College football rankings: Week 3 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

The new college football rankings for Week 3 are getting released on Sunday. Southern California and Maryland have joined both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll. Check out the rankings below.
Clemson is again No. 1 in both Top 25 polls. LSU moved into the top 5 in each.
College football rankings: Top 25 Week 3
Here are the AP and Coaches Poll for Week 3, which starts with games on Friday, Sept. 13:
AP Poll: Top 25 for Week 3
|
RANK
|
NAME
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Clemson (56)
|2-0
|1544
|1
|2
|Alabama (6)
|2-0
|1489
|2
|3
|Georgia
|2-0
|1385
|3
|4
|LSU
|2-0
|1336
|6
|5
|Oklahoma
|2-0
|1315
|4
|6
|Ohio State
|2-0
|1291
|5
|7
|Notre Dame
|1-0
|1072
|8
|8
|Auburn
|2-0
|1056
|10
|9
|Florida
|2-0
|997
|11
|10
|Michigan
|2-0
|936
|7
|11
|Utah
|2-0
|905
|13
|12
|Texas
|1-1
|877
|9
|13
|Penn State
|2-0
|781
|15
|14
|Wisconsin
|2-0
|714
|17
|15
|Oregon
|1-1
|677
|16
|16
|Texas A&M
|1-1
|643
|12
|17
|UCF
|2-0
|544
|18
|18
|Michigan State
|2-0
|495
|19
|19
|Iowa
|2-0
|473
|20
|20
|Washington State
|2-0
|343
|22
|21
|Maryland
|2-0
|207
|NR
|22
|Boise State
|2-0
|164
|24
|23
|Washington
|1-1
|161
|14
|24
|Southern California
|2-0
|137
|NR
|25
|Virginia
|2-0
|122
|NR
Coaches Poll: Top 25 for Week 3
|
RANK
|
NAME
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Clemson (60)
|2-0
|1572
|1
|2
|Alabama (3)
|2-0
|1513
|2
|3
|Georgia
|2-0
|1415
|3
|4
|Oklahoma
|2-0
|1362
|4
|5
|LSU
|2-0
|1314
|6
|6
|Ohio State
|2-0
|1309
|5
|7
|Notre Dame
|1-0
|1118
|8
|8
|Florida
|2-0
|1064
|10
|9
|Auburn
|2-0
|993
|13
|10
|Michigan
|2-0
|945
|7
|11
|Penn State
|2-0
|868
|14
|12
|Utah
|2-0
|839
|15
|13
|Texas
|1-1
|823
|9
|14
|Wisconsin
|2-0
|739
|16
|15
|Texas A&M
|1-1
|668
|11
|16
|UCF
|2-0
|584
|17
|17
|Oregon
|1-1
|568
|18
|18
|Iowa
|2-0
|496
|19
|19
|Michigan State
|2-0
|446
|20
|20
|Washington State
|2-0
|418
|21
|21
|Washington
|1-1
|314
|12
|22
|Boise State
|2-0
|214
|24
|23
|Mississippi State
|2-0
|134
|NR
|24
|Southern California
|2-0
|120
|NR
|25
|Maryland
|2-0
|109
|NR