Every FCS player on 2019 NFL rosters

A total of 157 players from 76 different FCS schools are listed on NFL opening week 53-man rosters for 2019, including 11 of the 13 draft picks from this past April.
The Baltimore Ravens lead NFL teams with nine former FCS players. The Chicago Bears are second with eight, while the Broncos and Colts place third with seven representatives each. All 32 NFL rosters have at least two former FCS players on their 53-man rosters.
Harvard paces all FCS programs with eight representatives across the NFL, including 15-year veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Below is the full list of former players from current FCS schools who are on an active NFL roster, as of Sept. 7:
The list of former FCS stars includes Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles), two-time FCS national championship game Most Outstanding Player at North Dakota State and 2017 NFL Pro Bowler; Tarik Cohen (Chicago Bears), MEAC all-time rushing leader at N.C. A&T and 2018 NFL Pro Bowler; Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams), 2015 FCS Walter Payton Award winner at Eastern Washington; and Darius Leonard (Indianapolis Colts), two-time first team All-MEAC selection at South Carolina State and 2018 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Of the 157 FCS representatives in the league, 11 were 2019 NFL Draft selections. Former Alabama State offensive lineman Tytus Howard was selected 23rd overall by the Houston Texans. North Dakota State alumnus Easton Stick, the all-time winningest quarterback in FCS history, made the Los Angeles Chargers after being selected in the fifth round.