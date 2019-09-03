College football rankings: Week 2 Top 25 polls

The new college football rankings are out for Week 2. Both the Coaches and AP Top 25 Polls were released on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Check out the polls below.
Clemson and Alabama are again Nos. 1 and 2 in the two polls. Auburn made impressive jumps in both after beating Oregon, with the Tigers now No. 10 in the AP and No. 13 in the Coaches Poll.
College football rankings: Top 25 Week 2
Here are the AP and Coaches Poll for Week 2, which starts with games on Friday, Sept. 6:
AP Poll: Top 25 for Week 2
|
RANK
|
NAME
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Clemson
|1-0
|1542
|1
|2
|Alabama
|1-0
|1493
|2
|3
|Georgia
|1-0
|1407
|3
|4
|Oklahoma
|1-0
|1337
|4
|5
|Ohio State
|1-0
|1270
|5
|6
|LSU
|1-0
|1233
|6
|7
|Michigan
|1-0
|1126
|7
|8
|Notre Dame
|1-0
|1037
|9
|9
|Texas
|1-0
|1032
|10
|10
|Auburn
|1-0
|958
|16
|11
|Florida
|1-0
|940
|8
|12
|Texas A&M
|1-0
|862
|12
|13
|Utah
|1-0
|826
|14
|14
|Washington
|1-0
|768
|13
|15
|Penn State
|1-0
|688
|15
|16
|Oregon
|0-1
|568
|11
|17
|Wisconsin
|1-0
|519
|19
|18
|UCF
|1-0
|445
|17
|19
|Michigan State
|1-0
|409
|18
|20
|Iowa
|1-0
|351
|20
|21
|Syracuse
|1-0
|246
|22
|22
|Washington State
|1-0
|244
|23
|23
|Stanford
|1-0
|198
|25
|24
|Boise State
|1-0
|179
|NR
|25
|Nebraska
|1-0
|86
|24
|25
|Iowa State
|1-0
|86
|21
Also receiving votes: Virginia 73, TCU 61, Mississippi State 50, Cincinnati 48, Army 31, Miami (FL) 10, Oklahoma State 8, Memphis 6, Arizona State 4, Appalachian State 4, Minnesota 2, USC 1, Boston College 1, North Carolina 1.
Coaches Poll: Top 25 for Week 2
|
RANK
|
NAME
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Clemson (58)
|1-0
|1594
|1
|2
|Alabama (6)
|1-0
|1540
|2
|3
|Georgia
|1-0
|1435
|3
|4
|Oklahoma
|1-0
|1395
|4
|5
|Ohio State
|1-0
|1340
|5
|6
|LSU
|1-0
|1260
|6
|7
|Michigan
|1-0
|1155
|7
|8
|Notre Dame
|1-0
|1055
|9
|9
|Texas
|1-0
|1044
|10
|10
|Florida
|1-0
|990
|8
|11
|Texas A&M
|1-0
|932
|11
|12
|Washington
|1-0
|868
|12
|13
|Auburn
|1-0
|857
|16
|14
|Penn State
|1-0
|774
|14
|15
|Utah
|1-0
|738
|15
|16
|Wisconsin
|1-0
|568
|17
|17
|UCF
|1-0
|513
|17
|18
|Oregon
|0-1
|422
|13
|19
|Iowa
|1-0
|395
|19
|20
|Michigan State
|1-0
|382
|20
|21
|Washington State
|1-0
|324
|21
|22
|Syracuse
|1-0
|263
|22
|23
|Stanford
|1-0
|249
|23
|24
|Boise State
|1-0
|164
|NR
|25
|Nebraska
|1-0
|94
|NR