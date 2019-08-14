Clemson vs. Georgia Tech: All-time series history, scores, notable games

Clemson and Georgia Tech will square off for the 37th straight year in a rare August matchup to open their 2019 college football seasons. The ACC rivals play at 8 p.m. ET on Aug. 29.
The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time head-to-head series 50-31-2, though the Tigers have won four straight since arising as perennial championship contenders. Below is the full all-time series history between Clemson and Georgia Tech, spanning back to their inaugural matchup in 1898.
All-time series results were compiled from Winsipedia's database.
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech: All-time series history and scores
The chart below breaks down some of the key Clemson-Georgia Tech all-time series numbers since the two schools first met in 1898.
Clemson has defeated Georgia Tech each of the past four years, all seasons ending with a Tigers appearance in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Clemson's current streak matches its run of victories from 1898-1903 (first four meetings in series history) for its longest winning streak against the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech won a series-best 15 straight games against Clemson from 1908-34.
Below are all the results from previous Clemson-Georgia Tech meetings.
|DATE
|WINNER, SCORE
|LOCATION
|Sept. 22, 2018
|Clemson, 49-21
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Oct. 28, 2017
|Clemson, 24-10
|Clemson, S.C.
|Sept. 22, 2016
|Clemson, 26-7
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Oct. 10, 2015
|Clemson, 43-24
|Clemson, S.C.
|Nov. 15, 2014
|Georgia Tech, 28-6
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Nov. 14, 2013
|Clemson, 55-31
|Clemson, S.C.
|Oct. 6, 2012
|Clemson, 47-31
|Clemson, S.C.
|Oct. 29, 2011
|Georgia Tech, 31-17
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Oct. 23, 2010
|Clemson, 27-13
|Clemson, S.C.
|Dec. 5, 2009
|Georgia Tech, 39-34 (ACC Championship Game)*
|Tampa, Fla.
|Sept. 10, 2009
|Georgia Tech, 30-27
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Oct. 18, 2008
|Georgia Tech, 21-17
|Clemson, S.C.
|Sept. 29, 2007
|Georgia Tech, 13-3
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Oct. 21, 2006
|Clemson, 31-7
|Clemson, S.C.
|Oct. 29, 2005
|Georgia Tech, 10-9
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Sept. 11, 2004
|Georgia Tech, 28-24
|Clemson, S.C.
|Sept. 20, 2003
|Clemson, 39-3
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Sept. 14, 2002
|Clemson, 24-19
|Clemson, S.C.
|Sept. 29, 2001
|Clemson, 47-44
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Oct. 28, 2000
|Georgia Tech, 31-28
|Clemson, S.C.
|Nov. 13, 1999
|Georgia Tech, 45-42
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Nov. 12, 1998
|Georgia Tech, 24-21
|Clemson, S.C.
|Sept. 27, 1997
|Georgia Tech, 23-20
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Oct. 19, 1996
|Clemson, 28-25
|Clemson, S.C.
|Oct. 28, 1995
|Clemson, 24-3
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Nov. 12, 1994
|Clemson, 20-10
|Clemson, S.C.
|Sept. 25, 1993
|Clemson, 16-13
|Clemson, S.C.
|Sept. 26, 1992
|Georgia Tech, 20-16
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Sept. 28, 1991
|Clemson, 9-7
|Clemson, S.C.
|Oct. 13, 1990
|Georgia Tech, 21-19
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Oct. 14, 1989
|Georgia Tech, 30-14
|Clemson, S.C.
|Sept. 24, 1988
|Clemson, 30-13
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Sept. 26, 1987
|Clemson, 33-12
|Clemson, S.C.
|Sept. 27, 1986
|Clemson, 27-3
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Sept. 28, 1985
|Georgia Tech, 14-3
|Clemson, S.C.
|Sept. 29, 1984
|Georgia Tech, 28-21
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Sept. 24, 1983
|Clemson, 41-14
|Clemson, S.C.
|Sept. 24, 1977
|Clemson, 31-14
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Sept. 25, 1976
|Tie, 24-24
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Sept. 27, 1975
|Georgia Tech, 33-28
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Sept. 28, 1974
|Clemson, 21-17
|Clemson, S.C.
|Sept. 29, 1973
|Georgia Tech, 29-21
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Oct. 7, 1972
|Georgia Tech, 31-9
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Oct. 2, 1971
|Georgia Tech, 24-14
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Oct. 3, 1970
|Georgia Tech, 28-7
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Oct. 4, 1969
|Clemson, 21-10
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Oct. 5, 1968
|Georgia Tech, 24-21
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Oct. 7, 1967
|Georgia Tech, 10-0
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Oct. 1, 1966
|Georgia Tech, 13-12
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Oct. 2, 1965
|Georgia Tech, 38-6
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Oct. 3, 1964
|Georgia Tech, 14-7
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Sept. 28, 1963
|Georgia Tech, 27-0
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Sept. 22, 1962
|Georgia Tech, 26-9
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Oct. 3, 1959
|Georgia Tech, 16-6
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Nov. 8, 1958
|Georgia Tech, 13-0
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Nov. 7, 1953
|Georgia Tech, 20-7
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Nov. 24, 1945
|Clemson, 21-7
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Sept. 30, 1944
|Georgia Tech, 51-0
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Nov. 20, 1943
|Georgia Tech, 41-6
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Nov. 6, 1937
|Georgia Tech, 7-0
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Oct. 31, 1936
|Clemson, 14-13
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Sept. 29, 1934
|Georgia Tech, 12-7
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Sept. 30, 1933
|Georgia Tech, 39-2
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Oct. 1, 1932
|Georgia Tech, 32-14
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Nov. 4, 1922
|Georgia Tech, 21-7
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Nov. 5, 1921
|Georgia Tech, 48-7
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Nov. 6, 1920
|Georgia Tech, 7-0
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Oct. 11, 1919
|Georgia Tech, 28-0
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Oct. 5, 1918
|Georgia Tech, 28-0
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Nov. 26, 1914
|Georgia Tech, 26-6
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Nov. 27, 1913
|Georgia Tech, 34-0
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Nov. 28, 1912
|Georgia Tech, 23-0
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Nov. 30, 1911
|Georgia Tech, 32-0
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Nov. 24, 1910
|Georgia Tech, 34-0
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Nov. 25, 1909
|Georgia Tech, 29-3
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Nov. 26, 1908
|Georgia Tech, 30-6
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Nov. 28, 1907
|Clemson, 6-5
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Nov. 29, 1906
|Clemson, 10-0
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Nov. 30, 1905
|Georgia Tech, 17-10
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Nov. 5, 1904
|Tie, 11-11
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Oct. 17, 1903
|Clemson, 73-0
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Oct. 18, 1902
|Clemson, 44-5
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Nov. 30, 1899
|Clemson, 41-5
|Greenville, S.C.
|Nov. 24, 1898
|Clemson, 23-0
|Augusta, Ga.
*Vacated
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech: Notable games in recent series history
Oct. 29, 2011: Georgia Tech knocks off undefeated No. 5 Clemson | Box score
Clemson came into Atlanta in 2011 at 8-0 and No. 5 in the BCS poll. But the Yellow Jackets, coming off a two-game losing streak, raced out to a 24-3 halftime lead and knocked off the Tigers 31-17. Quarterback Tevin Washington led the charge with 176 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Sept. 11, 2004: Calvin Johnson scores thrice, including game-winner for Yellow Jackets | Box score
Georgia Tech trailed Clemson by 10 points with 3:18 left in regulation. Then Reggie Ball found Calvin Johnson twice in the final two minutes to give the Yellow Jackets a dramatic 28-24 win on the road. Johnson's game-winning grab (his third of the night) with 16 seconds left was made possible after a botched snap on a Clemson punt attempt set up Georgia Tech in the red zone with less than 30 seconds remaining.
Sept. 29, 2001: Woody Dantzler carries Tigers to wild OT win | Box score
Clemson's Woody Dantzler put a cap on his four-touchdown day with a walk-off 11-yard TD run in a 47-44 overtime win. Dantzler finished with two scores on the ground and two through the air, coming on 55- and 63-yard passes. The back-and-forth battle featured 10 lead changes.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL RANKINGS: Clemson is No. 1 in first preseason Coaches poll
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech: How to watch the 2019 season opener
Clemson and Georgia Tech will play their 2019 season opener on Thursday, Aug. 29. It will be the first football game to air on the new ACC Network. Here's how and when to watch the game.
DATE: Thursday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. ET | Live stats
LOCATION: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, South Carolina
TV INFO: ACC Network
FULL 2019 COLLEGE FOOTBALL TV SCHEDULE