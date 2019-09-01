Since Clemson beat Alabama in January, we’ve all been wondering the same thing: When does the 2019 college football season start?
The wait is over. College football returned on Aug. 24.
The first FBS game on Aug. 24 was Florida vs. Miami (Fla.) in Orlando. The No. 8 Gators, who finished 10-3 last year, topped the rival Hurricanes 24-20 in a back-and-forth affair.
Following that, we saw some Pac-12 vs. Mountain West action as Hawaii defeated Arizona 45-38. Rainbow Warriors wide receiver Cedric Byrd caught four touchdowns in addition to racking up a career-high 14 catches and 224 yards.
But "Week 0" really began with FCS games earlier on Aug. 24. College football season officially started when Villanova topped Colgate 34-14 and Youngstown State ran past Samford 45-22.
Week 1 of the college football season features games Thursday through Monday, Aug. 29-Sept. 2.
Here’s a look at some notable Week 1 matchups.
Thursday, Aug. 29
- Cincinnati survived a wild fourth quarter to beat UCLA 24-14.
- Clemson celebrated its 2018 national championship one final time before pummeling Georgia
Tech 52-14 at Death Valley.
- Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond threw three touchdown passes to help the Aggies rout Texas State 41-7.
- Utah came out victorious over BYU in the Holy War, winning 30-12 on the road.
Friday, Aug. 30
- Wisconsin 49, South Florida 0
- Wake Forest 38, Utah State 35
- Nevada 34, Purdue 31
- Oklahoma State 52, Oregon State 36
Saturday, Aug. 31
- No. 5 Ohio State 45, Florida Atlantic 21
- Memphis 15, Ole Miss 10
- No. 24 ebraska 35, South Alabama 21
- North Carolina 24, South Carolina 20
- No. 2 Alabama 42, Duke 3
- No. 25 Stanford 17, Northwestern 7
- Boston College 35, Virginia Tech 28
- Boise State 36, Florida State 31
- No. 3 Georgia 30, Vanderbilt 6
- No. 16 Auburn 27, No. 11 Oregon 21
- No. 6 LSU 55, Georgia Southern 3
- No. 7 Michigan 40, Middle Tennessee State 21
- Southern California 31, Fresno State 23
Sunday, Sept. 1
- Houston at Oklahoma, 7:30 p.m. EST, ABC | Box score
Monday, Sept. 2
- Notre Dame at Louisville, 8 p,m. EST, ESPN | Box score