TRENDING:

🏐 Every upset from Friday you may have missed

🏈Clemson-Texas A&M preview

🏈LSU-Texas preview

This ridiculous 104-yard TD defies logic

football-fbs flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | September 7, 2019

College football rankings: Week 2 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here's 5 FBS games to watch in week two

Week 2 of the 2019 college football season continued Friday, Sept. 6., as No. 24 Boise State topped Marshall 14-7 in one of four FBS games. Check out the Top 25 scores and schedule below.

The big week in football continues on Saturday, as No. 1 Clemson plays No. 12 Texas A&M and No. 6 LSU plays No. 9 Texas in two huge games. ESPN's College GameDay will be in Austin, Texas.

College football rankings: Week 2 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the full schedule for Week 2 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.

Click here for a live scoreboard.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 2

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Clemson (54) 1-0 1542 1
2 Alabama (8) 1-0 1493 2
3 Georgia 1-0 1407 3
4 Oklahoma 1-0 1337 4
5 Ohio State 1-0 1270 5
6 LSU 1-0 1233 6
7 Michigan 1-0 1126 7
8 Notre Dame 1-0 1037 9
9 Texas 1-0 1032 10
10 Auburn 1-0 958 16
11 Florida 1-0 940 8
12 Texas A&M 1-0 862 12
13 Utah 1-0 826 14
14 Washington 1-0 768 13
15 Penn State 1-0 688 15
16 Oregon 0-1 568 11
17 Wisconsin 1-0 519 19
18 UCF 1-0 445 17
19 Michigan State 1-0 409 18
20 Iowa 1-0 351 20
21 Syracuse 1-0 246 22
22 Washington State 1-0 244 23
23 Stanford 1-0 198 25
24 Boise State 2-0 179 NR
25 Nebraska 1-0 86 24
25 Iowa State 1-0 86 21

Also receiving votes: Virginia 73, TCU 61, Mississippi State 50, Cincinnati 48, Army 31, Miami (FL) 10, Oklahoma State 8, Memphis 6, Arizona State 4, Appalachian State 4, Minnesota 2, USC 1, Boston College 1, North Carolina 1.

Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:

 
 

For reference, here were last week's scores:

College Football rankings: Results from Week 1

Saturday, Aug. 24

Thursday, Aug. 29

Friday, Aug. 30

Saturday, Aug. 31

Sunday, Sept. 1

Monday, Sept. 2

COLLEGE GAMEDAY: Most appearances, weekly locations

Minot State had a thrilling, screwball 104-yard kickoff return TD on DII football's opening night

The 2019 DII football season kicked off on Thursday night across the nation. Here are the best plays from the first action of the year, led by Minot State's kickoff return for the ages.
READ MORE

The longest current home winning streaks in DII football for the 2019 season

Southern Arkansas enters the 2019 DII football season winners of 16-straight home games. Here's the list of the longest current home winning streaks in DII.
READ MORE

North Dakota vs. North Dakota State football: Preview, how to watch FCS rivalry

The last time these two teams met, Carson Wentz threw for four touchdowns in a Bison win. This will be their 112th meeting.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners