Every FCS player on 2019 NFL rosters

A total of 157 players from 76 different FCS schools are listed on NFL opening week 53-man rosters for 2019, including 11 of the 13 draft picks from this past April. 

The Baltimore Ravens lead NFL teams with nine former FCS players. The Chicago Bears are second with eight, while the Broncos and Colts place third with seven representatives each. All 32 NFL rosters have at least two former FCS players on their 53-man rosters.

Harvard paces all FCS programs with eight representatives across the NFL, including 15-year veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Below is the full list of former players from current FCS schools who are on an active NFL roster, as of Sept. 7:

Team Player School Arizona Cardinals Robert Alford Southeastern Louisiana   Miles Brown Wofford   Chase Edmonds Fordham   Rodney Gunter Delaware State   David Johnson Northern Iowa   Joshua Miles Morgan State Atlanta Falcons Jaeden Graham Yale   Foyesade Oluokun Yale Baltimore Ravens Justin Bethel Presbyterian   Chris Board North Dakota State   Nick Boyle Delaware   Randin Crecelius Portland State   Anthony Levine, Sr. Tennessee State   Patrick Onwuasor Portland State   Michael Pierce Samford   Patrick Ricard Maine   Greg Senat Wagner Buffalo Bills Darryl Johnson North Carolina A&T   Taron Johnson Weber State   Dean Marlowe James Madison   Siran Neal Jacksonville State   Andre Roberts Citadel   Julian Stanford Wagner Carolina Panthers James Bradberry Samford   Chris Hogan  Monmouth   Greg Van Roten Penn Chicago Bears Abdullah Anderson Bucknell   Ben Braunecker Harvard   Tarik Cohen North Carolina A&T   Taylor Gabriel Abilene Christian   Deandre Houston-Carson William & Mary   Bilal Nichols Delaware   Buster Skrine Chattanooga   Nick Williams Samford Cincinnati Bengals Jake Dolegala Central Connecticut State   Tony McRae North Carolina A&T   B.W. Webb William & Mary   Kerry Wynn Richmond Cleveland Browns Drew Forbes Southeast Missouri State   Jamie Gillan Arkansas-Pine Bluff   KhaDarel Hodge Prairie View A&M   D.J. Montgomery Austin Peay   JC Tretter Cornell Dallas Cowboys Adam Redmond Harvard   Joe Thomas South Carolina State Denver Broncos Todd Davis Sacramento State   Joe Flacco Delaware   Davontae Harris Illinois State   Shelby Harris Illinois State   Corey Levin Chattanooga   Diontae Spencer McNeese   Colby Wadman UC Davis Detroit Lions Jamal Agnew San Diego   Mike Ford Southeast Missouri State   Josh Johnson  San Diego    Miles Killebrew Southern Utah Green Bay Packers Tim Boyle Eastern Kentucky   Raven Greene James Madison   Alex Light Richmond   Darrius Shepherd North Dakota State   Robert Tonyan Indiana State   Billy Turner North Dakota State Houston Texans DeAndre Carter Sacramento State   Dylan Cole Missouri State   Keion Crossen Western Carolina   Tytus Howard Alabama State   Taiwan Jones Eastern Washington   Chris Landrum Jacksonville State Indianapolis Colts Daurice Fountain Northern Iowa   Joe Haeg North Dakota State   Darius Leonard South Carolina State   George Odum Central Arkansas   Luke Rhodes William & Mary   Chester Rogers Grambling State   Adam Vinatieri South Dakota State Jacksonville Jaguars C.J. Board Chattanooga   Seth DeValve Princeton   Ben Ijalana Villanova   James O'Shaughnessy Illinois State   Quincy Williams Murray State Kansas City Chiefs Tanoh Kpassagnon Villanova   John Lovett Princeton   Khalen Saunders Western Illinois   Tremon Smith Central Arkansas   Xavier Williams Northern Iowa Los Angeles Chargers Nasir Adderley Delaware   Nick Dzubnar Cal Poly   Tre'von Johnson Weber State   Troymaine Pope Jacksonville State   Trent Scott Grambling State   Easton Stick North Dakota State Los Angeles Rams Jamil Demby Maine   Samson Ebukam Eastern Washington   Cooper Kupp Eastern Washington   Troy Reeder Delaware   Nsimba Webster Eastern Washington Miami Dolphins Julien Davenport Bucknell   Jesse Davis Idaho   Ryan Fitzpatrick Harvard   Avery Moss Youngstown State Minnesota Vikings Dakota Dozier Furman   Oli Udoh Elon New England Patriots Keionta Davis Chattanooga   James Develin Brown   Derek Rivers Youngstown State New Orleans Saints Terron Armstead Arkansas-Pine Bluff   Nick Easton Harvard   Kaden Elliss Idaho   Ethan Greenridge Villanova   Josh Hill Idaho State   Josh Martin  Columbia New York Giants Antoine Bethea Howard   Tae Davis Chattanooga   Zak DeOssie Brown   Antonio Hamilton South Carolina State   Janoris Jenkins North Alabama   Elijhaa Penny Idaho New York Jets Daniel Brown James Madison   Tom Compton South Dakota   Lachlan Edwards Sam Houston State   John Franklin-Myers Stephen F. Austin   Trumaine Johnson Montana Oakland Raiders Isaiah Crowell Alabama State   P.J. Hall Sam Houston State   Benson Mayowa Idaho   Brandon Parker North Carolina A&T Philadelphia Eagles L.J. Fort Northern Iowa   Dallas Goedert South Dakota State   Kamu Grugier-Hill Eastern Illinois   Josh McCown Sam Houston State   Carson Wentz North Dakota State Pittsburgh Steelers Jordan Berry Eastern Kentucky   Kameron Canaday Portland State   Jordan Dangerfield Towson   Javon Hargrave South Carolina State San Francisco 49ers Kendrick Bourne Eastern Washington   Ross Dwelley San Diego   Jimmy Garopollo Eastern Illinois   Kyle Juszcyk Harvard   Mike Person Montana State   Jaquiski Tartt Samford Seattle Seahawks Mike Iupati Idaho   Jason Myers Marist   Tyler Ott Harvard Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cameron Brate Harvard   Michael Liedtke Illinois State   Bryant Mitchell Northwestern State   Cortrelle Simpson Richmond   Earl Watford James Madison   Justin Watson Penn Tennessee Titans Anthony Firsker Harvard   Isaiah Mack Chattanooga   MyCole Pruitt Southern Illinois   LeShaun Sims Southern Utah   Tye Smith Towson Washington Redskins Jimmy Moreland James Madison   Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie Tennessee State

The list of former FCS stars includes Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles), two-time FCS national championship game Most Outstanding Player at North Dakota State and 2017 NFL Pro Bowler; Tarik Cohen (Chicago Bears), MEAC all-time rushing leader at N.C. A&T and 2018 NFL Pro Bowler; Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams), 2015 FCS Walter Payton Award winner at Eastern Washington; and Darius Leonard (Indianapolis Colts), two-time first team All-MEAC selection at South Carolina State and 2018 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Of the 157 FCS representatives in the league, 11 were 2019 NFL Draft selections. Former Alabama State offensive lineman Tytus Howard was selected 23rd overall by the Houston Texans. North Dakota State alumnus Easton Stick, the all-time winningest quarterback in FCS history, made the Los Angeles Chargers after being selected in the fifth round.