The 2019 college football season continued Thursday, Aug. 29, with four games involving Top 25 teams. Check out the Top 25 scores and the schedule below for Week 1 ranked teams.

No. 1 Clemson routed Georgia Tech, 52-14. No. 12 Texas A&M easily beat Texas State.

College football rankings: Week 1 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the complete schedule for Week 1 for the 2019 college football season. All times are in ET.

This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.

Saturday, Aug. 24

Thursday, Aug. 29

SEASON PREVIEW: Top games, what you need to know for Week 1

Friday, Aug. 30

Saturday, Aug. 31

Sunday, Sept. 1

Monday, Sept. 2

College football rankings: Preseason Top 25

The preseason AP and Coaches Polls have the exact same top 10. Here's how the complete polls look:

RANK ASSOCIATED PRESS COACHES POLL No. 1

Clemson (52) ​

Clemson (59) No. 2

Alabama (10) ​

Alabama (6) No. 3

Georgia ​

Georgia No. 4

Oklahoma ​

Oklahoma No. 5

Ohio State ​

Ohio State No. 6

LSU

LSU No. 7

Michigan ​

Michigan No. 8

Florida ​

Florida No. 9

Notre Dame ​

Notre Dame No. 10

Texas ​

Texas No. 11

Oregon ​

Texas A&M No. 12

Texas A&M ​

Washington No. 13

Washington ​

Oregon No. 14

Utah ​

Penn State No. 15

Penn State ​

Utah No. 16

Auburn

Auburn No. 17

UCF ​

UCF ​

Wisconsin No. 18

Michigan State -- No. 19

Wisconsin ​

Iowa No. 20

Iowa ​

Michigan State No. 21

Iowa State ​

Washington State No. 22

Syracuse ​

Syracuse No. 23

Washington State ​

Stanford No. 24

Nebraska ​

Iowa State No. 25

Stanford ​

Northwestern

College football preview: Week 1

One Top 25 team is already victorious through "Week 0," as No. 8 Florida barely got by rival Miami in Orlando. In a wild game full of turnovers, recovered fumbles, penalties and big plays, the Gators did just enough to move to 1-0.

So proud of these guys. They found a way to win. 🔶🔷💧 pic.twitter.com/XKG5DtFr3V — Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) August 25, 2019

As we head to the busy part of Week 1, the remaining 24 AP Top 25 teams are in action, including No. 1 Clemson at home against ACC foe Georgia Tech. It's the first time the Tigers are the preseason top team — and they'll get the spotlight at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29. But No. 12 Texas A&M, No. 14 Utah (vs. rival BYU) and No. 17 UCF are also playing on Thursday.

After two ranked Big Ten teams play on Friday, No. 18 Michigan State vs. Tulsa and No. 19 Wisconsin at South Florida, most of the remaining ranked teams hit the field on Saturday. There's one game between two ranked teams in the AP Poll: No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 16 Auburn. It's only the second meeting between the two programs, as the Tigers beat the Ducks 22-19 in the 2011 BCS National Championship Game.

But Auburn-Oregon is far from the only game of note. No. 5 Ohio State will play coach Lane Kiffin's FAU Owls under a new starting QB in Georgia transfer Justin Fields and head coach Ryan Day (12 p.m. ET Saturday). Also in the Big Ten, Scott Frost's Huskers look for a much-improved Season 2 when No. 24 Nebraska faces off against South Alabama (12 p.m. Saturday).

In the SEC, No. 2 Alabama heads back to Atlanta to play Duke (3:30 p.m. Saturday), while No. 3 Georgia starts SEC East play right away at Vanderbilt (7:30 p.m. Saturday).

On Sunday, expect plenty of points as No. 4 Oklahoma and new QB Jalen Hurts play D'Eriq King and Houston (7:30 p.m. Sunday).

Finally, No. 9 Notre Dame starts what it hopes is another big season when the Irish play at Louisville on Labor Day night (8 p.m. Monday).

