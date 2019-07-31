TRENDING:

NCAA.com | July 31, 2019

FCS preseason polls for every conference

Relive NDSU's run to a seventh FCS title

The FCS football season kicks off Aug. 24 at noon ET. As the return to football approaches, we're beginning to get a glimpse at how the 2020 FCS playoff field may project.

Below are the preseason polls released for each FCS conference ahead of the 2019-20 season, as voted on by coaches or media members. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Big Sky Conference (Coaches)

1. Eastern Washington (10).......................................140
2. UC Davis (2)...........................................................127
3. Weber State..............................................................124
4. Montana (1) ............................................................104
5. Montana State .........................................................100
6. Northern Arizona.....................................................88
7. Idaho State.................................................................72
8. Idaho ..........................................................................65
9. Cal Poly......................................................................56
10. Portland State..........................................................42
11. Sacramento State ....................................................40
12. Southern Utah ........................................................38
13. Northern Colorado ................................................19

2018 champion: Weber State

Big South Conference

1. Kennesaw State (14).............................................. 134
2. Monmouth (5)....................................................... 122
3. Charleston Southern (1)......................................... 79
4. Campbell .................................................................. 73
5. Gardner-Webb......................................................... 67
6. Hampton................................................................... 64
7. Presbyterian College ............................................... 21

2018 champion: Kennesaw State

CAA Football

1. James Madison (20)................................................238
2. Towson (3)...............................................................217
3. Maine (1).................................................................201
4. Elon ..........................................................................164
5. Delaware ..................................................................162
6. Stony Brook.............................................................151
7. New Hampshire......................................................109
8. Rhode Island ...........................................................104
9. Villanova....................................................................84
10. Richmond................................................................62
11. William & Mary......................................................58
12. Albany...................................................................34

2018 champion: Maine

Ivy League

TBA — Announced Aug. 15

2018 champion: Princeton

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

1. North Carolina A&T (12)
2. Bethune-Cookman (1)
3. Florida A&M (2)
4. Howard
5. North Carolina Central (1)
6. South Carolina State
7. Norfolk State (1)
8. Morgan State (1)
9. Delaware State

2018 champion: North Carolina A&T

Missouri Valley Football Conference

1. North Dakota State (32)......................................392
2. South Dakota State (4).........................................348
3. Illinois State (3).....................................................289
4. Indiana State (1) ...................................................279
5. UNI ........................................................................266
6. South Dakota .........................................................176
7. Youngstown State .................................................153
8. Western Illinois.....................................................128
9. Southern Illinois.....................................................89
10. Missouri State ........................................................80

2018 champion: North Dakota State

Northeast Conference

1. Duquesne (7)
2. Sacred Heart (1)
3. Central Connecticut
4. Wagner
5. Bryant
6. Saint Francis
7. Robert Morris
8. Long Island

2018 champion: Duquesne

Ohio Valley Conference

1. Jacksonville State (14)............................................126
2. Southeast Missouri (4)...........................................115
3. Eastern Kentucky......................................................98
4. Austin Peay................................................................70
T-5. Murray State..............................................................61
T-5. Tennessee State .........................................................61
7. UT Martin .................................................................60
8. Eastern Illinois..........................................................35
9. Tennessee Tech .........................................................22

2018 champion: Jacksonville State

Patriot League

1. Colgate (12)...............................................................72
2. Holy Cross (2)...........................................................58
3. Georgetown...............................................................51
4. Fordham ....................................................................39
5. Lehigh ........................................................................38
6. Lafayette.....................................................................21
7. Bucknell.....................................................................15

2018 champion: Colgate

Pioneer Football League

1. San Diego (7) ............................................................79
2. Dayton (2).................................................................66
3. Drake..........................................................................64
4. Marist.........................................................................52
5. Davidson....................................................................48
6. Stetson........................................................................44
7. Butler..........................................................................37
8. Jacksonville................................................................30
T-9. Morehead State .........................................................15
T-9. Valparaiso ..................................................................15

2018 champion: San Diego

Southern Conference

1. Wofford (7)................................................................63
2. Furman (1)................................................................55
3. ETSU (1)....................................................................44
4. Chattanooga..............................................................40
5. Mercer........................................................................34
6. Samford......................................................................33
7. The Citadel ................................................................22
8. Western Carolina......................................................21
9. VMI............................................................................12

2018 champion: Wofford

Southland Conference

1. Nicholls (20)............................................................200
2. Central Arkansas....................................................154
3. UIW (1) ...................................................................150
4. Sam Houston State .................................................146
5. Lamar.......................................................................123
6. McNeese ..................................................................114
7. Abilene Christian (1).............................................112
8. Southeastern Louisiana ...........................................71
9. Stephen F. Austin......................................................63
10. Northwestern State.................................................56
11. Houston Baptist......................................................21

2018 champion: Nicholls

Southwestern Athletic Conference

EAST
Alcorn State...................................................................92
Alabama A&M..............................................................70
Jackson State..................................................................61
Alabama State ...............................................................47
Mississippi Valley State ................................................30

WEST
Southern ........................................................................90
Prairie View A&M........................................................78
Grambling State ............................................................74
Texas Southern..............................................................34
Arkansas-Pine Bluff......................................................24

2018 champion: Alcorn State

