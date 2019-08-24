College football rankings: Week 1 Top 25 scores, schedule

TRENDING:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | August 25, 2019

5 Big 12 teams to watch in 2019

The 2019 college football season started with No. 8 Florida surviving rival Miami in Orlando, 24-20, on Saturday, Aug. 24. But it's only the first of a busy — and long — Week 1 (also called Week 0 for the first day of games). Check out the Top 25 scores and schedule below.

Clemson, the defending national champion, is the preseason No. 1 team for the first time. The Tigers open their season against Georgia Tech on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Here is the complete schedule for Week 1 — which includes "Week 0" — for the 2019 college football season. All times are in ET.

This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Click here for a live scoreboard.

Thursday, Aug. 29

SEASON PREVIEW: Top games, what you need to know for Week 1

Friday, Aug. 30

Saturday, Aug. 31

Sunday, Sept. 1

Monday, Sept. 2

College football rankings: Preseason Top 25

The preseason AP and Coaches Polls have the exact same top 10. Here's how the complete polls look:

RANK ASSOCIATED PRESS COACHES POLL
No. 1


Clemson (52)


Clemson (59)
No. 2


Alabama (10)


Alabama (6)
No. 3


Georgia


Georgia
No. 4


Oklahoma


Oklahoma
No. 5


Ohio State


Ohio State
No. 6


LSU


LSU
No. 7


Michigan


Michigan
No. 8


Florida


Florida
No. 9


Notre Dame


Notre Dame
No. 10


Texas


Texas
No. 11
Oregon


Texas A&M
No. 12


Texas A&M


Washington
No. 13


Washington


Oregon
No. 14


Utah


Penn State
No. 15


Penn State


Utah
No. 16


Auburn


Auburn
No. 17


UCF


UCF


Wisconsin
No. 18


Michigan State

 --
No. 19


Wisconsin


Iowa
No. 20


Iowa


Michigan State
No. 21


Iowa State


Washington State
No. 22


Syracuse


Syracuse
No. 23


Washington State


Stanford
No. 24


Nebraska


Iowa State
No. 25


Stanford


Northwestern

