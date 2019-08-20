Since Clemson beat Alabama in January, we’ve all been wondering the same thing: When does the 2019 college football season start?
The wait isn't that much longer. College football is back on Aug. 24.
That’s when the first batch of games kick off. Some folks like to call it Week Zero.
The first FBS game that day is Florida vs. Miami (Fla.). That game will kick off at 7 p.m. EST in Orlando on ESPN. The Gators finished 10-3 last year, while the Hurricanes went 7-6.
Following that, we get some Pac-12 vs. Mountain West action as Arizona travels to Hawaii. That game begins at 10:30 p.m. EST on CBS Sports Network. The Wildcats finished 5-7 last season, while the Rainbow Warriors went 8-6.
But Week Zero really begins with FCS games earlier on August 24. College football is back when Colgate plays Villanova at 12 p.m. and Samford and Youngstown State kick off in Montgomery, Alabama at 3 p.m. EST on ESPN.
Week 1 of the college football season features games Thursday through Monday.
Here’s a look at some notable Week 1 matchups.
Thursday, Aug. 29
- UCLA at Cincinnati, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN | Box score
- Georgia Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m., ACC Network | Box score
- Texas State at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network | Box score
- Utah at BYU, 10:15 p.m., ESPN | Box score
Friday, Aug. 30
- Wisconsin at South Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN | Box score
- Utah State at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ACC Network | Box score
- Purdue at Nevada, 9:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network | Box score
- Oklahoma State at Oregon State, 10:30 p.m., FS1 | Box score
Saturday, Aug. 31
- Florida Atlantic at Ohio State, 12 p.m., FOX | Box score
- Ole Miss at Memphis, 12 p.m., ABC | Box score
- South Alabama at Nebraska, 12 p.m., ESPN | Box score
- South Carolina vs. North Carolina (in Charlotte, NC), 3:30 p.m., ESPN | Box score
- Duke vs. Alabama (in Atlanta, GA), 3:30 p.m., ABC | Box score
- Northwestern at Stanford, 4 p.m., FOX | Box score
- Virginia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m., ACC Network | Box score
- Boise State vs. Florida State (in Jacksonville, FL), 7 p.m., ESPN | Box score
- Georgia at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network | Box score
- Oregon vs. Auburn (in Arlington, TX), 7:30 p.m., ABC | Box score
- Georgia Southern at LSU, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU | Box score
- Middle Tennessee at Michigan, 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network | Box score
- Fresno State at Southern California, 10:30 p.m., ESPN | Box score
Sunday, Sept. 1
- Houston at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m. EST, ABC | Box score
Monday, Sept. 2
- Notre Dame at Louisville, 8 p,m. EST, ESPN | Box score