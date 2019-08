Florida-Miami: Prediction, preview, how to watch the FBS opener

The 2019 college football season for FBS kicks off when Miami and Florida battle in Orlando, FL, on Aug. 24. Check out our game prediction, a preview and how to watch information below.

While the Gators bring a top-10 preseason ranking, the Hurricanes hope for a turnaround season under new head coach Manny Diaz.

Florida-Miami: Prediction, preview

Florida has the defense. If Feleipe Franks continues to develop, the Gators will have the offense to challenge Georgia in the SEC East. Franks had an impressive 24/6 TD/INT ratio last season while throwing for 2,457 yards. If he ups his completion percentage past 60 percent, look out.

TALE OF THE TAPE 26 Series wins 29 W7 (1971-1977) Longest series win streak W6 (1986-2004) 10-3 (5-3 SEC East)

W, Peach Bowl (Michigan, 41-15) 2018 record 7-6 (4-4 ACC Coastal)

L, Pinstripe Bowl (Wisconsin, 35-3) 3 (1996, 2006, 2008) National Championships 5 (1983, 1987, 1989, 1991, 2001) 8 (SEC) Conference Championships 9 (Big East)

But Miami is far from an easy test for a top-10 team to begin its season. While Miami isn't the Miami of old, new head coach Diaz is familiar with the expectations. A Miami native, Diaz became the Hurricanes' defensive coordinator for 2016 and led the inspired "Turnover Chain" unit. Though Miami went only 7-6 last season, the 'Canes finished No. 2 in FBS in yards allowed at 268 per game.

Miami could very well find itself in the ACC title game, as the Coastal Division should be wide open. The Hurricanes are likely a couple of years away from competing with Clemson, but if Miami gets there — and beats one or both of Florida and Florida State — the Hurricanes will be in great shape with a strong 2019 season.

The big question for Miami (and most teams) is at quarterback. On August 12, Diaz named redshirt freshman Jarren Williams the starting quarterback. Ohio State transfer Tate Martell and redshirt sophomore N'Kosi Perry, who started six games last season and passed for 1,091 yards, were also in the mix. All three were highly touted out of high school.

Prediction: Florida comes in with the impressive preseason national ranking and more buzz. But Miami also seems in great position to regroup after 2018. Two seasons ago, the Hurricanes started 10-0 and reached No. 2 in the country. Since then, they are 7-9, including consecutive bowl defeats to Wisconsin. So Miami has to find that winning attitude quickly.

Miami has the defense to keep these close all four quarters. But Florida might have just a little more offensively to escape with the "Week 0" win. Expect Franks to show he's made another step up in his play.

The Pick Florida 24,

Miami 21

Florida-Miami: How to watch

You can watch the Gators and the Hurricanes on ESPN. Kickoff is 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 24. The game is at Camping World Stadium.

Florida-Miami: Series history

All rankings are from the AP Poll. Ranked teams are in bold.