Week 2 of the 2019 college football season continued Saturday, Sept. 7, with 23 of 25 ranked teams playing. Check out the Top 25 scores and schedule below.
No. 6 LSU defeated No. 9 Texas 45-38 Saturday night in the year's first top 10 matchup. Earlier, No. 1 Clemson defeated No. 12 Texas A&M, 24-10 and No. 7 Michigan barely beat Army, winning 24-21 in 2OT. The Week 3 polls will be released Sunday afternoon.
College football rankings: Week 2 Top 25 scores, schedule
Here is the full schedule for Week 2 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.
All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.
- No. 1 Clemson 24, No. 12 Texas A&M 10
- No. 2 Alabama 62, New Mexico State 10
- No. 3 Georgia 63, Murray State 17
- No. 4 Oklahoma 70, South Dakota 14
- No. 5 Ohio State 42, Cincinnati 0
- No. 6 LSU 45, No. 9 Texas 38
- No. 7 Michigan 24, Army 21 (2OT)
- No. 8 Notre Dame: Off
- No. 10 Auburn 24, Tulane 6
- No. 11 Florida 45, UT Martin 0
- No. 13 Utah 35, Northern Illinois 17
- California 20, No. 14 Washington 19
- No. 15 Penn State 45, Buffalo 13
- No. 16 Oregon 77, Nevada 6
- No. 17 Wisconsin 61, Central Michigan 0
- No. 18 UCF 48, Florida Atlantic 14
- No. 19 Michigan State 51, Western Michigan 17
- No. 20 Iowa 30, Rutgers 0
- Maryland 63, No. 21 Syracuse 20
- No. 22 Washington State 59, Northern Colorado 17
- Southern California 45, No. 23 Stanford 20
- No. 24 Boise State 14, Marshall 7
- Colorado 34, No. 25 Nebraska 31 (OT)
- No. 25 Iowa State: Off
College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 2
|
RANK
|
NAME
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Clemson (54)
|1-0
|1542
|1
|2
|Alabama (8)
|1-0
|1493
|2
|3
|Georgia
|1-0
|1407
|3
|4
|Oklahoma
|1-0
|1337
|4
|5
|Ohio State
|1-0
|1270
|5
|6
|LSU
|1-0
|1233
|6
|7
|Michigan
|1-0
|1126
|7
|8
|Notre Dame
|1-0
|1037
|9
|9
|Texas
|1-0
|1032
|10
|10
|Auburn
|1-0
|958
|16
|11
|Florida
|1-0
|940
|8
|12
|Texas A&M
|1-0
|862
|12
|13
|Utah
|1-0
|826
|14
|14
|Washington
|1-0
|768
|13
|15
|Penn State
|1-0
|688
|15
|16
|Oregon
|0-1
|568
|11
|17
|Wisconsin
|1-0
|519
|19
|18
|UCF
|1-0
|445
|17
|19
|Michigan State
|1-0
|409
|18
|20
|Iowa
|1-0
|351
|20
|21
|Syracuse
|1-0
|246
|22
|22
|Washington State
|1-0
|244
|23
|23
|Stanford
|1-0
|198
|25
|24
|Boise State
|2-0
|179
|NR
|25
|Nebraska
|1-0
|86
|24
|25
|Iowa State
|1-0
|86
|21
Also receiving votes: Virginia 73, TCU 61, Mississippi State 50, Cincinnati 48, Army 31, Miami (FL) 10, Oklahoma State 8, Memphis 6, Arizona State 4, Appalachian State 4, Minnesota 2, USC 1, Boston College 1, North Carolina 1.
Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:
For reference, here were last week's scores:
College Football rankings: Results from Week 1
Saturday, Aug. 24
Thursday, Aug. 29
- No. 1 Clemson 52, Georgia Tech 14
- No. 12 Texas A&M 41, Texas State 7
- No. 14 Utah 30, BYU 12
- No. 17 UCF 62, Florida A&M 0
Friday, Aug. 30
Saturday, Aug. 31
- No. 2 Alabama 42, Duke 3
- No. 3 Georgia 30, Vanderbilt 6
- No. 5 Ohio State 45, Florida Atlantic 21
- No. 6 LSU 55, Georgia Southern 3
- No. 7 Michigan 40, Middle Tennessee 21
- No. 10 Texas 45, Louisiana Tech 14
- No. 16 Auburn 27, No. 11 Oregon 21 (Arlington, Texas)
- No. 13 Washington 47, Eastern Washington 14
- No. 15 Penn State 79, Idaho 7
- No. 20 Iowa 38, Miami (Ohio) 14
- No. 21 Iowa State 29, Northern Iowa 26 (3OT)
- No. 22 Syracuse 24, Liberty 0
- No. 23 Washington State 58, New Mexico State 7
- No. 24 Nebraska 35, South Alabama 21
- No. 25 Stanford 17, Northwestern 7
Sunday, Sept. 1
Monday, Sept. 2
