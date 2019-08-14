Clemson vs. Georgia Tech: All-time series history, scores, notable games

Clemson and Georgia Tech will square off for the 37th straight year in a rare August matchup to open their 2019 college football seasons. The ACC rivals play at 8 p.m. ET on Aug. 29.

The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time head-to-head series 50-31-2, though the Tigers have won four straight since arising as perennial championship contenders. Below is the full all-time series history between Clemson and Georgia Tech, spanning back to their inaugural matchup in 1898.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech: All-time series history and scores

The chart below breaks down some of the key Clemson-Georgia Tech all-time series numbers since the two schools first met in 1898.

Clemson has defeated Georgia Tech each of the past four years, all seasons ending with a Tigers appearance in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Clemson's current streak matches its run of victories from 1898-1903 (first four meetings in series history) for its longest winning streak against the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech won a series-best 15 straight games against Clemson from 1908-34.

Below are all the results from previous Clemson-Georgia Tech meetings.

DATE WINNER, SCORE LOCATION Sept. 22, 2018 Clemson, 49-21 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 28, 2017 Clemson, 24-10 Clemson, S.C. Sept. 22, 2016 Clemson, 26-7 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 10, 2015 Clemson, 43-24 Clemson, S.C. Nov. 15, 2014 Georgia Tech, 28-6 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 14, 2013 Clemson, 55-31 Clemson, S.C. Oct. 6, 2012 Clemson, 47-31 Clemson, S.C. Oct. 29, 2011 Georgia Tech, 31-17 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 23, 2010 Clemson, 27-13 Clemson, S.C. Dec. 5, 2009 Georgia Tech, 39-34 (ACC Championship Game)* Tampa, Fla. Sept. 10, 2009 Georgia Tech, 30-27 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 18, 2008 Georgia Tech, 21-17 Clemson, S.C. Sept. 29, 2007 Georgia Tech, 13-3 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 21, 2006 Clemson, 31-7 Clemson, S.C. Oct. 29, 2005 Georgia Tech, 10-9 Atlanta, Ga. Sept. 11, 2004 Georgia Tech, 28-24 Clemson, S.C. Sept. 20, 2003 Clemson, 39-3 Atlanta, Ga. Sept. 14, 2002 Clemson, 24-19 Clemson, S.C. Sept. 29, 2001 Clemson, 47-44 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 28, 2000 Georgia Tech, 31-28 Clemson, S.C. Nov. 13, 1999 Georgia Tech, 45-42 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 12, 1998 Georgia Tech, 24-21 Clemson, S.C. Sept. 27, 1997 Georgia Tech, 23-20 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 19, 1996 Clemson, 28-25 Clemson, S.C. Oct. 28, 1995 Clemson, 24-3 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 12, 1994 Clemson, 20-10 Clemson, S.C. Sept. 25, 1993 Clemson, 16-13 Clemson, S.C. Sept. 26, 1992 Georgia Tech, 20-16 Atlanta, Ga. Sept. 28, 1991 Clemson, 9-7 Clemson, S.C. Oct. 13, 1990 Georgia Tech, 21-19 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 14, 1989 Georgia Tech, 30-14 Clemson, S.C. Sept. 24, 1988 Clemson, 30-13 Atlanta, Ga. Sept. 26, 1987 Clemson, 33-12 Clemson, S.C. Sept. 27, 1986 Clemson, 27-3 Atlanta, Ga. Sept. 28, 1985 Georgia Tech, 14-3 Clemson, S.C. Sept. 29, 1984 Georgia Tech, 28-21 Atlanta, Ga. Sept. 24, 1983 Clemson, 41-14 Clemson, S.C. Sept. 24, 1977 Clemson, 31-14 Atlanta, Ga. Sept. 25, 1976 Tie, 24-24 Atlanta, Ga. Sept. 27, 1975 Georgia Tech, 33-28 Atlanta, Ga. Sept. 28, 1974 Clemson, 21-17 Clemson, S.C. Sept. 29, 1973 Georgia Tech, 29-21 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 7, 1972 Georgia Tech, 31-9 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 2, 1971 Georgia Tech, 24-14 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 3, 1970 Georgia Tech, 28-7 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 4, 1969 Clemson, 21-10 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 5, 1968 Georgia Tech, 24-21 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 7, 1967 Georgia Tech, 10-0 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 1, 1966 Georgia Tech, 13-12 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 2, 1965 Georgia Tech, 38-6 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 3, 1964 Georgia Tech, 14-7 Atlanta, Ga. Sept. 28, 1963 Georgia Tech, 27-0 Atlanta, Ga. Sept. 22, 1962 Georgia Tech, 26-9 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 3, 1959 Georgia Tech, 16-6 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 8, 1958 Georgia Tech, 13-0 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 7, 1953 Georgia Tech, 20-7 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 24, 1945 Clemson, 21-7 Atlanta, Ga. Sept. 30, 1944 Georgia Tech, 51-0 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 20, 1943 Georgia Tech, 41-6 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 6, 1937 Georgia Tech, 7-0 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 31, 1936 Clemson, 14-13 Atlanta, Ga. Sept. 29, 1934 Georgia Tech, 12-7 Atlanta, Ga. Sept. 30, 1933 Georgia Tech, 39-2 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 1, 1932 Georgia Tech, 32-14 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 4, 1922 Georgia Tech, 21-7 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 5, 1921 Georgia Tech, 48-7 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 6, 1920 Georgia Tech, 7-0 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 11, 1919 Georgia Tech, 28-0 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 5, 1918 Georgia Tech, 28-0 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 26, 1914 Georgia Tech, 26-6 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 27, 1913 Georgia Tech, 34-0 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 28, 1912 Georgia Tech, 23-0 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 30, 1911 Georgia Tech, 32-0 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 24, 1910 Georgia Tech, 34-0 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 25, 1909 Georgia Tech, 29-3 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 26, 1908 Georgia Tech, 30-6 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 28, 1907 Clemson, 6-5 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 29, 1906 Clemson, 10-0 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 30, 1905 Georgia Tech, 17-10 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 5, 1904 Tie, 11-11 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 17, 1903 Clemson, 73-0 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 18, 1902 Clemson, 44-5 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 30, 1899 Clemson, 41-5 Greenville, S.C. Nov. 24, 1898 Clemson, 23-0 Augusta, Ga.

*Vacated

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech: Notable games in recent series history

Oct. 29, 2011: Georgia Tech knocks off undefeated No. 5 Clemson | Box score

Clemson came into Atlanta in 2011 at 8-0 and No. 5 in the BCS poll. But the Yellow Jackets, coming off a two-game losing streak, raced out to a 24-3 halftime lead and knocked off the Tigers 31-17. Quarterback Tevin Washington led the charge with 176 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Sept. 11, 2004: Calvin Johnson scores thrice, including game-winner for Yellow Jackets | Box score

Georgia Tech trailed Clemson by 10 points with 3:18 left in regulation. Then Reggie Ball found Calvin Johnson twice in the final two minutes to give the Yellow Jackets a dramatic 28-24 win on the road. Johnson's game-winning grab (his third of the night) with 16 seconds left was made possible after a botched snap on a Clemson punt attempt set up Georgia Tech in the red zone with less than 30 seconds remaining.

Sept. 29, 2001: Woody Dantzler carries Tigers to wild OT win | Box score

Clemson's Woody Dantzler put a cap on his four-touchdown day with a walk-off 11-yard TD run in a 47-44 overtime win. Dantzler finished with two scores on the ground and two through the air, coming on 55- and 63-yard passes. The back-and-forth battle featured 10 lead changes.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech: How to watch the 2019 season opener

Clemson and Georgia Tech will play their 2019 season opener on Thursday, Aug. 29. It will be the first football game to air on the new ACC Network. Here's how and when to watch the game.

DATE: Thursday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. ET | Live stats

LOCATION: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, South Carolina

TV INFO: ACC Network

