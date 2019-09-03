Colleges most represented on 2019 NFL rosters

The jump from college football Saturdays to NFL Sundays is something every college football player dreams about. Although not every player from every school reaches the NFL, some schools seem to produce more NFL talent than others.

NFL teams released their final 53-man rosters over Labor Day weekend, solidifying the official start to the professional football season.

A whopping 1,439 out of 1,696 players in the NFL come from FBS programs, about 85 percent of the entire league. What conference and team supplies the most of these players? Well, if you have been paying attention on Saturdays for the past decade, you could make an educated guess.

USA Today Kyler Murray playing quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals and the Oklahoma Sooners - his college and professional teams.

Alabama, just like last year, leads all schools with 56 players on active NFL rosters, followed by Ohio State and fellow SEC schools Florida and LSU.

The top two schools on the list have supplied the NFL with loads of talent. From rookie Josh Jacobs (Oakland Raiders) to seasoned wideout and six-time pro-bowler Julio Jones (Atlanta Falcons), the Crimson Tide have their mark all over the league.

As for Ohio State (44 former players), names like Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys), Michael Thomas (New Orleans Saints) and Joey Bosa (Los Angeles Chargers) hold it down for the Buckeyes.

Behind Alabama and Ohio State come Florida and LSU, who have 35 and 32 former team members in the NFL respectively. Seven programs in total have at least 30 representatives at the next level.

The SEC is known for pumping out NFL talent, as five out of the top 10 programs who have the most active NFL players are SEC schools. The Southeastern Conference has 339 total active players in the NFL right now. The next closest conference is the Big Ten who trails the SEC by 87 players.

(This list only highlights players on 53-man rosters as of Sept. 3. It does not include players on the injury reserved lists, practice squads or commissioner’s exempt list).

conference players on nfl rosters SEC 339 Big Ten 252 ACC 212 Pac-12 189 Big 12 122 American 100 Mountain West 65 C-USA 59 MAC 46 Independent 35 Sun Belt 20

