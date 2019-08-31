Who did Lee Corso pick on ESPN's College GameDay today

TRENDING:

Lee Corso has been many things — a college football coach, Burt Reynolds' college roommate and America’s favorite college football lovin’ crazy grandfather on ESPN GameDay where he makes his 'headgear picks' each week on location during College Football Saturday.

A new season is here, and we will be tracking all of Corso's picks right here.

Below, we've also included a history of all of Corso's 2018 picks (where he went 9-7 on the year).

Track all of Corso's 2019 picks below:

Week 1 - Auburn vs Oregon

From Fort Worth, TX, Corso went with his favorite headgear and picked the Oregon Ducks.

Week 1- Clemson vs. Georgia Tech

After sharing a Shakespeare quote, Corso picked No. 1 Clemson against fellow ACC foe Georgia Tech.

Week 1 - Miami vs. Florida

Corso's first headgear pick of the year — from Disney World in Orlando — went to Florida.

Here are all of Corso's picks for the 2018 season:

In 16 picks during the 2018 season, Corso went 9-7 with his headgear picks. He started the season 3-0, and finished by correctly calling Clemson's championship win, but the middle of the year was a rough patch. 

Here's every Corso pick from last year:

CFP National Championship Game - Alabama vs. Clemson

In the final game of the 2018 season, Corso went with the upset and picked the Clemson Tigers to beat the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Week 15 - Army vs. Navy

In Philadelphia for the 119th edition of the Army-Navy game, Corso sided with the Midshipmen. Corso was a defensive backs coach at Navy from 1966-68.

Week 14 - Alabama vs. Georgia - SEC Championship

In Atlanta, Corso picked the Tide to beat the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship. 

Week 13 - Ohio State vs. Michigan 

At Ohio State, Corso went with Michigan for rivalry week. 

Week 12 - UCF vs. Cincinnati 

In sunny Florida, Corso, dressed as a larger-than-life Knight, picked UCF to beat the Bearcats.

Week 11- Boston College vs. Clemson

On a chilly Boston area morning, Corso picked Clemson.

Week 10 - LSU vs. Alabama 

In Baton Rouge, Corso teased the crowd by playing the LSU fight song, but in the end he picked the Tide. 

Week 9 - Georgia vs. Florida

Rocking the Gator head, Corso chose Florida to knock off SEC rival Georgia in Jacksonville.

Week 8 - Oregon vs. Washington State 

In Pullman, Corso picked the Cougars to beat the Ducks.

Week 7 - Wisconsin vs. Michigan

In Ann Arbor, Corso picked the Badgers to come away with the upset in the Big House.

Week 6- Oklahoma vs. Texas 

At GameDay in Dallas this week, Corso picked Oklahoma. 

Week 5 - Penn State vs. Ohio State 

At GameDay in Happy Valley this week, Corso picked Penn State.

Week 4 - Stanford vs. Oregon

At GameDay in Eugene, Corso picked the Ducks, and held a live duck. 

Week 3 - Ohio State vs. TCU

Corso donned the Brutus Buckeye head gear in Week 3, picking Ohio State to defeat TCU.

Week 2 - Clemson vs. Texas A&M 

In Week 2, Corso picked the road team Clemson, and put on a Tiger head. 

Week 1 - Notre Dame vs. Michigan 

In Week 1, Corso wore a Hunchback of Notre Dame outfit (?)....and picked Notre Dame. 

