FCS preseason polls for every conference

The FCS football season kicks off Aug. 24 at noon ET. As the return to football approaches, we're beginning to get a glimpse at how the 2020 FCS playoff field may project.

Below are the preseason polls released for each FCS conference ahead of the 2019-20 season, as voted on by coaches or media members. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Big Sky Conference (Coaches)

1. Eastern Washington (10).......................................140

2. UC Davis (2)...........................................................127

3. Weber State..............................................................124

4. Montana (1) ............................................................104

5. Montana State .........................................................100

6. Northern Arizona.....................................................88

7. Idaho State.................................................................72

8. Idaho ..........................................................................65

9. Cal Poly......................................................................56

10. Portland State..........................................................42

11. Sacramento State ....................................................40

12. Southern Utah ........................................................38

13. Northern Colorado ................................................19

2018 champion: Weber State

Big South Conference

1. Kennesaw State (14).............................................. 134

2. Monmouth (5)....................................................... 122

3. Charleston Southern (1)......................................... 79

4. Campbell .................................................................. 73

5. Gardner-Webb......................................................... 67

6. Hampton................................................................... 64

7. Presbyterian College ............................................... 21

2018 champion: Kennesaw State

CAA Football

1. James Madison (20)................................................238

2. Towson (3)...............................................................217

3. Maine (1).................................................................201

4. Elon ..........................................................................164

5. Delaware ..................................................................162

6. Stony Brook.............................................................151

7. New Hampshire......................................................109

8. Rhode Island ...........................................................104

9. Villanova....................................................................84

10. Richmond................................................................62

11. William & Mary......................................................58

12. Albany...................................................................34

2018 champion: Maine

Ivy League

TBA — Announced Aug. 15

2018 champion: Princeton

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

1. North Carolina A&T (12)

2. Bethune-Cookman (1)

3. Florida A&M (2)

4. Howard

5. North Carolina Central (1)

6. South Carolina State

7. Norfolk State (1)

8. Morgan State (1)

9. Delaware State

2018 champion: North Carolina A&T

Missouri Valley Football Conference

1. North Dakota State (32)......................................392

2. South Dakota State (4).........................................348

3. Illinois State (3).....................................................289

4. Indiana State (1) ...................................................279

5. UNI ........................................................................266

6. South Dakota .........................................................176

7. Youngstown State .................................................153

8. Western Illinois.....................................................128

9. Southern Illinois.....................................................89

10. Missouri State ........................................................80

2018 champion: North Dakota State

Northeast Conference

1. Duquesne (7)

2. Sacred Heart (1)

3. Central Connecticut

4. Wagner

5. Bryant

6. Saint Francis

7. Robert Morris

8. Long Island

2018 champion: Duquesne

Ohio Valley Conference

1. Jacksonville State (14)............................................126

2. Southeast Missouri (4)...........................................115

3. Eastern Kentucky......................................................98

4. Austin Peay................................................................70

T-5. Murray State..............................................................61

T-5. Tennessee State .........................................................61

7. UT Martin .................................................................60

8. Eastern Illinois..........................................................35

9. Tennessee Tech .........................................................22

2018 champion: Jacksonville State

Patriot League

1. Colgate (12)...............................................................72

2. Holy Cross (2)...........................................................58

3. Georgetown...............................................................51

4. Fordham ....................................................................39

5. Lehigh ........................................................................38

6. Lafayette.....................................................................21

7. Bucknell.....................................................................15

2018 champion: Colgate

Pioneer Football League

1. San Diego (7) ............................................................79

2. Dayton (2).................................................................66

3. Drake..........................................................................64

4. Marist.........................................................................52

5. Davidson....................................................................48

6. Stetson........................................................................44

7. Butler..........................................................................37

8. Jacksonville................................................................30

T-9. Morehead State .........................................................15

T-9. Valparaiso ..................................................................15

2018 champion: San Diego

Southern Conference

1. Wofford (7)................................................................63

2. Furman (1)................................................................55

3. ETSU (1)....................................................................44

4. Chattanooga..............................................................40

5. Mercer........................................................................34

6. Samford......................................................................33

7. The Citadel ................................................................22

8. Western Carolina......................................................21

9. VMI............................................................................12

2018 champion: Wofford

Southland Conference

1. Nicholls (20)............................................................200

2. Central Arkansas....................................................154

3. UIW (1) ...................................................................150

4. Sam Houston State .................................................146

5. Lamar.......................................................................123

6. McNeese ..................................................................114

7. Abilene Christian (1).............................................112

8. Southeastern Louisiana ...........................................71

9. Stephen F. Austin......................................................63

10. Northwestern State.................................................56

11. Houston Baptist......................................................21

2018 champion: Nicholls

Southwestern Athletic Conference

EAST

Alcorn State...................................................................92

Alabama A&M..............................................................70

Jackson State..................................................................61

Alabama State ...............................................................47

Mississippi Valley State ................................................30

WEST

Southern ........................................................................90

Prairie View A&M........................................................78

Grambling State ............................................................74

Texas Southern..............................................................34

Arkansas-Pine Bluff......................................................24

2018 champion: Alcorn State