - Aaron Parker, senior, 6-3, 191, Rhode Island

TE - Briley Moore, senior, 6-3, 242, Northern Iowa

OL - Justus Basinger, senior, 6-4, 305, Wofford

OL - Spencer Blackburn, senior, 6-2, 290, Eastern Washington

OL - Liam Fornadel, junior, 6-4, 307, James Madison

OL - Drew Himmelmann, junior, 6-10, 315, Illinois State

OL - Marcus Pettiford, senior, 6-4, 293, North Carolina A&T

Pierre Strong, Jr. is second Jackrabbit offensive player named to STATS FCS Preseason All-America Second Team pic.twitter.com/L4tK66uJo9 — SDSU Football (@GoJacksFB) July 30, 2019

DEFENSE

DL - Darin Greenfield, senior, 6-3, 240, South Dakota

DL - Aaron Patrick, senior, 6-4, 245, Eastern Kentucky

DL - Derrek Tuszka, senior, 6-5, 243, North Dakota State

DL - Kayon Whitaker, senior, 6-2, 255, Maine

LB - Bryson Armstrong, junior, 5-11, 212, Kennesaw State

LB - Jeremiah Chambers, senior, 6-1, 220, Abilene Christian

LB - Jonas Griffith, senior, 6-4, 240, Indiana State

LB - Adrian Hope, sophomore, 6-1, 210, Furman

LB - Christian Rozeboom, senior, 6-2, 225, South Dakota State

DB - Abu Daramy-Swaray, senior, 5-10, 190, Colgate

DB - Franklin "Mac" McCain III, junior, 5-11, 173, North Carolina A&T

DB - Tyree Robinson, junior, 5-11, 184, ETSU

DB - Dorian Walker, senior, 6-0, 181, Kennesaw State

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - Grayson Atkins, junior, 5-10, 187, Furman

P - Cade Coffey, junior, 6-1, 198, Idaho

LS - Josh Brady, senior, 6-3, 238, Jacksonville State

KR - Rashid Shaheed, junior, 6-0, 175, Weber Stat

PR - Nick Rinella, senior, 5-10, 200, Saint Francis

ATH - Kentel Williams, senior, 6-0, 190, Austin Peay

FCS HISTORY: 9 all-time winningest FCS teams | The longest active win streaks entering 2019-20



Third team:

OFFENSE

QB - Tyrie Adams, senior, 6-2, 180, Western Carolina

RB - Juwon Farri, sophomore, 5-10, 185, Monmouth

RB - Quay Holmes, sophomore, 6-1, 216, ETSU

RB - Jordan Meachum, senior, 5-10, 200, Sacred Heart

WR - Jequez Ezzard, senior, 5-9, 190, Howard

WR - Reed Klubnik, senior, 6-3, 200, Yale

WR - Kristian Wilkerson, senior, 6-1, 210, Southeast Missouri

TE - Adam Trautman, senior, 6-6, 253, Dayton

OL - Darius Anderson, junior, 6-3, 305, Jacksonville State

OL - Jack Badovinac, junior 6-2, 290, Colgate

OL - Mitch Brott, senior, 6-6, 290, Montana State

OL - Reily Radosevich, senior, 6-3, 265, Princeton

OL - Ty Whitworth, junior, 6-4, 295, Weber State

Three Dayton Flyers -- tight end Adam Trautman, Flyer Andrew Lutgens & guard Michael Niese -- were named Preseason All-PFL today. https://t.co/a7N5IksdN8 #GoFlyers #GotGrit pic.twitter.com/PlxPNWtmMq — Dayton Football (@DaytonFootball) July 29, 2019

DEFENSE

DL - Ron'Dell Carter, senior, 6-3, 273, James Madison

DL - Maurice Jackson, senior, 6-2, 265, Richmond

DL - Bryce Sterk, senior, 6-5, 250, Montana State

DL - Khristian Tate, senior, 6-0, 280, Georgetown

LB - Glenn Cunningham, junior, 6-2, 226, Fordham

LB - Da'Jon Lee, senior, 6-2, 235, Saint Francis

LB - Solomon Muhammad, senior, 6-1, 235, Alcorn State

LB - DeShawn Stevens, junior, 6-1, 250, Maine

LB - Evan Veron, senior, 6-0, 215, Nicholls

DB - Tymere Berry, junior, 6-1, 175, Monmouth

DB - Jeremy Chinn, senior, 6-2, 211, Southern Illinois

DB - Zyon McCollum, junior, 6-4, 190, Sam Houston State

DB - Ju'Anthony Parker, senior, 5-11, 165, Prairie View A&M

DB - Will Warner, senior, 6-3, 201, Drake

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - Chase Vinatieri, senior, 6-1, 225, South Dakota State

P - Chris Faddoul, junior, 6-1, 182, Florida A&M

P - Garret Wegner, junior, 6-0, 193, North Dakota State

LS - Chandler Collins, senior, 6-4, 242, Missouri State

KR - Jimmie Robinson, senior, 5-8, 162, Bethune-Cookman

KR - Juwan Petit-Frere, senior, 5-9, 180, Southeastern Louisiana

PR - Chris Rowland, senior, 5-8, 170, Tennessee State

ATH - Caylin Newton, junior, 6-0, 195, Howard