College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 2: Clemson still No. 1 as Auburn rises

The new AP Poll is out for Week 2 of the 2019 college football season. Check out the Top 25 below.

At the top, Clemson is again the clear No. 1, with Alabama second. There weren't many big changes, though Auburn moved into the top 10 after beating then-No. 11 Oregon. The Ducks were the only ranked team to lose in Week 1.

RANK NAME RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Clemson (54) 1-0 1542 1 2 Alabama (8) 1-0 1493 2 3 Georgia 1-0 1407 3 4 Oklahoma 1-0 1337 4 5 Ohio State 1-0 1270 5 6 LSU 1-0 1233 6 7 Michigan 1-0 1126 7 8 Notre Dame 1-0 1037 9 9 Texas 1-0 1032 10 10 Auburn 1-0 958 16 11 Florida 1-0 940 8 12 Texas A&M 1-0 862 12 13 Utah 1-0 826 14 14 Washington 1-0 768 13 15 Penn State 1-0 688 15 16 Oregon 0-1 568 11 17 Wisconsin 1-0 519 19 18 UCF 1-0 445 17 19 Michigan State 1-0 409 18 20 Iowa 1-0 351 20 21 Syracuse 1-0 246 22 22 Washington State 1-0 244 23 23 Stanford 1-0 198 25 24 Boise State 1-0 179 NR 25 Nebraska 1-0 86 24 25 Iowa State 1-0 86 21

Also receiving votes: Virginia 73, TCU 61, Mississippi State 50, Cincinnati 48, Army 31, Miami (FL) 10, Oklahoma State 8, Memphis 6, Arizona State 4, Appalachian State 4, Minnesota 2, USC 1, Boston College 1, North Carolina 1

Here are some takeaways from the new poll:

Auburn rises thanks to Bo Nix's late-game heroics

In his first game as an Auburn Tiger, freshman QB Bo Nix overcame inconsistent accuracy and two interceptions to lead his team to a comeback win against No. 11 Oregon. Thanks to winning the week's only game between ranked teams, Auburn moved up six spots to No. 10 in the new AP Poll.

Nix was only 13-for-31 passing for 177 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, but he captained an 11-play, 60-yard drive and threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Seth Williams for the winning score. On the final drive, Nix went 4-for-7 for 53 yards and also added 5 rushing yards.

Close calls hurt Florida, Iowa State — Nebraska (though just barely)

No. 11 Oregon was the only ranked team to fall — and the Ducks lost to then-No. 16 Auburn in a neutral site. However, there were some close calls, mostly toward the end of the Top 25.

No. 8 Florida beat Miami by 4 (in "Week 0"). The Gators fell three spots to No. 11

beat Miami by 4 (in "Week 0"). The Gators fell three spots to No. 11 No. 21 Iowa State beat FCS Northern Iowa by 3 in 3OT. Iowa State dropped to a tie for No. 25.

beat FCS Northern Iowa by 3 in 3OT. Iowa State dropped to a tie for No. 25. No. 24 Nebraska beat South Alabama by 14 ... but had two defensive TDs and punt return score. The Huskers dropped to a tie for No. 25.

beat South Alabama by 14 ... but had two defensive TDs and punt return score. The Huskers dropped to a tie for No. 25. No. 25 Stanford got by Northwestern by 10. Because Northwestern went 9-5, this result helped the Cardinal move up two spots to No. 23

Welcome to the Poll, Boise State

The Broncos opened the 2019 season 33rd in the AP Poll, receiving 38 votes. For perspective, No. 25 Stanford had 141 votes. Yet Boise State was the clear Mountain West Conference favorite, even with last year's loss to Fresno State in the league title game.

Many key pieces were back, but Boise State had to replace a veteran quarterback with a true freshman. The highly touted Hank Bachmeier fought through intense pressure, especially in the first half, to pass for 407 yards and a touchdown as the Broncos rallied to stun Florida State 36-31.

Florida State hasn't been the force it was from 2012 through 2016 (a combined 59-9 with a national title), but a win at Doak Campbell Stadium can't be overlooked.

Thanks to the comeback win, Boise State moved from outside the Top 25 to No. 24.

Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:

