TRENDING:

Clemson tops both FBS polls

Week 1 top games

Essential guide to men's soccer season

Vote

Choose college basketball's team of the decade

football-fbs flag

Anthony Chiusano | NCAA.com | August 20, 2019

Oklahoma vs. Houston: All-time series history, scores, notable games

5 Big 12 teams to watch in 2019

Oklahoma and Houston will play each other for the fourth time in college football history to start off their 2019 seasons. While the Sooners hold the 2-1 all-time edge, Houston was victorious in their most recent meeting in 2016.

Here is what you need to know about each prior matchup between Oklahoma and Houston.

All-time series results were compiled from Winsipedia's database.

MORE ALL-TIME SERIES HISTORY: Miami vs. Florida | Clemson vs. Georgia Tech | Alabama vs. Duke

Oklahoma vs. Houston: All-time series history and scores

Oklahoma and Houston first met in the 1981 Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas. After a long hiatus, the two programs played again in 2004 and 2016. The chart below highlights some key all-time series numbers from their first three games.

 

The Sooners outscored the Coogs 103-27 in their first two head-to-head meetings before Houston won a 33-23 shocker in 2016. That latest meeting was the first of the series to be played at Houston.

Here are all the results from each Oklahoma-Houston matchup heading into the 2019 season opener.

DATE WINNER, SCORE LOCATION
Sept. 3, 2016 Houston, 33-23 Houston, Texas
Sept. 11, 2004 Oklahoma, 63-13 Norman, Okla.
Dec. 26, 1981 Oklahoma, 40-14 (Sun Bowl) El Paso, Texas

Oklahoma vs. Houston: Notable games in series history

Sept. 3, 2016: Brandon Wilson's 109-yard TD return sparks Coogs' upset over. No. 3 OU | Box score

This top 15 matchup to kick off the 2016 college football season will be remembered for Houston cornerback Brandon Wilson's electrifying touchdown to give the Cougars a 26-17 lead in the third quarter. Wilson sprinted from the back line of one end zone all the way across the field to the other end zone on a missed 54-yard field goal attempt by Oklahoma. In the record books, it went as a 100-yard touchdown return. But unofficially, Wilson navigated a full 109 yards after making a reaching grab on his toes at the very back of the end zone to start the game-swinging play. Houston, No. 15 at the time, defeated the third-ranked Sooners 33-23 for its third-ever win over a top-3 team.


Sept. 11, 2004: Oklahoma steamrolls Houston behind Jason White's performance | Box score

Oklahoma quarterback Jason White, the 2003 Heisman winner, was 14-of-18 with 257 yards and two touchdowns in less than three full quarters of action in a 63-13 blowout win. The Sooners went on a 63-0 run after a Cougars opening drive touchdown. Backing up White's abbreviated outing was Antonio Perkins, who tied a then-NCAA record with his eighth career punt return touchdown. Perkins' mark now sits in a tie for second on the all-time FBS punt return TD list.

Dec. 26, 1981: Sooners score 30 in fourth quarter to take Sun Bowl victory | Recap

A low-scoring battle quickly turned into an Oklahoma rout in the final quarter of a 40-14 Sooners' Sun Bowl win in 1981. Oklahoma led 10-7 heading into the final quarter before outscoring the Cougars 30-7 the rest of the way. Oklahoma quarterback Darrell Shepard was named the bowl game's MVP with 107 rushing yards and a pair of touchdown runs. Shepard only attempted five passes on the day, finishing 1-of-5 for -2 passing yards.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL RANKINGS: Clemson is AP preseason No. 1 for first time | AP preseason poll history

Oklahoma vs. Houston: How to watch the 2019 season opener

Oklahoma and Houston will play in Norman, Oklahoma on Sunday, Sept. 1 during the opening weekend of college football. Oklahoma enters as the No. 4 team in the preseason AP poll; Houston starts the year unranked. Below is more tune-in information for Sunday's game.

DATE: Sunday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET | Live stats

LOCATION: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman, Okla.

TV INFO: ABC

FULL 2019 COLLEGE FOOTBALL TV SCHEDULE

College football rankings: AP Poll preseason release date, Top 25 poll information

With the AP Top 25 preseason poll out, here is a look at some expectations for the 2019 season and the historical significance of the AP Preseason Poll.
READ MORE

College basketball rankings: Andy Katz's Power 36 following the NBA draft

Andy Katz breaks down the top 36 projected teams for the 2019-2020 men's basketball season.
READ MORE

3 races you need to watch on Day 3 of the NCAA DI track and field championships

Here are three races you should keep an eye on during Day 3 at the 2019 NCAA DI track and field championships.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners