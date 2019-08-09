Does college football's preseason AP poll predict the final AP poll?

College football isn’t truly here until the AP preseason poll is released. But is that poll really a good indicator of how the season will go?

After looking at AP rankings from 2010 through 2018, we’re fairly sure that answer is no.

Over the past nine years, 225 teams have been ranked in the preseason Top 25. Of those, 139 were still ranked in the final poll. That’s just 61.8 percent. And even the ones that stayed ranked rarely held their position.

That also means that 86 teams that were not ranked in the preseason poll ended up in the final Top 25.

Of those 86, 17 managed to make it all the way to the Top 10. One — Auburn in 2013 — found its way to the No. 2 spot by the end of the year. The Tigers had finished 3-9 in 2012, but led by Tre Mason and Nick Marshall, they went 12-2 in 2013, making it to the last-ever BCS championship, which they lost 34-31 to Florida State.

UNRANKED IN PRESEASON TO TOP 10 IN FINAL Year Team Preseason Final Final record 2018 Florida NR 7 (10-3) 2018 Washington State NR 10 (11-2) 2017 UCF NR 6 (13-0) 2017 Texas Christian NR 9 (11-3) 2016 Penn State NR 7 (11-3) 2016 Wisconsin NR 9 (11-3) 2015 Houston NR 8 (13-1) 2015 Iowa NR 9 (12-2) 2014 Texas Christian NR 3 (12-1) 2014 Georgia Tech NR 8 (11-3) 2013 Auburn NR 2 (12-2) 2013 Michigan State NR 3 (13-1) 2013 Missouri NR 5 (12-2) 2013 UCF NR 10 (12-1) 2012 Notre Dame NR 4 (12-1) 2012 Texas A&M NR 5 (11-2) 2010 Stanford NR 4 (12-1)

And then there’s the flip side: The falls from grace.

Since 2010, 45 teams have started the season in the Top 5. Of those, seven were unranked at the end of the year:

STARTED SEASON AP TOP 5, FINISHED UNRANKED Year Team Preseason rank Final rank Final record 2018 Wisconsin 4 NR (8-5) 2017 Florida State 3 NR (7-6) 2014 Oklahoma 4 NR (8-5) 2013 Georgia 5 NR (8-5) 2012 USC 1 NR (7-6) 2010 Florida 4 NR (8-5) 2010 Texas 5 NR (5-7)

None of those were more surprising than USC in 2012.

After returning 18 starters (including 13 All-Pac-12 players) from a team that went 10-2 and finished No. 6 in the AP poll, the Trojans earned the No. 1 spot in 2012’s preseason rankings. Then they went 7-6, highlighted by losses to No. 21 Stanford and unranked Arizona. USC became the first team since Mississippi in 1964 to start No. 1 in the AP poll and finish unranked.

But just looking at raw numbers doesn't tell the whole story.

For one final bit of analysis on how closely related preseason and final polls are, we employed the correlation coefficient. This method measures the relationship between two sets of variables, using a scale of -1 to +1, with -1 meaning a perfect inverse relationship (as one set of numbers rises, the other falls the exact amount), and +1 meaning a perfect 1:1 relationship (as one set of numbers rises, the other rises the exact same amount).

Our two sets of variables used for this were the preseason top 25, and the final top 25. And their correlation coefficient was an insignificant 0.29 (on that scale of -1 to 1), reinforcing what the raw numbers seemed to show: The two are just barely related.

That threadbare relationship isn’t unsurprising.

Preseason polls are, at best, really good guestimates. Throughout the course of the season, teams will suffer injuries, watch highly-touted players fall short of expectations, unheralded players become stars, veterans have breakout seasons, and many more unpredictable storylines. With 130 schools in the FBS, it would be an extremely impressive feat to predict all the chaos that will unfold in a 16-week season.

So, if your team is hyped up enough to land a Top 5 spot in the first AP poll of the 2019 season, maybe hold off on buying your CFP tickets for just a little while. And if you’re outside the Top 25, don’t give up hope. You never know.

If you want to take a look at past results yourself, here is a table of every team that has started the season ranked, and where they ended up in the final AP poll: