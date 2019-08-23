TRENDING:

CFB: Full schedule, scores

Vote

Choose college basketball's team of the decade

What to know for women's soccer this weekend

Countdown to College Football

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

Opening week guide
Scores, schedule
football-fbs flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | August 23, 2019

College football rankings: Week 1 Top 25 scores, schedule

5 Pac-12 teams to watch in 2019

The 2019 college football season starts with No. 8 Florida playing rival Miami in Orlando on Saturday, Aug. 24. But it's only the first of a busy — and long — Week 1 (also called Week 0 for the first day of games). Check out the Top 25 scores and schedule below.

Clemson, the defending national champion, is the preseason No. 1 team for the first time. The Tigers open their season against Georgia Tech on Saturday, Aug. 31.

College football rankings: Week 1 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the complete schedule for Week 1 — which includes "Week 0" — for the 2019 college football season. All times are in ET.

This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Click here for a live scoreboard

Thursday, Aug. 29

SEASON PREVIEW: Top games, what you need to know for Week 1

Friday, Aug. 30

Saturday, Aug. 31

Sunday, Sept. 1

Monday, Sept. 2

College football rankings: Preseason Top 25

The preseason AP and Coaches Polls have the exact same top 10. Here's how the complete polls look:

RANK ASSOCIATED PRESS COACHES POLL
No. 1


Clemson (52)


Clemson (59)
No. 2


Alabama (10)


Alabama (6)
No. 3


Georgia


Georgia
No. 4


Oklahoma


Oklahoma
No. 5


Ohio State


Ohio State
No. 6


LSU


LSU
No. 7


Michigan


Michigan
No. 8


Florida


Florida
No. 9


Notre Dame


Notre Dame
No. 10


Texas


Texas
No. 11
Oregon


Texas A&M
No. 12


Texas A&M


Washington
No. 13


Washington


Oregon
No. 14


Utah


Penn State
No. 15


Penn State


Utah
No. 16


Auburn


Auburn
No. 17


UCF


UCF


Wisconsin
No. 18


Michigan State

 --
No. 19


Wisconsin


Iowa
No. 20


Iowa


Michigan State
No. 21


Iowa State


Washington State
No. 22


Syracuse


Syracuse
No. 23


Washington State


Stanford
No. 24


Nebraska


Iowa State
No. 25


Stanford


Northwestern

College GameDay: Locations, all-time appearances, most times hosting

ESPN's College GameDay pre-game show goes to a different location every week to preview the week's college football action. Find the complete list of locations, schools, appearances and fun facts here.
READ MORE

Florida vs. Miami: All-time series history, scores, notable games

Florida and Miami, in-state rivals who once played every year, will face off for the first time since 2013 on Aug. 24. Here is what you need to know about the programs' head-to-head history.
READ MORE

Miami vs. Florida: Hurricanes' Quarterman returns this season with lofty goals

The NFL will have to wait for Shaquille Quarterman as the Miami Hurricanes linebacker returns for his senior season.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners