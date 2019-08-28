Clemson vs. Georgia Tech: All-time series history, scores, notable games

Clemson and Georgia Tech will square off for the 37th straight year in a rare August matchup to open their 2019 college football seasons. The ACC rivals play at 8 p.m. ET on Aug. 29.

The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time head-to-head series 50-31-2, though the Tigers have won four straight since arising as perennial championship contenders. Below is the full all-time series history between Clemson and Georgia Tech, spanning back to their inaugural matchup in 1898.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech: All-time series history and scores

The chart below breaks down some of the key Clemson-Georgia Tech all-time series numbers since the two schools first met in 1898.

Clemson has defeated Georgia Tech each of the past four years, all seasons ending with a Tigers appearance in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Clemson's current streak matches its run of victories from 1898-1903 (first four meetings in series history) for its longest winning streak against the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech won a series-best 15 straight games against Clemson from 1908-34.

Below are all the results from previous Clemson-Georgia Tech meetings.

DATE WINNER, SCORE LOCATION Sept. 22, 2018 Clemson, 49-21 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 28, 2017 Clemson, 24-10 Clemson, S.C. Sept. 22, 2016 Clemson, 26-7 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 10, 2015 Clemson, 43-24 Clemson, S.C. Nov. 15, 2014 Georgia Tech, 28-6 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 14, 2013 Clemson, 55-31 Clemson, S.C. Oct. 6, 2012 Clemson, 47-31 Clemson, S.C. Oct. 29, 2011 Georgia Tech, 31-17 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 23, 2010 Clemson, 27-13 Clemson, S.C. Dec. 5, 2009 Georgia Tech, 39-34 (ACC Championship Game)* Tampa, Fla. Sept. 10, 2009 Georgia Tech, 30-27 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 18, 2008 Georgia Tech, 21-17 Clemson, S.C. Sept. 29, 2007 Georgia Tech, 13-3 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 21, 2006 Clemson, 31-7 Clemson, S.C. Oct. 29, 2005 Georgia Tech, 10-9 Atlanta, Ga. Sept. 11, 2004 Georgia Tech, 28-24 Clemson, S.C. Sept. 20, 2003 Clemson, 39-3 Atlanta, Ga. Sept. 14, 2002 Clemson, 24-19 Clemson, S.C. Sept. 29, 2001 Clemson, 47-44 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 28, 2000 Georgia Tech, 31-28 Clemson, S.C. Nov. 13, 1999 Georgia Tech, 45-42 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 12, 1998 Georgia Tech, 24-21 Clemson, S.C. Sept. 27, 1997 Georgia Tech, 23-20 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 19, 1996 Clemson, 28-25 Clemson, S.C. Oct. 28, 1995 Clemson, 24-3 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 12, 1994 Clemson, 20-10 Clemson, S.C. Sept. 25, 1993 Clemson, 16-13 Clemson, S.C. Sept. 26, 1992 Georgia Tech, 20-16 Atlanta, Ga. Sept. 28, 1991 Clemson, 9-7 Clemson, S.C. Oct. 13, 1990 Georgia Tech, 21-19 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 14, 1989 Georgia Tech, 30-14 Clemson, S.C. Sept. 24, 1988 Clemson, 30-13 Atlanta, Ga. Sept. 26, 1987 Clemson, 33-12 Clemson, S.C. Sept. 27, 1986 Clemson, 27-3 Atlanta, Ga. Sept. 28, 1985 Georgia Tech, 14-3 Clemson, S.C. Sept. 29, 1984 Georgia Tech, 28-21 Atlanta, Ga. Sept. 24, 1983 Clemson, 41-14 Clemson, S.C. Sept. 24, 1977 Clemson, 31-14 Atlanta, Ga. Sept. 25, 1976 Tie, 24-24 Atlanta, Ga. Sept. 27, 1975 Georgia Tech, 33-28 Atlanta, Ga. Sept. 28, 1974 Clemson, 21-17 Clemson, S.C. Sept. 29, 1973 Georgia Tech, 29-21 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 7, 1972 Georgia Tech, 31-9 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 2, 1971 Georgia Tech, 24-14 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 3, 1970 Georgia Tech, 28-7 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 4, 1969 Clemson, 21-10 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 5, 1968 Georgia Tech, 24-21 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 7, 1967 Georgia Tech, 10-0 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 1, 1966 Georgia Tech, 13-12 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 2, 1965 Georgia Tech, 38-6 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 3, 1964 Georgia Tech, 14-7 Atlanta, Ga. Sept. 28, 1963 Georgia Tech, 27-0 Atlanta, Ga. Sept. 22, 1962 Georgia Tech, 26-9 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 3, 1959 Georgia Tech, 16-6 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 8, 1958 Georgia Tech, 13-0 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 7, 1953 Georgia Tech, 20-7 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 24, 1945 Clemson, 21-7 Atlanta, Ga. Sept. 30, 1944 Georgia Tech, 51-0 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 20, 1943 Georgia Tech, 41-6 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 6, 1937 Georgia Tech, 7-0 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 31, 1936 Clemson, 14-13 Atlanta, Ga. Sept. 29, 1934 Georgia Tech, 12-7 Atlanta, Ga. Sept. 30, 1933 Georgia Tech, 39-2 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 1, 1932 Georgia Tech, 32-14 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 4, 1922 Georgia Tech, 21-7 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 5, 1921 Georgia Tech, 48-7 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 6, 1920 Georgia Tech, 7-0 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 11, 1919 Georgia Tech, 28-0 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 5, 1918 Georgia Tech, 28-0 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 26, 1914 Georgia Tech, 26-6 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 27, 1913 Georgia Tech, 34-0 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 28, 1912 Georgia Tech, 23-0 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 30, 1911 Georgia Tech, 32-0 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 24, 1910 Georgia Tech, 34-0 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 25, 1909 Georgia Tech, 29-3 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 26, 1908 Georgia Tech, 30-6 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 28, 1907 Clemson, 6-5 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 29, 1906 Clemson, 10-0 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 30, 1905 Georgia Tech, 17-10 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 5, 1904 Tie, 11-11 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 17, 1903 Clemson, 73-0 Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 18, 1902 Clemson, 44-5 Atlanta, Ga. Nov. 30, 1899 Clemson, 41-5 Greenville, S.C. Nov. 24, 1898 Clemson, 23-0 Augusta, Ga.

*Vacated

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech: Notable games in recent series history

Oct. 29, 2011: Georgia Tech knocks off undefeated No. 5 Clemson | Box score

Clemson came into Atlanta in 2011 at 8-0 and No. 5 in the BCS poll. But the Yellow Jackets, coming off a two-game losing streak, raced out to a 24-3 halftime lead and knocked off the Tigers 31-17. Quarterback Tevin Washington led the charge with 176 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Sept. 11, 2004: Calvin Johnson scores thrice, including game-winner for Yellow Jackets | Box score

Georgia Tech trailed Clemson by 10 points with 3:18 left in regulation. Then Reggie Ball found Calvin Johnson twice in the final two minutes to give the Yellow Jackets a dramatic 28-24 win on the road. Johnson's game-winning grab (his third of the night) with 16 seconds left was made possible after a botched snap on a Clemson punt attempt set up Georgia Tech in the red zone with less than 30 seconds remaining.

Sept. 29, 2001: Woody Dantzler carries Tigers to wild OT win | Box score

Clemson's Woody Dantzler put a cap on his four-touchdown day with a walk-off 11-yard TD run in a 47-44 overtime win. Dantzler finished with two scores on the ground and two through the air, coming on 55- and 63-yard passes. The back-and-forth battle featured 10 lead changes.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech: How to watch the 2019 season opener

Clemson and Georgia Tech will play their 2019 season opener on Thursday, Aug. 29. It will be the first football game to air on the new ACC Network. Here's how and when to watch the game.

DATE: Thursday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. ET | Live stats

LOCATION: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, South Carolina

TV INFO: ACC Network

Here's a preview of Thursday's Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game from the AP's Pete Iacobelli:

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence seems poised to become the biggest deal in college football.

Lawrence appears cool, calm and more confident than he was last season when he helped the Tigers win their second national championship in three years .

Clemson’s journey to repeat starts Thursday night when the top-ranked Tigers open the season hosting Atlantic Coast Conference opponent Georgia Tech. Lawrence, the 6-foot-6 sophomore, led the Tigers (15-0 last season) to the national title after becoming the starter and he capped off the season with a stunning performance in a 44-16 win over Alabama in the championship game.

“I’m still the same person,” Lawrence said. “The only thing that comes from success is having a little bit more confidence.”

Lawrence believes it comes from knowing he’s the starter instead of fighting for the job as he had to last year when he came into school as a highly promising freshman.

Lawrence continued to work as he competed against returning starter Kelly Bryant for the job. But after four games, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney anointed Lawrence his starter. The popular Bryant transferred — he’ll start for Missouri on Saturday — and Clemson rolled to the title.

The offense averaged better than 45 points a game the rest of season. Lawrence threw for 3,280 yards and 30 touchdowns, including three against the Crimson Tide.

Now, Lawrence believes the Tigers can pick up where they left off.

“We have so many great playmakers, it’s nice to be the quarterback and have options,” Lawrence said.

He also said he’s improved his mechanics, including his footwork and ability to read defenses. Lawrence is more willing to challenge teammates to dig in and focus during tough times.

“We want to be the best offense in the country,” he said. “That’s one of our goals and I think we have the talent to do that.”

The Tigers figure to get things going quickly against the Yellow Jackets (7-6 last season) , who have changed defensive schemes under new coach Geoff Collins.

Tech defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker understands the challenge they’ll face in Lawrence.

“He’s unbelievable at making all the variety of throws. He’s not known as a runner but very good at just pocket presence and just escaping,” Thacker said. “I can’t compliment him enough.”

Some other things to watch when Georgia Tech plays Clemson:

NEW D-LINE

Fans might have to check their rosters when trying to identify Clemson’s new defensive front. All four of last year’s starters were picked in the NFL draft, end Clelin Ferrell and tackles Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence in the first round. It’s unclear will start Thursday night. Only senior tackle Nyles Pinckney has locked down a starting spot. The other three spots were listed has players listed as either/or on Clemson’s depth chart.

HONORING ADAMS

Georgia Tech will select a player each week to wear the No. 90 that belonged to defensive tackle Brandon Adams, who died before spring practice. Collins announced defensive tackle Chris Martin, who usually wears No. 96, will be the first to wear Adams’ number. Adams, who was 21, died while practicing a dance routine.

“Just teaching the young guys, the freshmen, that didn’t get to know Brandon just what he meant to this program, how he was such an unbelievable teammate, an unbelievable member of our Georgia Tech athletic association,” Collins said.

CELEBRATION

The celebration of last year’s national champions will conclude Thursday night when Clemson unveils new banners and signs around Death Valley to let the crowd of more than 80,000 cheer the 2018 title one final time.

MYSTERY QUARTERBACK

Lucas Johnson, who has never thrown a pass in a game, is thought to be the favorite to start at quarterback. Collins isn’t announcing starters, and says he won’t release depth charts. Instead, Georgia Tech released Collins’ list of players, in numerical order by position, who are “above the line.”

The quarterbacks on the list were Johnson, Tobias Oliver and James Graham. Oliver ran for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2018.

ACC NETWORK

It’s the first football game on the newly launched ACC Network. Count Clemson coach Dabo Swinney a fan. “So what does it do? I mean, heck, it’s got people sitting around talking about the ACC all day every day,” he said. “It gives us a channel.”

his article was written by Pete Iacobelli from The Associated Press and was legally licensed through the NewsCred publisher network. Please direct all licensing questions to legal@newscred.com.