LSU-Texas: Preview, prediction, how to watch Week 2 showdown

LSU vs. Texas is the only top-10 matchup in Week 2. The Longhorns moved up one spot to No. 9 in the latest AP poll, while the Tigers stayed put at No. 6.

It'll be the first time in 16 years that these two teams have met. And it's a non-conference game that both could use in their back pocket. Here is everything you need to know for LSU-Texas.

LSU-Texas: Preview, prediction

The 18th all-time meeting between these programs will feature a high-powered offense going up against a stout defense.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger was a true dual-threat in his sophomore season. He threw for 3,292 yards and 25 touchdown passes with a completion percentage of 64.7. Ehlinger also ran for 16 touchdowns on 482 yards. He was one of nine players in the country to score 40 or more touchdowns in 2018.

Applying constant pressure will be key for an LSU defense that boasted the third-lowest opponent completion percentage (49.7) last year. The Tigers also have one of the better playmakers on defense in safety Grant Delpit, who led the SEC in interceptions with five as a sophomore.

This game could be determined by which team is more disciplined. Specifically, on the sides of the ball where LSU and Texas are most dominant. So maybe it's fitting that the Tigers' defense averaged 7.8 penalties per game in 2018, while the Longhorns offense averaged 7.4.

TALE OF THE TAPE 7 Series wins 9 W2 (1937-1938) Longest series win streak W4 (1941-1952) 10-3 (5-3 SEC West)

W, Fiesta Bowl (UCF, 40-32) 2018 record 10-4 (7-2 Big 12)

W, Sugar Bowl (Georgia, 28-21) 3 (1958, 2003, 2007) National Championships 4 (1963, 1969, 1970, 2005) 8 (SEC) Conference Championships 32 (27 SWC, 3 Big 12, 2 TIAA)

Prediction: LSU 28, Texas 17

LSU's defense will keep the Longhorns in check, at least to the point where Tigers' quarterback Joe Burrow won't have to outdo Ehlinger. Clyde Edwards-Helarie will get his first 100-yard rushing game since Week 7 of 2018. This win will give Ed Orgeron's team a legit chance at a 5-0 record heading into Week 6 against Florida.

A loss for LSU, on the other hand, could hurt them long term playing in a conference with the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Florida and Texas A&M. There's very little margin for error.

LSU-Texas: How to watch

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET | Live stats

TV INFO: ABC

LOCATION: Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium