TRENDING:

Week 1 CFB guide

Vote

Elite Eight: Team of the Decade

7 women's soccer players to know

These volleyball teams could go undefeated

football-d2 flag

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | August 27, 2019

When does the DII football season start?

Valdosta State wins Division II Football Championship

The 2019 DII football season is creeping closer. The bulk of the season kicks off Thursday, Sept. 5, with 2018 national runners-up Ferris State amongst a slew of DII football opening night games.

2019 PRESEASON POLL: Here's what we learned from the AFCA top 25 | Full rankings 

Elizabeth City — who travels to FCS Hampton on August 31 — and Morehouse — which opens in the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Classic against FCS Alabama A&M —  get the season underway the weekend of August 31, but the majority of the DII football slate begins the weekend of Sept. 5.

2018 RECAP: Valdosta State defeats Ferris State 49-47 | 11 numbers from record-setting game

Though there are some action-packed games Thursday night, the Saturday, Sept. 7 slate, including reigning national champion Valdosta State, gets the 11-week grind of the DII football rolling. That’s when 28 teams begin their quest to find a slot in the 2019 DII football championship playoff bracket. 

This season’s tournament begins with first-round action on Nov. 23. Four rounds will follow each week before culminating in the national championship game on Dec. 21 at McKinney Independent School District Stadium in McKinney, Texas — the second-straight season the title game returns to McKinney.

DII FOOTBALL HEADS TO TEXAS: McKinney ISD to be host until 2021

Nine of the 28 DII football championship tournament teams commence the 2019 season on Thursday night, including an opening night matchup between Ouachita Baptist and Harding, two 2018 playoff teams. Here are some of the bigger matchups from the Thursday night slate and every game from the top 25 and those receiving votes for opening weekend.

DII FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: How the DII tournament works

Thursday, Sept. 5 (all times ET):

Friday, Sept. 6 (all times ET):

Saturday, Sept. 7 (all times ET):

The DII football preseason rankings are out. Here's what we learned

Valdosta State earned the top spot in the preseason DII football rankings. Let's take a look at how the first AFCA top 25 panned out for the coming 2019 DII football season.
READ MORE

DII football rankings: An early look at the 2019 preseason top 10

Let's take a look at the ten teams who should make up the 2019 DII football preseason top 10.
READ MORE

Ferris State vs. Ashland: Time, channel, prediction and preview for the DII basketball showcase

Ashland and Ferris State are set to square off in a DII men's basketball showdown on ESPN 3. Here's what you need to know.
READ MORE