Since Clemson beat Alabama in January, we’ve all been wondering the same thing: When does the 2019 college football season start?

The wait is over. College football returned on Aug. 24.

The first FBS game on Aug. 24 was Florida vs. Miami (Fla.) in Orlando. The No. 8 Gators, who finished 10-3 last year, topped the rival Hurricanes 24-20 in a back-and-forth affair.

Following that, we saw some Pac-12 vs. Mountain West action as Hawaii defeated Arizona 45-38. Rainbow Warriors wide receiver Cedric Byrd caught four touchdowns in addition to racking up a career-high 14 catches and 224 yards.

But "Week 0" really began with FCS games earlier on Aug. 24. College football season officially started when Villanova topped Colgate 34-14 and Youngstown State ran past Samford 45-22.

Week 1 of the college football season features games Thursday through Monday, Aug. 29-Sept. 2.

Here’s a look at some notable Week 1 matchups.

Thursday, Aug. 29

UCLA at Cincinnati, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN | Box score

Georgia Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m., ACC Network | Box score

Texas State at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network | Box score

Utah at BYU, 10:15 p.m., ESPN | Box score

Friday, Aug. 30

Wisconsin at South Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN | Box score

Utah State at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ACC Network | Box score

Purdue at Nevada, 9:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network | Box score

Oklahoma State at Oregon State, 10:30 p.m., FS1 | Box score

Saturday, Aug. 31

Sunday, Sept. 1

Houston at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m. EST, ABC | Box score

Monday, Sept. 2