Spencer Parlier | NCAA.com | September 3, 2019

Colleges most represented on 2019 NFL rosters

2019 college football quarterbacks to watch

The jump from college football Saturdays to NFL Sundays is something every college football player dreams about. Although not every player from every school reaches the NFL, some schools seem to produce more NFL talent than others. 

NFL teams released their final 53-man rosters over Labor Day weekend, solidifying the official start to the professional football season. 

NFL ROSTER BREAKDOWNS: DII players on 2019 NFL rosters | DIII alumni at the next level

A whopping 1,439 out of 1,696 players in the NFL come from FBS programs, about 85 percent of the entire league. What conference and team supplies the most of these players? Well, if you have been paying attention on Saturdays for the past decade, you could make an educated guess.

USA Today Kyler Murray playing for the Arizona Cardinals and Oklahoma Sooners. Kyler Murray playing quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals and the Oklahoma Sooners - his college and professional teams.

Alabama, just like last year, leads all schools with 56 players on active NFL rosters, followed by Ohio State and fellow SEC schools Florida and LSU. 

The top two schools on the list have supplied the NFL with loads of talent. From rookie Josh Jacobs (Oakland Raiders) to seasoned wideout and six-time pro-bowler Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons), the Crimson Tide have their mark all over the league. 

As for Ohio State (44 former players), names like Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys), Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) and Joey Bosa (Los Angeles Chargers) hold it down for the Buckeyes. 

Behind Alabama and Ohio State come Florida and LSU, who have 35 and 32 former team members in the NFL respectively. Seven programs in total have at least 30 representatives at the next level.

SUPER BOWL MVPS: Where all 53 Super Bowl MVPs went to college

The SEC is known for pumping out NFL talent, as five out of the top 10 programs who have the most active NFL players are SEC schools. The Southeastern Conference has 339 total active players in the NFL right now. The next closest conference is the Big Ten who trails the SEC by 87 players. 

(This list only highlights players on 53-man rosters as of Sept. 3. It does not include players on the injury reserved lists, practice squads or commissioner’s exempt list).

conference players on nfl rosters
SEC 339
Big Ten 252
ACC 212
Pac-12 189
Big 12 122
American 100
Mountain West 65
C-USA 59
MAC 46
Independent 35
Sun Belt 20

Want to know where your school ranks heading into the 2019 regular season?

Check out the full list of FBS schools with active NFL players below. 

FBS School Players
Alabama 56
Ohio State 44
Florida 35
LSU 32
Florida State 32
Miami (Fla.) 31
Oklahoma 31
Georgia 29
Penn State 28
Texas A&M 28
Clemson 27
Wisconsin 26
Auburn 26
Stanford 25
Notre Dame 25
Washington 25
Tennessee 24
Michigan 24
Iowa 24
South Carolina 24
UCLA 23
Texas 22
Southern California 20
Nebraska 20
Mississippi State 19
Mississippi 19
Oregon 17
California 16
UCF 16
Temple 16
West Virginia 16
North Carolina 15
Louisville 15
Utah 15
Pittsburgh 14
North Carolina State 14
Virginia Tech 14
Michigan State 13
Missouri 13
Colorado 13
Boston College 13
Virginia 13
Illinois 12
Arkansas 12
Oklahoma State 12
Memphis 12
Maryland 12
Northwestern 12
Texas Tech 11
Rutgers 11
Kentucky 11
Cincinnati 10
Oregon State 10
Kansas State 10
Purdue 10
Arizona State 10
Central Michigan 10
Vanderbilt 10
Houston 10
SMU 9
Boise State 9
Southern Mississippi 9
Indiana 9
Duke 9
Colorado State 9
Washington State 9
Utah State 8
Connecticut 8
Toledo 8
Wyoming 8
Florida Atlantic 8
Baylor 7
Western Kentucky 7
Fresno State 7
San Jose State 7
South Florida 6
Georgia Tech 6
Tulane 6
Marshall 6
Louisiana Tech 5
Rice 5
Arizona 5
Wake Forest 5
Minnesota 5
BYU 5
Kansas 5
Old Dominion 5
Northern Illinois 5
San Diego State 5
TCU 4
Syracuse 4
Nevada 4
Appalachian State 4
East Carolina 4
Kent State 4
Western Michigan 4
Troy 4
Iowa State 4
UAB 4
Georgia State 4
Akron 4
UMass 3
Middle Tennessee 3
Florida International 3
Hawaii 2
New Mexico 2
Eastern Michigan 2
Ohio 2
Texas State 2
North Texas 2
New Mexico State 2
Buffalo 2
Miami (Ohio) 2
Army 2
Air Force 2
Arkansas State 2
Bowling Green 2
UTEP 1
Coastal Carolina 1
Georgia Southern 1
Navy 1
Tulsa 1
Charlotte 1
Liberty 1
Ball State 1
Louisiana-Lafayette 1
South Alabama 1

