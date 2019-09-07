TRENDING:

Anthony Chiusano and Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | September 7, 2019

Every FCS player on 2019 NFL rosters

Amazing catches headline the FCS top plays

A total of 157 players from 76 different FCS schools are listed on NFL opening week 53-man rosters for 2019, including 11 of the 13 draft picks from this past April. 

The Baltimore Ravens lead NFL teams with nine former FCS players. The Chicago Bears are second with eight, while the Broncos and Colts place third with seven representatives each. All 32 NFL rosters have at least two former FCS players on their 53-man rosters.

NFL ROSTER BREAKDOWN: FBS schools represented in the NFL | DII in the NFL | DIII in the NFL

Harvard paces all FCS programs with eight representatives across the NFL, including 15-year veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Below is the full list of former players from current FCS schools who are on an active NFL roster, as of Sept. 7:

Team Player School
Arizona Cardinals Robert Alford Southeastern Louisiana
  Miles Brown Wofford
  Chase Edmonds Fordham
  Rodney Gunter Delaware State
  David Johnson Northern Iowa
  Joshua Miles Morgan State
Atlanta Falcons Jaeden Graham Yale
  Foyesade Oluokun Yale
Baltimore Ravens Justin Bethel Presbyterian
  Chris Board North Dakota State
  Nick Boyle Delaware
  Randin Crecelius Portland State
  Anthony Levine, Sr. Tennessee State
  Patrick Onwuasor Portland State
  Michael Pierce Samford
  Patrick Ricard Maine
  Greg Senat Wagner
Buffalo Bills Darryl Johnson North Carolina A&T
  Taron Johnson Weber State
  Dean Marlowe James Madison
  Siran Neal Jacksonville State
  Andre Roberts Citadel
  Julian Stanford Wagner
Carolina Panthers James Bradberry Samford
  Chris Hogan  Monmouth
  Greg Van Roten Penn
Chicago Bears Abdullah Anderson Bucknell
  Ben Braunecker Harvard
  Tarik Cohen North Carolina A&T
  Taylor Gabriel Abilene Christian
  Deandre Houston-Carson William & Mary
  Bilal Nichols Delaware
  Buster Skrine Chattanooga
  Nick Williams Samford
Cincinnati Bengals Jake Dolegala Central Connecticut State
  Tony McRae North Carolina A&T
  B.W. Webb William & Mary
  Kerry Wynn Richmond
Cleveland Browns Drew Forbes Southeast Missouri State
  Jamie Gillan Arkansas-Pine Bluff
  KhaDarel Hodge Prairie View A&M
  D.J. Montgomery Austin Peay
  JC Tretter Cornell
Dallas Cowboys Adam Redmond Harvard
  Joe Thomas South Carolina State
Denver Broncos Todd Davis Sacramento State
  Joe Flacco Delaware
  Davontae Harris Illinois State
  Shelby Harris Illinois State
  Corey Levin Chattanooga
  Diontae Spencer McNeese
  Colby Wadman UC Davis
Detroit Lions Jamal Agnew San Diego
  Mike Ford Southeast Missouri State
  Josh Johnson  San Diego 
  Miles Killebrew Southern Utah
Green Bay Packers Tim Boyle Eastern Kentucky
  Raven Greene James Madison
  Alex Light Richmond
  Darrius Shepherd North Dakota State
  Robert Tonyan Indiana State
  Billy Turner North Dakota State
Houston Texans DeAndre Carter Sacramento State
  Dylan Cole Missouri State
  Keion Crossen Western Carolina
  Tytus Howard Alabama State
  Taiwan Jones Eastern Washington
  Chris Landrum Jacksonville State
Indianapolis Colts Daurice Fountain Northern Iowa
  Joe Haeg North Dakota State
  Darius Leonard South Carolina State
  George Odum Central Arkansas
  Luke Rhodes William & Mary
  Chester Rogers Grambling State
  Adam Vinatieri South Dakota State
Jacksonville Jaguars C.J. Board Chattanooga
  Seth DeValve Princeton
  Ben Ijalana Villanova
  James O'Shaughnessy Illinois State
  Quincy Williams Murray State
Kansas City Chiefs Tanoh Kpassagnon Villanova
  John Lovett Princeton
  Khalen Saunders Western Illinois
  Tremon Smith Central Arkansas
  Xavier Williams Northern Iowa
Los Angeles Chargers Nasir Adderley Delaware
  Nick Dzubnar Cal Poly
  Tre'von Johnson Weber State
  Troymaine Pope Jacksonville State
  Trent Scott Grambling State
  Easton Stick North Dakota State
Los Angeles Rams Jamil Demby Maine
  Samson Ebukam Eastern Washington
  Cooper Kupp Eastern Washington
  Troy Reeder Delaware
  Nsimba Webster Eastern Washington
Miami Dolphins Julien Davenport Bucknell
  Jesse Davis Idaho
  Ryan Fitzpatrick Harvard
  Avery Moss Youngstown State
Minnesota Vikings Dakota Dozier Furman
  Oli Udoh Elon
New England Patriots Keionta Davis Chattanooga
  James Develin Brown
  Derek Rivers Youngstown State
New Orleans Saints Terron Armstead Arkansas-Pine Bluff
  Nick Easton Harvard
  Kaden Elliss Idaho
  Ethan Greenridge Villanova
  Josh Hill Idaho State
  Josh Martin  Columbia
New York Giants Antoine Bethea Howard
  Tae Davis Chattanooga
  Zak DeOssie Brown
  Antonio Hamilton South Carolina State
  Janoris Jenkins North Alabama
  Elijhaa Penny Idaho
New York Jets Daniel Brown James Madison
  Tom Compton South Dakota
  Lachlan Edwards Sam Houston State
  John Franklin-Myers Stephen F. Austin
  Trumaine Johnson Montana
Oakland Raiders Isaiah Crowell Alabama State
  P.J. Hall Sam Houston State
  Benson Mayowa Idaho
  Brandon Parker North Carolina A&T
Philadelphia Eagles L.J. Fort Northern Iowa
  Dallas Goedert South Dakota State
  Kamu Grugier-Hill Eastern Illinois
  Josh McCown Sam Houston State
  Carson Wentz North Dakota State
Pittsburgh Steelers Jordan Berry Eastern Kentucky
  Kameron Canaday Portland State
  Jordan Dangerfield Towson
  Javon Hargrave South Carolina State
San Francisco 49ers Kendrick Bourne Eastern Washington
  Ross Dwelley San Diego
  Jimmy Garopollo Eastern Illinois
  Kyle Juszcyk Harvard
  Mike Person Montana State
  Jaquiski Tartt Samford
Seattle Seahawks Mike Iupati Idaho
  Jason Myers Marist
  Tyler Ott Harvard
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cameron Brate Harvard
  Michael Liedtke Illinois State
  Bryant Mitchell Northwestern State
  Cortrelle Simpson Richmond
  Earl Watford James Madison
  Justin Watson Penn
Tennessee Titans Anthony Firsker Harvard
  Isaiah Mack Chattanooga
  MyCole Pruitt Southern Illinois
  LeShaun Sims Southern Utah
  Tye Smith Towson
Washington Redskins Jimmy Moreland James Madison
  Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie Tennessee State

The list of former FCS stars includes Carson Wentz (Philadelphia Eagles), two-time FCS national championship game Most Outstanding Player at North Dakota State and 2017 NFL Pro Bowler; Tarik Cohen (Chicago Bears), MEAC all-time rushing leader at N.C. A&T and 2018 NFL Pro Bowler; Cooper Kupp (Los Angeles Rams), 2015 FCS Walter Payton Award winner at Eastern Washington; and Darius Leonard (Indianapolis Colts), two-time first team All-MEAC selection at South Carolina State and 2018 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Of the 157 FCS representatives in the league, 11 were 2019 NFL Draft selections. Former Alabama State offensive lineman Tytus Howard was selected 23rd overall by the Houston Texans. North Dakota State alumnus Easton Stick, the all-time winningest quarterback in FCS history, made the Los Angeles Chargers after being selected in the fifth round.

