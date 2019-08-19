College football rankings: Preseason AP Poll led by No. 1 Clemson

TRENDING:

For the first time in its history, Clemson football is the preseason No. 1 in the AP Poll. On Monday, the defending national champion Tigers debuted in the top spot.

Alabama is No. 2, making it the first time the Crimson Tide aren't the preseason AP No. 1 since 2015. But Alabama has been ranked in the preseason top 5 every year since 2009. This week's AP Poll marks the 12th time Clemson has been No. 1, per collegepollarchive.com. Ten of those 12 No. 1 ranks have come since 2015.

Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State round out the top 5. The top 10 then continues with LSU at No. 6 followed by Michigan, Florida, Notre Dame and Texas.

AP Poll: Preseason Top 25

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Clemson - 1540  
2 Alabama - 1496  
3 Georgia - 1403  
4 Oklahoma - 1331  
5 Ohio State - 1261  
6 LSU - 1199  
7 Michigan - 1164  
8 Florida - 1054  
9 Notre Dame - 1044  
10 Texas - 1005  
11 Oregon - 860  
12 Texas A&M - 852  
13 Washington - 786  
14 Utah - 772  
15 Penn State - 651  
16 Auburn - 578  
17 UCF - 410  
18 Michigan State - 377  
19 Wisconsin - 370  
20 Iowa - 330  
21 Iowa State - 302  
22 Syracuse - 209  
23 Washington State - 200  
24 Nebraska - 154  
25 Stanford - 141  

Ohio State holds the record for most appearances in the preseason AP Poll. This year is the Buckeyes' 66th time in the first poll of the season, as they haven't missed a spot in the preseason poll since 1988. Oklahoma is second with 61 appearances, though the Sooners have the most preseason No. 1 ranks with 10 (most recently in 2003). The AP first released a preseason poll in 1950.

Last season, Alabama ranked first in every AP Poll except the last. With Clemson routing the Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, 44-16, the Tigers moved to No. 1 and won their third national title.

Since the AP Poll released a preseason raking ahead of the 1950 season, Alabama has appeared in the top spot a nation-best 118 times. 'Bama has picked up 83 of those appearances since 2008 under Nick Saban.

Here's how the 2018 AP Preseason Top 25 finished last season. Team in bold improved on their preseason ranking:

2018 Preseason rank Team Final record Final 2018 ranking
No. 1 Alabama 14-1 No. 2
No. 2 Clemson 15-0 No. 1
No. 3 Georgia 11-3 No. 7 (t)
No. 4 Wisconsin 8-5 NR
No. 5 Ohio State 13-1 No. 3
No. 6 Washington 10-4 No. 13
No. 7 Oklahoma 12-2 No. 4
No. 8 Miami 7-6 NR
No. 9 Auburn 8-5 NR
No. 10 Penn State 9-4 No. 17
No. 11 Michigan State 7-6 NR
No. 12 Notre Dame 12-1 No. 5
No. 13 Stanford 9-4 NR
No. 14 Michigan 10-3 No. 14
No. 15 Southern California 5-7 NR
No. 16 TCU 7-6 NR
No. 17 West Virginia 8-4 No. 20
No. 18 Mississippi State 8-5 NR
No. 19 Florida State 5-7 NR
No. 20 Virginia Tech 6-7 NR
No. 21 UCF 12-1 No. 11
No. 22 Boise State 10-3 No. 23
No. 23 Texas 10-4 No. 9
No. 24 Oregon 9-4 NR
No. 25 LSU 10-3 No. 6

