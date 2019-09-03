College football rankings: Week 2 Top 25 polls

The new college football rankings are out for Week 2. Both the Coaches and AP Top 25 Polls were released on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Check out the polls below.

Clemson and Alabama are again Nos. 1 and 2 in the two polls. Auburn made impressive jumps in both after beating Oregon, with the Tigers now No. 10 in the AP and No. 13 in the Coaches Poll.

College football rankings: Top 25 Week 2

Here are the AP and Coaches Poll for Week 2, which starts with games on Friday, Sept. 6:

AP Poll: Top 25 for Week 2

RANK NAME RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Clemson 1-0 1542 1 2 Alabama 1-0 1493 2 3 Georgia 1-0 1407 3 4 Oklahoma 1-0 1337 4 5 Ohio State 1-0 1270 5 6 LSU 1-0 1233 6 7 Michigan 1-0 1126 7 8 Notre Dame 1-0 1037 9 9 Texas 1-0 1032 10 10 Auburn 1-0 958 16 11 Florida 1-0 940 8 12 Texas A&M 1-0 862 12 13 Utah 1-0 826 14 14 Washington 1-0 768 13 15 Penn State 1-0 688 15 16 Oregon 0-1 568 11 17 Wisconsin 1-0 519 19 18 UCF 1-0 445 17 19 Michigan State 1-0 409 18 20 Iowa 1-0 351 20 21 Syracuse 1-0 246 22 22 Washington State 1-0 244 23 23 Stanford 1-0 198 25 24 Boise State 1-0 179 NR 25 Nebraska 1-0 86 24 25 Iowa State 1-0 86 21

Also receiving votes: Virginia 73, TCU 61, Mississippi State 50, Cincinnati 48, Army 31, Miami (FL) 10, Oklahoma State 8, Memphis 6, Arizona State 4, Appalachian State 4, Minnesota 2, USC 1, Boston College 1, North Carolina 1.

Coaches Poll: Top 25 for Week 2