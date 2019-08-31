Who did Lee Corso pick on ESPN's College GameDay today

5 SEC teams to watch in 2019

5 SEC teams to watch in 2019

Lee Corso has been many things — a college football coach, Burt Reynolds' college roommate and America’s favorite college football lovin’ crazy grandfather on ESPN GameDay where he makes his 'headgear picks' each week on location during College Football Saturday.

A new season is here, and we will be tracking all of Corso's picks right here.

Below, we've also included a history of all of Corso's 2018 picks (where he went 9-7 on the year).

RELATED: How accurate are Lee Corso's picks? Meet the man who tracks them

Track all of Corso's 2019 picks below:

Week 1 - Auburn vs Oregon

From Fort Worth, TX, Corso went with his favorite headgear and picked the Oregon Ducks.

QUACK! QUACK!



Corso is taking the Ducks. pic.twitter.com/DrMLdjZfSb — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 31, 2019

Week 1- Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

After sharing a Shakespeare quote, Corso picked No. 1 Clemson against fellow ACC foe Georgia Tech.

🚨HEADGEAR ALERT! 🚨



Coach Corso picks the defending champs 🐅 pic.twitter.com/xziwKS5aYu — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 30, 2019

Week 1 - Miami vs. Florida

Corso's first headgear pick of the year — from Disney World in Orlando — went to Florida.

🚨 HEADGEAR ALERT! 🚨



Lee Corso makes his first pick of the season for Miami-Florida: pic.twitter.com/tcycfDmZZ5 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 24, 2019

Here are all of Corso's picks for the 2018 season:

In 16 picks during the 2018 season, Corso went 9-7 with his headgear picks. He started the season 3-0, and finished by correctly calling Clemson's championship win, but the middle of the year was a rough patch.

Here's every Corso pick from last year:

CFP National Championship Game - Alabama vs. Clemson

In the final game of the 2018 season, Corso went with the upset and picked the Clemson Tigers to beat the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Week 15 - Army vs. Navy

In Philadelphia for the 119th edition of the Army-Navy game, Corso sided with the Midshipmen. Corso was a defensive backs coach at Navy from 1966-68.

📦A special delivery for Corso's Army-Navy pick 📦 pic.twitter.com/1sxicHB818 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 8, 2018

Week 14 - Alabama vs. Georgia - SEC Championship

In Atlanta, Corso picked the Tide to beat the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship.

Week 13 - Ohio State vs. Michigan

At Ohio State, Corso went with Michigan for rivalry week.

It's time for THE GAME!



Lee Corso's rolling with ... pic.twitter.com/FMML9MgFum — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 24, 2018

Week 12 - UCF vs. Cincinnati

In sunny Florida, Corso, dressed as a larger-than-life Knight, picked UCF to beat the Bearcats.

Corso suited up for his UCF pick 😂 pic.twitter.com/tFaWKeoRr2 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 17, 2018

Week 11- Boston College vs. Clemson

On a chilly Boston area morning, Corso picked Clemson.

Week 10 - LSU vs. Alabama

In Baton Rouge, Corso teased the crowd by playing the LSU fight song, but in the end he picked the Tide.

Corso made his Bama-LSU pick like only he can 😂 pic.twitter.com/4hXd9VXImy — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 3, 2018

Week 9 - Georgia vs. Florida

Rocking the Gator head, Corso chose Florida to knock off SEC rival Georgia in Jacksonville.

Corso's got the Gators chomping over the Bulldogs! pic.twitter.com/3R4Vxl06BI — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 27, 2018

Week 8 - Oregon vs. Washington State

In Pullman, Corso picked the Cougars to beat the Ducks.

A Corso headgear pick Wazzu fans have waited a lifetime for! pic.twitter.com/8a7gCAXukS — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 20, 2018

Week 7 - Wisconsin vs. Michigan

Corso's week 7 pick is in! pic.twitter.com/1TNRtFDlyA — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 13, 2018

In Ann Arbor, Corso picked the Badgers to come away with the upset in the Big House.

Week 6- Oklahoma vs. Texas

At GameDay in Dallas this week, Corso picked Oklahoma.

Corso made his pick for the Texas-OU in a way only he could pic.twitter.com/wCFbBMnWj3 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 6, 2018

Week 5 - Penn State vs. Ohio State

At GameDay in Happy Valley this week, Corso picked Penn State.

CORSO FAKED THEM ALL OUT. pic.twitter.com/XHPeGuVLzU — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 29, 2018

Week 4 - Stanford vs. Oregon

At GameDay in Eugene, Corso picked the Ducks, and held a live duck.

Week 3 - Ohio State vs. TCU

Corso donned the Brutus Buckeye head gear in Week 3, picking Ohio State to defeat TCU.

Week 2 - Clemson vs. Texas A&M

In Week 2, Corso picked the road team Clemson, and put on a Tiger head.

Week 1 - Notre Dame vs. Michigan

In Week 1, Corso wore a Hunchback of Notre Dame outfit (?)....and picked Notre Dame.