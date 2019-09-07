TRENDING:

SCORES

College football scoreboard

🏐 Preview: No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 3 Texas

🏈 Week 2's CFP race impact

🏈 No. 6 LSU tops No. 9 Texas

football-fbs flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | September 8, 2019

College football rankings: Week 2 Top 25 scores, schedule

Relive some of the best college football moments of week 2

Week 2 of the 2019 college football season continued Saturday, Sept. 7, with 23 of 25 ranked teams playing. Check out the Top 25 scores and schedule below.

No. 6 LSU defeated No. 9 Texas 45-38 Saturday night in the year's first top 10 matchup. Earlier, No. 1 Clemson defeated No. 12 Texas A&M, 24-10 and No. 7 Michigan barely beat Army, winning 24-21 in 2OT. The Week 3 polls will be released Sunday afternoon.

College football rankings: Week 2 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the full schedule for Week 2 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.

Click here for a live scoreboard.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 2

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Clemson (54) 1-0 1542 1
2 Alabama (8) 1-0 1493 2
3 Georgia 1-0 1407 3
4 Oklahoma 1-0 1337 4
5 Ohio State 1-0 1270 5
6 LSU 1-0 1233 6
7 Michigan 1-0 1126 7
8 Notre Dame 1-0 1037 9
9 Texas 1-0 1032 10
10 Auburn 1-0 958 16
11 Florida 1-0 940 8
12 Texas A&M 1-0 862 12
13 Utah 1-0 826 14
14 Washington 1-0 768 13
15 Penn State 1-0 688 15
16 Oregon 0-1 568 11
17 Wisconsin 1-0 519 19
18 UCF 1-0 445 17
19 Michigan State 1-0 409 18
20 Iowa 1-0 351 20
21 Syracuse 1-0 246 22
22 Washington State 1-0 244 23
23 Stanford 1-0 198 25
24 Boise State 2-0 179 NR
25 Nebraska 1-0 86 24
25 Iowa State 1-0 86 21

Also receiving votes: Virginia 73, TCU 61, Mississippi State 50, Cincinnati 48, Army 31, Miami (FL) 10, Oklahoma State 8, Memphis 6, Arizona State 4, Appalachian State 4, Minnesota 2, USC 1, Boston College 1, North Carolina 1.

Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:

 
 

For reference, here were last week's scores:

College Football rankings: Results from Week 1

Saturday, Aug. 24

Thursday, Aug. 29

Friday, Aug. 30

Saturday, Aug. 31

Sunday, Sept. 1

Monday, Sept. 2

COLLEGE GAMEDAY: Most appearances, weekly locations

College football rankings: Week 3 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

The 2019 college football season is in Week 3. Check out the AP Poll and Coaches Poll Top 25 here.
READ MORE

Clemson football relies on Trevor Lawrence, aerial attack in big win over Texas A&M

After topping 400 rushing yards a week earlier, top-ranked Clemson was a lot more one-dimensional in Saturday's 24-10 win over No. 12 Texas A&amp;M.
READ MORE

DII football: Roland Rivers III 467-yard, seven-touchdown day tops the best stats from Week 1

Week 1 of the 2019 DII football season is in the books. Let's take a look at the top 25 and the standout players who stuffed the box scores on opening weekend.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners