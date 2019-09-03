Relive some of the best college football moments of Week 1

It's Week 2 of the 2019 college football season. Stay updated with a Week 2 Top 25 schedule, which can be found below.

Only one team ranked in the preseason AP Poll lost in Week 1, as Auburn beat Oregon. Thanks to the win, the Tigers moved up to No. 10. This week, No. 24 Boise State plays in the first Week 2 game.

College football rankings: Week 2 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the complete schedule for Week 2 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 2

RANK NAME RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Clemson (54) 1-0 1542 1 2 Alabama (8) 1-0 1493 2 3 Georgia 1-0 1407 3 4 Oklahoma 1-0 1337 4 5 Ohio State 1-0 1270 5 6 LSU 1-0 1233 6 7 Michigan 1-0 1126 7 8 Notre Dame 1-0 1037 9 9 Texas 1-0 1032 10 10 Auburn 1-0 958 16 11 Florida 1-0 940 8 12 Texas A&M 1-0 862 12 13 Utah 1-0 826 14 14 Washington 1-0 768 13 15 Penn State 1-0 688 15 16 Oregon 0-1 568 11 17 Wisconsin 1-0 519 19 18 UCF 1-0 445 17 19 Michigan State 1-0 409 18 20 Iowa 1-0 351 20 21 Syracuse 1-0 246 22 22 Washington State 1-0 244 23 23 Stanford 1-0 198 25 24 Boise State 1-0 179 NR 25 Nebraska 1-0 86 24 25 Iowa State 1-0 86 21

Also receiving votes: Virginia 73, TCU 61, Mississippi State 50, Cincinnati 48, Army 31, Miami (FL) 10, Oklahoma State 8, Memphis 6, Arizona State 4, Appalachian State 4, Minnesota 2, USC 1, Boston College 1, North Carolina 1.

Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:

For reference, here were last week's scores:

College Football rankings: Results from Week 1

