Check out these throwback uniforms that celebrate 150 years of college football

On Nov. 6, 1869, Rutgers and the College of New Jersey (now Princeton) met in New Brunswick, New Jersey, in front of around 100 fans and played in what's now called the first ever college football game. Rutgers won 6-4.

This season, programs throughout the country are celebrating the 150th anniversary of that game and the start of college football with a special patch and uniforms that celebrate the past.

Under Armour schools have joined in the fun, as schools are revealing throwback uniforms that have a slightly modern twist. Thirteen Under Armour schools will wear special uniforms during this season.

Wisconsin's uniforms feature "UW" on the helmet and on front of the jersey. The Badgers will wear these Sept. 28 against Northwestern.

Northwestern will bring out its throwbacks against Wisconsin, so fans will get to take a trip back in time. Like Wisconsin uses "UW" Northwestern will use a simple "NU" on front of the jersey and on the sides of the helmet.

We stand on the shoulders of those who came before.#CFB150 inspired throwbacks. Coming 9/28.#B1GCats x #GoCats pic.twitter.com/ELbkDXm09o — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) August 13, 2019

South Carolina is going back to black and "Black Magic," a look inspired by the 1980s. The gloves also spell out "Carolina" together.

But the Gamecocks aren't the only program traveling back to the '80s. Boston College, Maryland and Notre Dame are also highlighting that decade.

Boston College is specifically going back to 1984, the Doug Flutie-led team that went 10-2 and stunned Miami, 47-45, on Flutie's Hail Mary touchdown pass to Gerard Phelan on the final play of the game. Flutie would win the Heisman Trophy that year.

Notre Dame's uniforms are based on the 1988 national championship team. The Irish will wear these for the Nov. 23 game against Boston College.

Tradition never graduates.



Celebrating the 150th anniversary of college football with an '88 throwback: https://t.co/7dL9FKnfQM#GoIrish ☘️ #CFB150 pic.twitter.com/aurS7nPno7 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 13, 2019

Maryland is returning to the 1980s by bringing back the script "Terps" on the helmet and pants for the Nov. 2 game vs. Michigan. The uniforms also have mesh detail.

But Cincinnati is going back even further. The Bearcats are honoring the last 1950s and early 1960s as they go to an all-red look with black and white striping on the shoulders and on the side of the pants.

This story will be updated as more teams share throwback uniforms. Colorado State, Navy, Temple, Texas Tech, California and Utah will also have throwback looks this season.