TRENDING:

Florida escapes Miami to kick off FBS season

Vote for college basketball's team of the decade

Top news from women's soccer opening weekend

football-fbs flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | August 25, 2019

College football rankings: Week 1 Top 25 scores, schedule

5 Big 12 teams to watch in 2019

The 2019 college football season started with No. 8 Florida surviving rival Miami in Orlando, 24-20. But it was only the first of a busy — and long — Week 1 (also called Week 0 for the first day of games). Check out the Top 25 scores and schedule below.

Clemson, the defending national champion, is the preseason No. 1 team for the first time. The Tigers open their season against Georgia Tech on Saturday, Aug. 31.

College football rankings: Week 1 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the complete schedule for Week 1 for the 2019 college football season. All times are in ET.

This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Click here for a live scoreboard.

Thursday, Aug. 29

SEASON PREVIEW: Top games, what you need to know for Week 1

Friday, Aug. 30

Saturday, Aug. 31

Sunday, Sept. 1

Monday, Sept. 2

College football rankings: Preseason Top 25

The preseason AP and Coaches Polls have the exact same top 10. Here's how the complete polls look:

RANK ASSOCIATED PRESS COACHES POLL
No. 1


Clemson (52)


Clemson (59)
No. 2


Alabama (10)


Alabama (6)
No. 3


Georgia


Georgia
No. 4


Oklahoma


Oklahoma
No. 5


Ohio State


Ohio State
No. 6


LSU


LSU
No. 7


Michigan


Michigan
No. 8


Florida


Florida
No. 9


Notre Dame


Notre Dame
No. 10


Texas


Texas
No. 11
Oregon


Texas A&M
No. 12


Texas A&M


Washington
No. 13


Washington


Oregon
No. 14


Utah


Penn State
No. 15


Penn State


Utah
No. 16


Auburn


Auburn
No. 17


UCF


UCF


Wisconsin
No. 18


Michigan State

 --
No. 19


Wisconsin


Iowa
No. 20


Iowa


Michigan State
No. 21


Iowa State


Washington State
No. 22


Syracuse


Syracuse
No. 23


Washington State


Stanford
No. 24


Nebraska


Iowa State
No. 25


Stanford


Northwestern

College football preview: Week 1

One Top 25 team is already victorious through "Week 0," as No. 8 Florida barely got by rival Miami in Orlando. In a wild game full of turnovers, recovered fumbles, penalties and big plays, the Gators did just enough to move to 1-0.

As we head to the busy part of Week 1, the remaining 24 AP Top 25 teams are in action, including No. 1 Clemson at home against ACC foe Georgia Tech. It's the first time the Tigers are the preseason top team — and they'll get the spotlight at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29. But No. 12 Texas A&M, No. 14 Utah (vs. rival BYU) and No. 17 UCF are also playing on Thursday.

After two ranked Big Ten teams play on Friday, No. 18 Michigan State vs. Tulsa and No. 19 Wisconsin at South Florida, most the remaining ranked teams hit the field on Saturday. There's one game between two ranked teams in the AP Poll: No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 16 Auburn. It's only the second meeting between the two programs, as the Tigers beat the Ducks 22-19 in the 2011 BCS National Championship Game.

But Auburn-Oregon is far from the only game of note. No. 5 Ohio State will play coach Lane Kiffin's FAU Owls under a new starting QB in Georgia transfer Justin Fields and head coach Ryan Day (12 p.m. ET Saturday). Also in the Big Ten, Scott Frost's Huskers look for a much-improved Season 2 when No. 24 Nebraska faces off against South Alabama (12 p.m. Saturday).

In the SEC, No. 2 Alabama heads back to Atlanta to play Duke (3:30 p.m. Saturday), while No. 3 Georgia starts SEC East play right away at Vanderbilt (7:30 p.m. Saturday).

On Sunday, expect plenty of points as No. 4 Oklahoma and new QB Jalen Hurts play D'Eriq King and Houston in Arlington, Texas (7:30 p.m. Sunday).

Finally, No. 9 Notre Dame starts what it hopes is another big season when the Irish play at Louisville on Labor Day night (8 p.m. Monday).

COLLEGE GAMEDAY: Most appearances, weekly locations

When does the 2019 college football season start?

Since Clemson beat Alabama in January, we’ve all been wondering the same thing: When does the 2019 college football season start?
READ MORE

What Florida's escape of Miami could mean for the rest of the season

Florida escapes upset over Miami, but the victory highlights several vulnerabilities for the Gators. Here is what this means for the rest of Florida's and Miami's seasons.
READ MORE

Florida-Miami: Prediction, preview, how to watch the FBS opener

Florida and Miami open the 2019 FBS college football season today, on Saturday, Aug. 24. Check out our predictions, preview and how to watch information here.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners