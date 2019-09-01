TRENDING:

Mitchell Northam | NCAA.com | September 1, 2019

When does the 2019 college football season start?

Here's 5 CFB games to watch in Week One

Since Clemson beat Alabama in January, we’ve all been wondering the same thing: When does the 2019 college football season start?

The wait is over. College football returned on Aug. 24.

The first FBS game on Aug. 24 was Florida vs. Miami (Fla.) in Orlando. The No. 8 Gators, who finished 10-3 last year, topped the rival Hurricanes 24-20 in a back-and-forth affair.

Following that, we saw some Pac-12 vs. Mountain West action as Hawaii defeated Arizona 45-38. Rainbow Warriors wide receiver Cedric Byrd caught four touchdowns in addition to racking up a career-high 14 catches and 224 yards.

But "Week 0" really began with FCS games earlier on Aug. 24. College football season officially started when Villanova topped Colgate 34-14 and Youngstown State ran past Samford 45-22.

Week 1 of the college football season features games Thursday through Monday, Aug. 29-Sept. 2.

Here’s a look at some notable Week 1 matchups.

Thursday, Aug. 29

Friday, Aug. 30

Saturday, Aug. 31

Sunday, Sept. 1

  • Houston at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m. EST, ABC | Box score

Monday, Sept. 2

  • Notre Dame at Louisville, 8 p,m. EST, ESPN | Box score

 

