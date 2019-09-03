TRENDING:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | September 3, 2019

College football rankings: Week 2 Top 25 polls

Here's 5 FBS games to watch in week two

The new college football rankings are out for Week 2. Both the Coaches and AP Top 25 Polls were released on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Check out the polls below.

Clemson and Alabama are again Nos. 1 and 2 in the two polls. Auburn made impressive jumps in both after beating Oregon, with the Tigers now No. 10 in the AP and No. 13 in the Coaches Poll.

College football rankings: Top 25 Week 2

Here are the AP and Coaches Poll for Week 2, which starts with games on Friday, Sept. 6:

AP Poll: Top 25 for Week 2

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Clemson 1-0 1542 1
2 Alabama 1-0 1493 2
3 Georgia 1-0 1407 3
4 Oklahoma 1-0 1337 4
5 Ohio State 1-0 1270 5
6 LSU 1-0 1233 6
7 Michigan 1-0 1126 7
8 Notre Dame 1-0 1037 9
9 Texas 1-0 1032 10
10 Auburn 1-0 958 16
11 Florida 1-0 940 8
12 Texas A&M 1-0 862 12
13 Utah 1-0 826 14
14 Washington 1-0 768 13
15 Penn State 1-0 688 15
16 Oregon 0-1 568 11
17 Wisconsin 1-0 519 19
18 UCF 1-0 445 17
19 Michigan State 1-0 409 18
20 Iowa 1-0 351 20
21 Syracuse 1-0 246 22
22 Washington State 1-0 244 23
23 Stanford 1-0 198 25
24 Boise State 1-0 179 NR
25 Nebraska 1-0 86 24
25 Iowa State 1-0 86 21

Also receiving votes: Virginia 73, TCU 61, Mississippi State 50, Cincinnati 48, Army 31, Miami (FL) 10, Oklahoma State 8, Memphis 6, Arizona State 4, Appalachian State 4, Minnesota 2, USC 1, Boston College 1, North Carolina 1.

Coaches Poll: Top 25 for Week 2

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Clemson (58) 1-0 1594 1
2 Alabama (6) 1-0 1540 2
3 Georgia 1-0 1435 3
4 Oklahoma 1-0 1395 4
5 Ohio State 1-0 1340 5
6 LSU 1-0 1260 6
7 Michigan 1-0 1155 7
8 Notre Dame 1-0 1055 9
9 Texas 1-0 1044 10
10 Florida 1-0 990 8
11 Texas A&M 1-0 932 11
12 Washington 1-0 868 12
13 Auburn 1-0 857 16
14 Penn State 1-0 774 14
15 Utah 1-0 738 15
16 Wisconsin 1-0 568 17
17 UCF 1-0 513 17
18 Oregon 0-1 422 13
19 Iowa 1-0 395 19
20 Michigan State 1-0 382 20
21 Washington State 1-0 324 21
22 Syracuse 1-0 263 22
23 Stanford 1-0 249 23
24 Boise State 1-0 164 NR
25 Nebraska 1-0 94 NR

