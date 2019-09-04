2019-20 College Football Playoff: Schedule, dates and sites

The College Football Playoff era is entering its sixth season in the 2019-20 season. Will it be the first season since the inaugural playoff that Clemson and Alabama don’t play in either a CFP semifinal or national championship?

Whether the Tigers and Tide play each other or not, here are the dates and sites for the 2019 College Football Playoff semifinals and CFP national championship.

MORE: Clemson dominates Alabama to win 2018 College Football Playoff title

When is the 2019 College Football Playoff semifinals?

The CFP semifinals are set for Dec. 28, 2019. One semifinal is the Peach Bowl from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The other semifinal is the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

When is the 2020 College Football Playoff national championship?

The CFP national championship is a bit later in 2020. The two winners of the semifinals will meet on the second Monday of January in New Orleans on Jan. 13, 2020 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Below is a complete history of the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Year Game 2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 2016 No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 2017 No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 2018 No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 2019 No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 2 Clemson

2021-2024 CFP national championship locations and dates

2021: Miami-South Florida (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida) - Jan. 11

2022: Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana) - Jan. 10

2023: Los Angeles (Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California) - Jan. 9

2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) - Jan. 8

RELATED: Complete college football championship history | Schools with the most titles