Watch these college football games on the ACC Network this season

College football fans: There’s a new channel you’ll have to go to find a few games this year.

The Atlantic Coast Conference, in partnership with ESPN, launched ACC Network on August 22. About 450 live contests, including 40 regular-season games, will be televised annually. All ACC Network customers will also be able to access ACC Network Extra, a digital platform available on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

Ahead of its launch, the network had distribution deals with Altice, DirectTV, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum by Suddenlink, PlayStation Vue, TVision, Verizon Fios and YouTube TV. Since the start of the fall sports season, ACC Network has signed deals with Dish Network, Sling and Cox Communications. Comcast (Xfinity) cable still has not reached an agreement to carry the network.

More cable and television providers could reach an agreement with the network as the 2019 season continues.

The first football game featured on the ACC Network was a clash between Georgia Tech and Clemson on Thursday, Aug. 29. Since, more football games have aired, along with other fall sports, including women's soccer.

Here is the football schedule so far for the ACC Network:

This story will be updated.