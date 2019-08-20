TRENDING:

Clemson tops both FBS polls

Week 1 top games

Essential guide to men's soccer season

Vote

Choose college basketball's team of the decade

football-fbs flag

Mitchell Northam | NCAA.com | August 20, 2019

When does the 2019 college football season start?

2019 college football quarterbacks to watch

Since Clemson beat Alabama in January, we’ve all been wondering the same thing: When does the 2019 college football season start?

The wait isn't that much longer. College football is back on Aug. 24.

That’s when the first batch of games kick off. Some folks like to call it Week Zero.

WHAT TO KNOW FOR NEXT SEASON: Preseason Top 25 rankings for 2019

The first FBS game that day is Florida vs. Miami (Fla.). That game will kick off at 7 p.m. EST in Orlando on ESPN. The Gators finished 10-3 last year, while the Hurricanes went 7-6.

Following that, we get some Pac-12 vs. Mountain West action as Arizona travels to Hawaii. That game begins at 10:30 p.m. EST on CBS Sports Network. The Wildcats finished 5-7 last season, while the Rainbow Warriors went 8-6.

But Week Zero really begins with FCS games earlier on August 24. College football is back when Colgate plays Villanova at 12 p.m. and Samford and Youngstown State kick off in Montgomery, Alabama at 3 p.m. EST on ESPN.

Week 1 of the college football season features games Thursday through Monday.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF: College Football Week 1 TV schedule

Here’s a look at some notable Week 1 matchups.

Thursday, Aug. 29

  • UCLA at Cincinnati, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN | Box score
  • Georgia Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m., ACC Network | Box score
  • Texas State at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network | Box score
  • Utah at BYU, 10:15 p.m., ESPN | Box score 

Friday, Aug. 30

  • Wisconsin at South Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN | Box score
  • Utah State at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ACC Network | Box score
  • Purdue at Nevada, 9:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network | Box score
  • Oklahoma State at Oregon State, 10:30 p.m., FS1 | Box score

Saturday, Aug. 31

  • Florida Atlantic at Ohio State, 12 p.m., FOX | Box score
  • Ole Miss at Memphis, 12 p.m., ABC | Box score
  • South Alabama at Nebraska, 12 p.m., ESPN | Box score
  • South Carolina vs. North Carolina (in Charlotte, NC), 3:30 p.m., ESPN | Box score
  • Duke vs. Alabama (in Atlanta, GA), 3:30 p.m., ABC | Box score
  • Northwestern at Stanford, 4 p.m., FOX | Box score
  • Virginia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m., ACC Network | Box score
  • Boise State vs. Florida State (in Jacksonville, FL), 7 p.m., ESPN | Box score
  • Georgia at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network | Box score
  • Oregon vs. Auburn (in Arlington, TX), 7:30 p.m., ABC | Box score
  • Georgia Southern at LSU, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU | Box score
  • Middle Tennessee at Michigan, 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network | Box score
  • Fresno State at Southern California, 10:30 p.m., ESPN | Box score

Sunday, Sept. 1

  • Houston at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m. EST, ABC | Box score

Monday, Sept. 2

  • Notre Dame at Louisville, 8 p,m. EST, ESPN | Box score

 

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence leads college football AP preseason All-America team

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence hopes to continue his success from last year as he leads the AP preseason All-America team as a first-team selection. Running back Travis Etienne and linebacker Isaiah Simmons were also first-team selections from Clemson.
READ MORE

College football rankings: Preseason Top 25 for the 2019 season

The 2019 college football season isn't far away. Here are the AP Poll and Coaches Poll Top 25 for the preseason.
READ MORE

College football rankings: AP Poll preseason release date, Top 25 poll information

With the AP Top 25 preseason poll out, here is a look at some expectations for the 2019 season and the historical significance of the AP Preseason Poll.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners