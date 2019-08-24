The 2019 college football season started with No. 8 Florida surviving rival Miami in Orlando, 24-20, on Saturday, Aug. 24. But it's only the first of a busy — and long — Week 1 (also called Week 0 for the first day of games). Check out the Top 25 scores and schedule below.
Clemson, the defending national champion, is the preseason No. 1 team for the first time. The Tigers open their season against Georgia Tech on Saturday, Aug. 31.
College football rankings: Week 1 Top 25 scores, schedule
Here is the complete schedule for Week 1 — which includes "Week 0" — for the 2019 college football season. All times are in ET.
This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Thursday, Aug. 29
- No. 1 Clemson vs. Georgia Tech | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
- No. 12 Texas A&M vs. Texas State | 8:30 p.m. | SEC Network
- No. 14 Utah at BYU | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 17 UCF vs. Florida A&M | 7:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Friday, Aug. 30
Saturday, Aug. 31
- No. 2 Alabama vs. Duke (Atlanta, GA) | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 3 Georgia at Vanderbilt | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
- No. 5 Ohio State vs. Florida Atlantic | 12 p.m. | FOX
- No. 6 LSU vs. Georgia Southern | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
- No. 7 Michigan vs. Middle Tennessee | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- No. 10 Texas vs. Louisiana Tech | 8 p.m. | Longhorn Network
- No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 16 Auburn (Arlington, Texas) | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 13 Washington vs. Eastern Washington | 3 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
- No. 15 Penn State vs. Idaho | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- No. 20 Iowa vs. Miami (Ohio) | 7:30 p.m. | FS1
- No. 21 Iowa State vs. Northern Iowa | 12 p.m. | FS1
- No. 22 Syracuse at Liberty | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
- No. 23 Washington State vs. New Mexico State | 10 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
- No. 24 Nebraska vs. South Alabama | 12 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 25 Stanford vs. Northwestern | 4 p.m. | FOX
Sunday, Sept. 1
Monday, Sept. 2
College football rankings: Preseason Top 25
The preseason AP and Coaches Polls have the exact same top 10. Here's how the complete polls look:
