Every FCS player on 2019 NFL rosters

A total of 157 players from 76 different FCS schools are listed on NFL opening week 53-man rosters for 2019, including 11 of the 13 draft picks from this past April.

The Baltimore Ravens lead NFL teams with nine former FCS players. The Chicago Bears are second with eight, while the Broncos and Colts place third with seven representatives each. All 32 NFL rosters have at least two former FCS players on their 53-man rosters.

NFL ROSTER BREAKDOWN: FBS schools represented in the NFL | DII in the NFL | DIII in the NFL

Harvard paces all FCS programs with eight representatives across the NFL, including 15-year veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Below is the full list of former players from current FCS schools who are on an active NFL roster, as of Sept. 7:

Team Player School Arizona Cardinals Robert Alford Southeastern Louisiana Miles Brown Wofford Chase Edmonds Fordham Rodney Gunter Delaware State David Johnson Northern Iowa Joshua Miles Morgan State Atlanta Falcons Jaeden Graham Yale Foyesade Oluokun Yale Baltimore Ravens Justin Bethel Presbyterian Chris Board North Dakota State Nick Boyle Delaware Randin Crecelius Portland State Anthony Levine, Sr. Tennessee State Patrick Onwuasor Portland State Michael Pierce Samford Patrick Ricard Maine Greg Senat Wagner Buffalo Bills Darryl Johnson North Carolina A&T Taron Johnson Weber State Dean Marlowe James Madison Siran Neal Jacksonville State Andre Roberts Citadel Julian Stanford Wagner Carolina Panthers James Bradberry Samford Chris Hogan Monmouth Greg Van Roten Penn Chicago Bears Abdullah Anderson Bucknell Ben Braunecker Harvard Tarik Cohen North Carolina A&T Taylor Gabriel Abilene Christian Deandre Houston-Carson William & Mary Bilal Nichols Delaware Buster Skrine Chattanooga Nick Williams Samford Cincinnati Bengals Jake Dolegala Central Connecticut State Tony McRae North Carolina A&T B.W. Webb William & Mary Kerry Wynn Richmond Cleveland Browns Drew Forbes Southeast Missouri State Jamie Gillan Arkansas-Pine Bluff KhaDarel Hodge Prairie View A&M D.J. Montgomery Austin Peay JC Tretter Cornell Dallas Cowboys Adam Redmond Harvard Joe Thomas South Carolina State Denver Broncos Todd Davis Sacramento State Joe Flacco Delaware Davontae Harris Illinois State Shelby Harris Illinois State Corey Levin Chattanooga Diontae Spencer McNeese Colby Wadman UC Davis Detroit Lions Jamal Agnew San Diego Mike Ford Southeast Missouri State Josh Johnson San Diego Miles Killebrew Southern Utah Green Bay Packers Tim Boyle Eastern Kentucky Raven Greene James Madison Alex Light Richmond Darrius Shepherd North Dakota State Robert Tonyan Indiana State Billy Turner North Dakota State Houston Texans DeAndre Carter Sacramento State Dylan Cole Missouri State Keion Crossen Western Carolina Tytus Howard Alabama State Taiwan Jones Eastern Washington Chris Landrum Jacksonville State Indianapolis Colts Daurice Fountain Northern Iowa Joe Haeg North Dakota State Darius Leonard South Carolina State George Odum Central Arkansas Luke Rhodes William & Mary Chester Rogers Grambling State Adam Vinatieri South Dakota State Jacksonville Jaguars C.J. Board Chattanooga Seth DeValve Princeton Ben Ijalana Villanova James O'Shaughnessy Illinois State Quincy Williams Murray State Kansas City Chiefs Tanoh Kpassagnon Villanova John Lovett Princeton Khalen Saunders Western Illinois Tremon Smith Central Arkansas Xavier Williams Northern Iowa Los Angeles Chargers Nasir Adderley Delaware Nick Dzubnar Cal Poly Tre'von Johnson Weber State Troymaine Pope Jacksonville State Trent Scott Grambling State Easton Stick North Dakota State Los Angeles Rams Jamil Demby Maine Samson Ebukam Eastern Washington Cooper Kupp Eastern Washington Troy Reeder Delaware Nsimba Webster Eastern Washington Miami Dolphins Julien Davenport Bucknell Jesse Davis Idaho Ryan Fitzpatrick Harvard Avery Moss Youngstown State Minnesota Vikings Dakota Dozier Furman Oli Udoh Elon New England Patriots Keionta Davis Chattanooga James Develin Brown Derek Rivers Youngstown State New Orleans Saints Terron Armstead Arkansas-Pine Bluff Nick Easton Harvard Kaden Elliss Idaho Ethan Greenridge Villanova Josh Hill Idaho State Josh Martin Columbia New York Giants Antoine Bethea Howard Tae Davis Chattanooga Zak DeOssie Brown Antonio Hamilton South Carolina State Janoris Jenkins North Alabama Elijhaa Penny Idaho New York Jets Daniel Brown James Madison Tom Compton South Dakota Lachlan Edwards Sam Houston State John Franklin-Myers Stephen F. Austin Trumaine Johnson Montana Oakland Raiders Isaiah Crowell Alabama State P.J. Hall Sam Houston State Benson Mayowa Idaho Brandon Parker North Carolina A&T Philadelphia Eagles L.J. Fort Northern Iowa Dallas Goedert South Dakota State Kamu Grugier-Hill Eastern Illinois Josh McCown Sam Houston State Carson Wentz North Dakota State Pittsburgh Steelers Jordan Berry Eastern Kentucky Kameron Canaday Portland State Jordan Dangerfield Towson Javon Hargrave South Carolina State San Francisco 49ers Kendrick Bourne Eastern Washington Ross Dwelley San Diego Jimmy Garopollo Eastern Illinois Kyle Juszcyk Harvard Mike Person Montana State Jaquiski Tartt Samford Seattle Seahawks Mike Iupati Idaho Jason Myers Marist Tyler Ott Harvard Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cameron Brate Harvard Michael Liedtke Illinois State Bryant Mitchell Northwestern State Cortrelle Simpson Richmond Earl Watford James Madison Justin Watson Penn Tennessee Titans Anthony Firsker Harvard Isaiah Mack Chattanooga MyCole Pruitt Southern Illinois LeShaun Sims Southern Utah Tye Smith Towson Washington Redskins Jimmy Moreland James Madison Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie Tennessee State

The list of former FCS stars includes Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles), two-time FCS national championship game Most Outstanding Player at North Dakota State and 2017 NFL Pro Bowler; Tarik Cohen (Chicago Bears), MEAC all-time rushing leader at N.C. A&T and 2018 NFL Pro Bowler; Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams), 2015 FCS Walter Payton Award winner at Eastern Washington; and Darius Leonard (Indianapolis Colts), two-time first team All-MEAC selection at South Carolina State and 2018 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Of the 157 FCS representatives in the league, 11 were 2019 NFL Draft selections. Former Alabama State offensive lineman Tytus Howard was selected 23rd overall by the Houston Texans. North Dakota State alumnus Easton Stick, the all-time winningest quarterback in FCS history, made the Los Angeles Chargers after being selected in the fifth round.