Clemson-Texas A&M: All-time series history, scores, notable games

When Clemson and Texas A&M hit the field at Death Valley on Saturday, it will be only the sixth meeting between the two programs. Check out their series history below.

Though they haven't met often, last year's game was memorable. Then-No. 2 Clemson held off the Aggies, 28-26, by intercepting Texas A&M's two-point conversion attempt.

Clemson-Texas A&M: All-time series history, scores

Texas A&M leads the series 3-2 all-time. However, Clemson has won the last two, including a 28-26 escape from College Station in 2018.

Date Winner Score Loser Location Sept. 7, 2019 TBD TBD TBD Clemson, South Carolina Sept. 8, 2018 No. 2 Clemson 28-26 Texas A&M College Station, Texas Sept. 3, 2005 Clemson 25-24 No. 17 Texas A&M Clemson, South Carolina Sept. 18, 2004 Texas A&M 27-6 Clemson College Station, Texas Sept. 14, 1974 Texas A&M 24-0 Clemson College Station, Texas Oct. 6, 1973 Texas A&M 30-15 Clemson Clemson, South Carolina

This year's matchup will be the first time both teams are ranked when facing each other.

Here's a look at how the programs compare historically and for the 2019 season:

Clemson

Tale of the Tape Texas A&M

1-0 2019 record 1-0 No. 1 AP Ranking No. 12 Dabo Swinney

(117-30) Coach

(Record at school, career) Jimbo Fisher

(10-4, 93-27) 3

(1981, 2016, 2018) National championships 2

(1919, 1939) Trevor Lawrence

168 yards (1 TD, 2 INT) Top passer Kellen Mond

194 yards (3 TD, 1 INT) Travis Etienne

205 yards (3 TDs) Top rusher Isaiah Spiller

106 yards Tee Higgins

98 yards (TD) Top receiver Quartney Davis

85 yards (TD) Isaiah Simmons

10 tackles Top defender Roney Elam

5 tackles, sack, INT def. Georgia Tech, 52-14 Last week def. Texas State, 41-7

Clemson-Texas A&M: Notable games in the series

No. 2 Clemson 28, Texas A&M 26 (Sept. 8, 2018 in College Station, Texas)

In one of Kelly Bryant's final starts, the second-ranked Tigers barely got out of Texas with a win. It was also one of a couple close games for the eventual national champions. Clemson intercepted A&M's two-point conversion attempt in the final minute that would have tied the game.

The Aggies outgained Clemson by almost 100 yards (501 to 413), but also lost two fumbles and missed a pair of field goals.

Bryant was 12-for-17 for 205 yards and a touchdown and also led the team with 54 rushing yards and a score. Freshman Trevor Lawrence, who would take over as the starter a few weeks later, did start the second half. He was 5-for-9 for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond was busy, throwing for 430 yards and three touchdowns.

While Clemson eventually won its second national crown in three years, Texas A&M regrouped to finish 9-4 and No. 16 in the polls.

Clemson 25, No. 17 Texas A&M 24 (Sept. 3, 2005 in Clemson, South Carolina)

Jad Dean set a school record with six field goals, the last from 42 yards out in the final seconds — an attempt saved thanks to the holder on a low snap. Dean made kicks of 21, 21, 25, 18, 44 and 42 yards.

Clemson played the fourth quarter without starting QB Charlie Whitehurst, who left with a head injury. Will Proctor then took over.

Aggies QB Reggie McNeal hit the century mark in both passing (110 yards) and rushing (100 yards). He also gave A&M the lead in the fourth quarter on a 31-yard scoring pass to Chad Schroeder.

After the two teams exchanged punts, Tigers RB James Davis picked up 33 on eight straight carries on the winning drive.

Texas A&M 27, Clemson 6 (Sept. 18, 2004 in College Station, Texas)

Clemson came in ranked No. 25 in the Coaches Poll, but the Aggies crushed the Tigers.

Texas A&M gained 502 yards and was plus-5 in turnovers. Running back Courtney Lewis had 165 yards and two touchdowns, with QB Reggie McNeal totaled 178 passing and 129 rushing yards.

Clemson struggled, as QB Charlie Whitehurst threw three interceptions. The Tigers rushed for only 58 yards on 27 carries.

Texas A&M 24, Clemson 0 (Sept. 14, 1974 in College Station, Texas)

The Aggies' defense, led by All-American Ed Simonini, dominated. Clemson used three quarterbacks in the shutout.

A&M's offense piled up 434 rushing yards, with Bubba Bean's 182 pacing the attack. Combined with the previous year's effort, Bean ran for 386 yards on 40 carries in two wins against Clemson.

Texas A&M 30, Clemson 15 (Oct. 6, 1973 in Clemson, South Carolina)

Bubba Bean had his first of two big games against Clemson, needing only 22 attempts to rush for 204 yards. As a team, the Aggies had 385 rushing yards on 60 carries.

But Clemson did have one play that still stands in the program's record book. Mitch Tyner set a school record with an 81-yard punt. On the Tigers' first possession, Tyner's punt went from Clemson's 19 to the end zone.