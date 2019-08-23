Florida vs. Miami: All-time series history, scores, notable games

Florida and Miami (Fla.) have played each other 55 times in football, including a run of 44 straight years from 1944-87. But this year's season-opener will mark the rivals' first encounter since 2013.

The Gators and Hurricanes will meet in Orlando, Florida, on Aug. 24 to kick off the 2019 college football regular season at 7 p.m. ET. It will be one of two "Week 0" games involving FBS teams.

The two schools' head-to-head history dates back to 1938. Miami leads the overall series 29-26 and has won seven of the last eight meetings. Below is the full all-time series history between Florida and Miami football.

Florida vs. Miami: All-time series history and scores

The chart below breaks down some of the key Florida-Miami all-time series numbers since the two Sunshine State schools first faced off in 1938.

While Miami leads where it counts — series wins — Florida owns a 13-touchdown advantage when it comes to overall point differential. Some big blowout victories (45-16 in 1971, 43-6 in 1952, 46-6 in 1940) contribute to a +96 overall scoring margin (960-864) in 55 all-time meetings.

But the Canes have outscored the Gators 221-140 in their current stretch of seven wins in their last eight meetings. This includes two bowl game wins in the 2004 Peach Bowl and 2001 Sugar Bowl.

Here is every result from previous Florida-Miami showdowns:

date Winner, Score location Sept. 7, 2013 Miami, 21-16 Miami Gardens, Fla. Sept. 6, 2008 Florida, 26-3 Gainesville, Fla. Dec. 31, 2004 Miami, 27-10 (Peach Bowl) Atlanta, Ga. Sept. 6, 2003 Miami, 38-33 Miami, Fla. Sept. 7, 2002 Miami, 41-16 Gainesville, Fla. Jan. 2, 2001 Miami, 37-20 (Sugar Bowl) New Orleans, La. Sept. 5, 1987 Miami, 31-4 Miami, Fla. Sept. 6, 1986 Miami, 23-15 Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 7, 1985 Florida, 35-23 Miami, Fla. Sept. 1, 1984 Miami, 32-20 Tampa, Fla. Sept. 3, 1983 Florida, 28-3 Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 4, 1982 Florida, 17-14 Gainesville, Fla. Sept. 5, 1981 Miami, 21-20 Miami, Fla. Nov. 29, 1980 Miami, 31-7 Gainesville, Fla. Dec. 1, 1979 Miami, 30-24 Miami, Fla. Dec. 2, 1978 Miami, 22-21 Gainesville, Fla. Nov. 26, 1977 Florida, 31-14 Miami, Fla. Nov. 27, 1976 Florida, 19-10 Orlando, Fla. Nov. 29, 1975 Florida, 15-11 Miami, Fla. Nov. 30, 1974 Florida, 31-7 Gainesville, Fla. Nov. 24, 1973 Florida, 14-7 Miami, Fla. Dec. 2, 1972 Florida, 17-6 Gainesville, Fla. Nov. 27, 1971 Florida, 45-16 Miami, Fla. Nov. 28, 1970 Miami, 14-13 Gainesville, Fla. Nov. 29, 1969 Florida, 35-16 Miami, Fla. Nov. 30, 1968 Florida, 14-10 Gainesville, Fla. Dec. 9, 1967 Miami, 20-13 Miami, Fla. Nov. 26, 1966 Miami, 21-16 Gainesville, Fla. Nov. 20, 1965 Miami, 16-13 Miami, Fla. Nov. 28, 1964 Florida, 12-10 Gainesville, Fla. Nov. 23, 1963 Florida, 27-21 Miami, Fla. Dec. 1, 1962 Miami, 17-15 Miami, Fla. Dec. 2, 1961 Miami, 15-6 Gainesville, Fla. Nov. 26, 1960 Florida, 18-0 Miami, Fla. Nov. 28, 1959 Florida, 23-14 Jacksonville, Fla. Nov. 29, 1958 Florida, 12-9 Jacksonville, Fla. Nov. 30, 1957 Florida, 14-0 Miami, Fla. Dec. 1, 1956 Miami, 20-7 Gainesville, Fla. Nov. 26, 1955 Miami, 7-6 Miami, Fla. Nov. 27, 1954 Miami, 14-0 Gainesville, Fla. Nov. 28, 1953 Miami, 14-10 Miami, Fla. Nov. 22, 1952 Florida, 43-6 Gainesville, Fla. Nov. 17, 1951 Miami, 21-6 Miami, Fla. Nov. 18, 1950 Miami, 20-14 Gainesville, Fla. Nov. 18, 1949 Miami, 28-13 Miami, Fla. Nov. 20, 1948 Florida, 27-13 Gainesville, Fla. Nov. 22, 1947 Florida, 7-6 Miami, Fla. Oct. 19, 1946 Miami, 20-13 Gainesville, Fla. Oct. 19, 1945 Miami, 7-6 Miami, Fla. Nov. 3, 1944 Florida, 13-0 Miami, Fla. Nov. 14, 1942 Miami, 12-0 Miami, Fla. Nov. 15, 1941 Florida, 14-0 Miami, Fla. Nov. 16, 1940 Florida, 46-6 Miami, Fla. Nov. 18, 1939 Florida, 13-0 Miami, Fla. Oct. 15, 1938 Miami, 19-7 Gainesville, Fla.

Florida vs. Miami: Notable games in series history

Sept. 6, 2003: Ex-Gator Berlin leads Hurricanes to stunning comeback | Box score

Florida led 33-10 with 6:10 left in the third quarter before quarterback Brock Berlin guided the Canes on a 28-point unanswered run for the 38-33 win. Berlin, a Florida transfer, finished 27-of-41 with two second half touchdown passes. Frank Gore's 12-yard touchdown run with 1:51 left in regulation gave Miami its first lead since the first quarter, and an Alfonso Marshall interception of Chris Leak on Florida's ensuing drive sealed the comeback win.

Sept. 1, 1984: Canes score twice in final seven seconds to top Gators | Box score

Florida took a 20-19 lead with 41 seconds left in this season-opening showdown in Tampa. Miami's Bernie Kosar answered with a quick five-play, 76-yard march down the field ending with an Eddie Brown touchdown catch with seven seconds remaining. Florida's last-second heave was then intercepted and returned for a 59-yard insurance touchdown by Tolbert Bain to close out a 32-20 victory.

Sept. 3, 1983: Florida hands eventual national champ Miami its only loss | Box score

The 1983 Hurricanes went 11-1 en route to winning the program's first national championship in thrilling fashion over Nebraska. But four months prior to that classic Orange Bowl matchup against the Huskers, Miami opened its season with a 25-point loss to its rival up north. Florida won 28-3 behind seven forced turnovers against a Canes offense led by Kosar (three interceptions), making his college debut.

Florida vs. Miami: How to watch the 2019 season opener

The 56th all-time meeting between Florida and Miami will mark the start to the 2019 FBS football season. Here's the viewing information you need to know ahead of Aug. 24 kickoff.

DATE: Saturday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. ET | Live stats

LOCATION: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

TV INFO: ESPN/WatchESPN

Here's a preview of Saturday's Florida vs. Miami game from the AP's Mark Long:

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida and Miami have the college football stage to themselves for 3 ½ hours Saturday, a new chapter in their once-heated and storied rivalry.

The eighth-ranked Gators and the rebuilding Hurricanes will usher in the 2019 season inside a packed stadium in Orlando, surrounded by sideline celebrities and in front of a coast-to-coast television audience.

"Everybody's watching," Florida receiver Freddie Swain said. "Who doesn't like attention?"

The winner surely will revel in the spotlight, and both teams have embraced the opportunity to set the tone for the season in front of way more than friends, fans and family members.

"What are they going to see?" Florida coach Dan Mullen said. "What's our stamp? When every college person in the country turns on their TV, what's their thought when they see the Florida Gators? We have to go out there and live up to that on the field.

"What do you want them to think about you?"

The Gators certainly think highly of themselves, especially after notching 10 wins in Mullen's first season and closing out that inaugural campaign with resounding victories against Florida State (41-14) and Michigan (41-15).

Florida now has its highest preseason ranking since Urban Meyer's final year in Gainesville in 2010 and sounds more than optimistic heading into the opener. Players don't seem to care — most don't even know — that they've lost seven of the last eight and 12 of 16 against Miami.

"I think this team is really special," Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks said. "We expect to go out there and win every Saturday and try to make it a playoff contender and win a championship here again. That's the expectations here every year."

It hasn't been the reality since Meyer's departure.

But Mullen has the program on the upswing. Florida jumped eight spots, from 13th to fifth, in scoring in the Southeastern Conference during Mullen's debut season — the kind of offensive prowess that's been missing in Gainesville since Tim Tebow graduated.

Miami coach Manny Diaz, who spent two years working for Mullen at Mississippi State, can only hope for something similar in his first season as a head coach. The team's former defensive coordinator inherited a team mixed with holdovers and holes.

"I want to find out can we handle adversity," he said.

Diaz brought in former Miami coach Jimmy Johnson, who also won three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys, to speak to his players this week. Mullen countered with Tebow, who won his only game against the Hurricanes.

Johnson went 3-1 against Florida during his stint with the Canes and certainly has more insight into the series than others around town.

"Being in this city, with so much history and things like that, it's hard to stay focused," Miami linebacker Shaq Quarterman said. "You can go to Winn-Dixie and a fan will try to give you the illustrious history of Miami and why this game is so important."