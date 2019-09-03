It's Week 2 of the 2019 college football season. Stay updated with a Week 2 Top 25 schedule, which can be found below.
Only one team ranked in the preseason AP Poll lost in Week 1, as Auburn beat Oregon. Thanks to the win, the Tigers moved up to No. 10. This week, No. 24 Boise State plays in the first Week 2 game.
College football rankings: Week 2 Top 25 scores, schedule
Here is the complete schedule for Week 2 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.
Click here for a live scoreboard.
All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.
- No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 12 Texas A&M | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 2 Alabama vs. New Mexico State | 4 p.m. | SEC Network
- No. 3 Georgia vs. Murray State | 4 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 4 Oklahoma vs. South Dakota | 7 p.m.
- No. 5 Ohio State vs. Cincinnati | 12 p.m. | ABC
- No. 6 LSU at No. 9 Texas | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 7 Michigan vs. Army | 12 p.m. | FOX
- No. 8 Notre Dame: Off
- No. 10 Auburn vs. Tulane | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 11 Florida vs. UT Martin | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
- No. 13 Utah vs. Northern Illinois | 1 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
- No. 14 Washington vs. California | 10:30 p.m. | FS1
- No. 15 Penn State vs. Buffalo | 7:30 p.m. | FOX
- No. 16 Oregon vs. Nevada | 7:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
- No. 17 Wisconsin vs. Central Michigan | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- No. 18 UCF at Florida Atlantic | 7 p.m. | CBSSN
- No. 19 Michigan State vs. Western Michigan | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- No. 20 Iowa vs. Rutgers | 12 p.m. | FS1
- No. 21 Syracuse at Maryland | 12 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 22 Washington State vs. Northern Colorado | 5 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks
- No. 23 Stanford at Southern California | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 24 Boise State vs. Marshall | 9 p.m. Friday | ESPN2
- No. 25 Nebraska at Colorado | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
- No. 25 Iowa State: Off
College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 2
|
RANK
|
NAME
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Clemson (54)
|1-0
|1542
|1
|2
|Alabama (8)
|1-0
|1493
|2
|3
|Georgia
|1-0
|1407
|3
|4
|Oklahoma
|1-0
|1337
|4
|5
|Ohio State
|1-0
|1270
|5
|6
|LSU
|1-0
|1233
|6
|7
|Michigan
|1-0
|1126
|7
|8
|Notre Dame
|1-0
|1037
|9
|9
|Texas
|1-0
|1032
|10
|10
|Auburn
|1-0
|958
|16
|11
|Florida
|1-0
|940
|8
|12
|Texas A&M
|1-0
|862
|12
|13
|Utah
|1-0
|826
|14
|14
|Washington
|1-0
|768
|13
|15
|Penn State
|1-0
|688
|15
|16
|Oregon
|0-1
|568
|11
|17
|Wisconsin
|1-0
|519
|19
|18
|UCF
|1-0
|445
|17
|19
|Michigan State
|1-0
|409
|18
|20
|Iowa
|1-0
|351
|20
|21
|Syracuse
|1-0
|246
|22
|22
|Washington State
|1-0
|244
|23
|23
|Stanford
|1-0
|198
|25
|24
|Boise State
|1-0
|179
|NR
|25
|Nebraska
|1-0
|86
|24
|25
|Iowa State
|1-0
|86
|21
Also receiving votes: Virginia 73, TCU 61, Mississippi State 50, Cincinnati 48, Army 31, Miami (FL) 10, Oklahoma State 8, Memphis 6, Arizona State 4, Appalachian State 4, Minnesota 2, USC 1, Boston College 1, North Carolina 1.
Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:
For reference, here were last week's scores:
College Football rankings: Results from Week 1
Saturday, Aug. 24
Thursday, Aug. 29
- No. 1 Clemson 52, Georgia Tech 14
- No. 12 Texas A&M 41, Texas State 7
- No. 14 Utah 30, BYU 12
- No. 17 UCF 62, Florida A&M 0
Friday, Aug. 30
Saturday, Aug. 31
- No. 2 Alabama 42, Duke 3
- No. 3 Georgia 30, Vanderbilt 6
- No. 5 Ohio State 45, Florida Atlantic 21
- No. 6 LSU 55, Georgia Southern 3
- No. 7 Michigan 40, Middle Tennessee 21
- No. 10 Texas 45, Louisiana Tech 14
- No. 16 Auburn 27, No. 11 Oregon 21 (Arlington, Texas)
- No. 13 Washington 47, Eastern Washington 14
- No. 15 Penn State 79, Idaho 7
- No. 20 Iowa 38, Miami (Ohio) 14
- No. 21 Iowa State 29, Northern Iowa 26 (3OT)
- No. 22 Syracuse 24, Liberty 0
- No. 23 Washington State 58, New Mexico State 7
- No. 24 Nebraska 35, South Alabama 21
- No. 25 Stanford 17, Northwestern 7
Sunday, Sept. 1
Monday, Sept. 2
COLLEGE GAMEDAY: Most appearances, weekly locations