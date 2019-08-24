Who did Lee Corso pick on ESPN's College GameDay today

Lee Corso has been many things — a college football coach, Burt Reynolds' college roommate and America’s favorite college football lovin’ crazy grandfather on ESPN GameDay where he makes his 'headgear picks' each week on location during College Football Saturday.
A new season is here, and we will be tracking all of Corso's picks right here.
Below, we've also included a history of all of Corso's 2018 picks (where he went 9-7 on the year).
Track all of Corso's 2019 picks below:
Week 1 - Miami vs. Florida
Corso's first headgear pick of the year — from Disney World in Orlando — went to Florida.
🚨 HEADGEAR ALERT! 🚨— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 24, 2019
Lee Corso makes his first pick of the season for Miami-Florida: pic.twitter.com/tcycfDmZZ5
Here are all of Corso's picks for the 2018 season:
In 16 picks during the 2018 season, Corso went 9-7 with his headgear picks. He started the season 3-0, and finished by correctly calling Clemson's championship win, but the middle of the year was a rough patch.
Here's every Corso pick from last year:
CFP National Championship Game - Alabama vs. Clemson
In the final game of the 2018 season, Corso went with the upset and picked the Clemson Tigers to beat the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Coach is #ALLIN for the #NationalChampionship 👀 pic.twitter.com/juUbLBoI6F— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 8, 2019
Week 15 - Army vs. Navy
In Philadelphia for the 119th edition of the Army-Navy game, Corso sided with the Midshipmen. Corso was a defensive backs coach at Navy from 1966-68.
📦A special delivery for Corso's Army-Navy pick 📦 pic.twitter.com/1sxicHB818— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 8, 2018
Week 14 - Alabama vs. Georgia - SEC Championship
In Atlanta, Corso picked the Tide to beat the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship.
Quavo. Corso. SEC Championship. pic.twitter.com/fzeLdS4vy3— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 1, 2018
Week 13 - Ohio State vs. Michigan
At Ohio State, Corso went with Michigan for rivalry week.
It's time for THE GAME!— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 24, 2018
Lee Corso's rolling with ... pic.twitter.com/FMML9MgFum
Week 12 - UCF vs. Cincinnati
In sunny Florida, Corso, dressed as a larger-than-life Knight, picked UCF to beat the Bearcats.
Corso suited up for his UCF pick 😂 pic.twitter.com/tFaWKeoRr2— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 17, 2018
Week 11- Boston College vs. Clemson
On a chilly Boston area morning, Corso picked Clemson.
Week 10 - LSU vs. Alabama
In Baton Rouge, Corso teased the crowd by playing the LSU fight song, but in the end he picked the Tide.
Corso made his Bama-LSU pick like only he can 😂 pic.twitter.com/4hXd9VXImy— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 3, 2018
Week 9 - Georgia vs. Florida
Rocking the Gator head, Corso chose Florida to knock off SEC rival Georgia in Jacksonville.
Corso's got the Gators chomping over the Bulldogs! pic.twitter.com/3R4Vxl06BI— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 27, 2018
Week 8 - Oregon vs. Washington State
In Pullman, Corso picked the Cougars to beat the Ducks.
A Corso headgear pick Wazzu fans have waited a lifetime for! pic.twitter.com/8a7gCAXukS— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 20, 2018
Week 7 - Wisconsin vs. Michigan
Corso's week 7 pick is in! pic.twitter.com/1TNRtFDlyA— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 13, 2018
In Ann Arbor, Corso picked the Badgers to come away with the upset in the Big House.
Week 6- Oklahoma vs. Texas
At GameDay in Dallas this week, Corso picked Oklahoma.
Corso made his pick for the Texas-OU in a way only he could pic.twitter.com/wCFbBMnWj3— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 6, 2018
Week 5 - Penn State vs. Ohio State
At GameDay in Happy Valley this week, Corso picked Penn State.
CORSO FAKED THEM ALL OUT. pic.twitter.com/XHPeGuVLzU— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 29, 2018
Week 4 - Stanford vs. Oregon
At GameDay in Eugene, Corso picked the Ducks, and held a live duck.
Lee Corso's pick made @TheOregonDuck cake a fan! pic.twitter.com/w897fQtNuQ— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 22, 2018
Week 3 - Ohio State vs. TCU
Corso donned the Brutus Buckeye head gear in Week 3, picking Ohio State to defeat TCU.
Week 2 - Clemson vs. Texas A&M
In Week 2, Corso picked the road team Clemson, and put on a Tiger head.
STRICTLY BUSINESS! pic.twitter.com/RMIH5Rca6o— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 8, 2018
The pick. 🐯 @CollegeGameDay #Clemson #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/pfzKNvn5pH— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 8, 2018
Week 1 - Notre Dame vs. Michigan
In Week 1, Corso wore a Hunchback of Notre Dame outfit (?)....and picked Notre Dame.
Lee Corso went ALL OUT for his first mascot pick of the season! pic.twitter.com/vsXvkOUmlq— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 1, 2018