Since Clemson beat Alabama in January, we’ve all been wondering the same thing: When does the 2019 college football season start?

The wait isn't that much longer. College football is back on Aug. 24.

That’s when the first batch of games kick off. Some folks like to call it Week Zero.

The first FBS game that day is Florida vs. Miami (Fla.). That game will kick off at 7 p.m. EST in Orlando on ESPN. The Gators finished 10-3 last year, while the Hurricanes went 7-6.

Following that, we get some Pac-12 vs. Mountain West action as Arizona travels to Hawaii. That game begins at 10:30 p.m. EST on CBS Sports Network. The Wildcats finished 5-7 last season, while the Rainbow Warriors went 8-6.

But Week Zero really begins with FCS games earlier on August 24. College football is back when Colgate plays Villanova at 12 p.m. and Samford and Youngstown State kick off in Montgomery, Alabama at 3 p.m. EST on ESPN.

Week 1 of the college football season features games Thursday through Monday.

Here’s a look at some notable Week 1 matchups.

Thursday, Aug. 29

UCLA at Cincinnati, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN | Box score

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m., ACC Network | Box score

Texas State at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network | Box score

Utah at BYU, 10:15 p.m., ESPN | Box score

Friday, Aug. 30

Wisconsin at South Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN | Box score

Utah State at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ACC Network | Box score

Purdue at Nevada, 9:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network | Box score

Oklahoma State at Oregon State, 10:30 p.m., FS1 | Box score

Saturday, Aug. 31

Sunday, Sept. 1

Houston at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m. EST, ABC | Box score

Monday, Sept. 2