The 2019 college football season starts with No. 8 Florida playing rival Miami in Orlando on Saturday, Aug. 24. But it's only the first of a busy — and long — Week 1 (also called Week 0 for the first day of games). Check out the Top 25 scores and schedule below.

Clemson, the defending national champion, is the preseason No. 1 team for the first time. The Tigers open their season against Georgia Tech on Saturday, Aug. 31.

College football rankings: Week 1 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the complete schedule for Week 1 — which includes "Week 0" — for the 2019 college football season. All times are in ET.

This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Click here for a live scoreboard

Thursday, Aug. 29

SEASON PREVIEW: Top games, what you need to know for Week 1

Friday, Aug. 30

Saturday, Aug. 31

Sunday, Sept. 1

Monday, Sept. 2

College football rankings: Preseason Top 25

The preseason AP and Coaches Polls have the exact same top 10. Here's how the complete polls look: