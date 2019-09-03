TRENDING:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | September 3, 2019

College football rankings: Week 2 Top 25 scores, schedule

Relive some of the best college football moments of Week 1

It's Week 2 of the 2019 college football season. Stay updated with a Week 2 Top 25 schedule, which can be found below.

Only one team ranked in the preseason AP Poll lost in Week 1, as Auburn beat Oregon. Thanks to the win, the Tigers moved up to No. 10. This week, No. 24 Boise State plays in the first Week 2 game.

Here is the complete schedule for Week 2 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.

Click here for a live scoreboard.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 2

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Clemson (54) 1-0 1542 1
2 Alabama (8) 1-0 1493 2
3 Georgia 1-0 1407 3
4 Oklahoma 1-0 1337 4
5 Ohio State 1-0 1270 5
6 LSU 1-0 1233 6
7 Michigan 1-0 1126 7
8 Notre Dame 1-0 1037 9
9 Texas 1-0 1032 10
10 Auburn 1-0 958 16
11 Florida 1-0 940 8
12 Texas A&M 1-0 862 12
13 Utah 1-0 826 14
14 Washington 1-0 768 13
15 Penn State 1-0 688 15
16 Oregon 0-1 568 11
17 Wisconsin 1-0 519 19
18 UCF 1-0 445 17
19 Michigan State 1-0 409 18
20 Iowa 1-0 351 20
21 Syracuse 1-0 246 22
22 Washington State 1-0 244 23
23 Stanford 1-0 198 25
24 Boise State 1-0 179 NR
25 Nebraska 1-0 86 24
25 Iowa State 1-0 86 21

Also receiving votes: Virginia 73, TCU 61, Mississippi State 50, Cincinnati 48, Army 31, Miami (FL) 10, Oklahoma State 8, Memphis 6, Arizona State 4, Appalachian State 4, Minnesota 2, USC 1, Boston College 1, North Carolina 1.

Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:

 
 

For reference, here were last week's scores:

College Football rankings: Results from Week 1

Saturday, Aug. 24

Thursday, Aug. 29

Friday, Aug. 30

Saturday, Aug. 31

Sunday, Sept. 1

Monday, Sept. 2

