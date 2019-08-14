TRENDING:

Anthony Chiusano | NCAA.com | August 14, 2019

Alabama vs. Duke: All-time series history, scores, notable games

5 SEC teams to watch in 2019

The 2019 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta will feature Alabama and Duke as part of the opening week of the college football season. The nonconference game will start at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 31.

The Crimson Tide hold an edge over the Blue Devils in their small sample size of an all-time head-to-head series. Alabama is 2-1 against Duke, including a 62-13 win in their most recent meeting in 2010. Here's everything you need to know about the two programs' series history.

All-time series results were compiled from Winsipedia's database.

Alabama vs. Duke: All-time series history and scores

Alabama and Duke have met on the gridiron just three times from 1945-2010. The chart below analyzes some key statistics from the series.

 

The first-ever meeting between Alabama and Duke came in the 1945 Sugar Bowl, which Duke won 29-26. Since then, the Crimson Tide has outscored the Blue Devils 97-25 in a pair of blowout victories.

While the football series may be lopsided, Duke has yet to lose a game against Alabama on the hardwood. The Blue Devils are 7-0 against Alabama in basketball.

Here are all the results from previous Alabama-Duke football meetings.

DATE WINNER, SCORE LOCATION
Sept. 18, 2010 Alabama, 62-13 Durham, N.C.
Oct. 7, 2006 Alabama, 30-14 * Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Sept. 9, 1972 Alabama, 35-12 Birmingham, Ala.
Jan. 1, 1945 Duke, 29-26 (Sugar Bowl) New Orleans, La.

*Vacated

Alabama vs. Duke: Notable games in series history

Sept. 18, 2010: Mark Ingram scores twice as Alabama trounces Duke | Box score

In Week 3 of the 2010 season, reigning Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram returned to action to score two touchdowns on 151 rushing yards in a 62-13 Alabama win. Quarterback Greg McElroy added three touchdown passes, including one to Julio Jones (five catches, 106 yards). The Tide opened up a 28-3 lead after one quarter and did not allow a point in the second half.

Sept. 9, 1972: Alabama shuts down Duke in Birmingham | Box score

In front of a crowd of 71,281 at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama opened its 1972 season with a 35-12 win over Duke in nonconference play. The Crimson Tide outscored the Blue Devils 21-0 in the second half to ice the victory. Alabama, ranked No. 7 at the time, out-rushed Duke 333-156.

Jan. 1, 1945: Duke comes back twice to win tightly-contested Sugar Bowl | Box score

Tom Davis and George Clark combined for 224 rushing yards and all four of Duke's touchdowns in the Blue Devils' 29-26 Sugar Bowl victory to close out the 1944 season. Duke trailed twice, including deficits of 19-13 at halftime and 26-20 early in the fourth quarter. But Clark's 20-yard touchdown run in the waning minutes served as the game-winning score.

Alabama vs. Duke: How to watch the 2019 season opener

Alabama and Duke will play in the 2019 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game on Saturday, Aug. 31. Here's how to tune in to the Week 1 matchup.

DATE: Saturday, Aug. 31 at 3:30 p.m. ET | Live stats

LOCATION: Mercedez-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

TV INFO: ABC

FULL 2019 COLLEGE FOOTBALL TV SCHEDULE

