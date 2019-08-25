Since Clemson beat Alabama in January, we’ve all been wondering the same thing: When does the 2019 college football season start?
The wait is over. College football returned on Aug. 24.
WHAT TO KNOW FOR NEXT SEASON: Preseason Top 25 rankings for 2019
The first FBS game on Aug. 24 was Florida vs. Miami (Fla.) in Orlando. The No. 8 Gators, who finished 10-3 last year, topped the rival Hurricanes 24-20 in a back-and-forth affair.
Following that, we saw some Pac-12 vs. Mountain West action as Hawaii defeated Arizona 45-38. Rainbow Warriors wide receiver Cedric Byrd caught four touchdowns in addition to racking up a career-high 14 catches and 224 yards.
But "Week 0" really began with FCS games earlier on Aug. 24. College football season officially started when Villanova topped Colgate 34-14 and Youngstown State ran past Samford 45-22.
Week 1 of the college football season features games Thursday through Monday, Aug. 29-Sept. 2.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF: College Football Week 1 TV schedule
Here’s a look at some notable Week 1 matchups.
Thursday, Aug. 29
- UCLA at Cincinnati, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN | Box score
- Georgia Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m., ACC Network | Box score
- Texas State at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network | Box score
- Utah at BYU, 10:15 p.m., ESPN | Box score
Friday, Aug. 30
- Wisconsin at South Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN | Box score
- Utah State at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ACC Network | Box score
- Purdue at Nevada, 9:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network | Box score
- Oklahoma State at Oregon State, 10:30 p.m., FS1 | Box score
Saturday, Aug. 31
- Florida Atlantic at Ohio State, 12 p.m., FOX | Box score
- Ole Miss at Memphis, 12 p.m., ABC | Box score
- South Alabama at Nebraska, 12 p.m., ESPN | Box score
- South Carolina vs. North Carolina (in Charlotte, NC), 3:30 p.m., ESPN | Box score
- Duke vs. Alabama (in Atlanta, GA), 3:30 p.m., ABC | Box score
- Northwestern at Stanford, 4 p.m., FOX | Box score
- Virginia Tech at Boston College, 4 p.m., ACC Network | Box score
- Boise State vs. Florida State (in Jacksonville, FL), 7 p.m., ESPN | Box score
- Georgia at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network | Box score
- Oregon vs. Auburn (in Arlington, TX), 7:30 p.m., ABC | Box score
- Georgia Southern at LSU, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU | Box score
- Middle Tennessee at Michigan, 7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network | Box score
- Fresno State at Southern California, 10:30 p.m., ESPN | Box score
Sunday, Sept. 1
- Houston at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m. EST, ABC | Box score
Monday, Sept. 2
- Notre Dame at Louisville, 8 p,m. EST, ESPN | Box score