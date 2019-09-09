College football rankings: Week 3 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

Relive some of the best college football moments of week 2

The college football rankings for Week 3 are here. Southern California and Maryland have joined both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll Top 25. Check out the rankings below.

Clemson is again No. 1 in both Top 25 polls. LSU moved into the top 5 in each. Michigan also fell to 10th after beating Army in 2OTs.

College football rankings: Top 25 Week 3

Here are the AP and Coaches Poll for Week 3, which starts with games on Friday, Sept. 13:

AP Poll: Top 25 for Week 3

RANK NAME RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Clemson (56) 2-0 1544 1 2 Alabama (6) 2-0 1489 2 3 Georgia 2-0 1385 3 4 LSU 2-0 1336 6 5 Oklahoma 2-0 1315 4 6 Ohio State 2-0 1291 5 7 Notre Dame 1-0 1072 8 8 Auburn 2-0 1056 10 9 Florida 2-0 997 11 10 Michigan 2-0 936 7 11 Utah 2-0 905 13 12 Texas 1-1 877 9 13 Penn State 2-0 781 15 14 Wisconsin 2-0 714 17 15 Oregon 1-1 677 16 16 Texas A&M 1-1 643 12 17 UCF 2-0 544 18 18 Michigan State 2-0 495 19 19 Iowa 2-0 473 20 20 Washington State 2-0 343 22 21 Maryland 2-0 207 NR 22 Boise State 2-0 164 24 23 Washington 1-1 161 14 24 Southern California 2-0 137 NR 25 Virginia 2-0 122 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa State 96, California 95, Mississippi State 73, TCU 66, North Carolina 48, Army 42, Colorado 21, Oklahoma State 20, Memphis 12, Arizona State 4, Appalachian State 2, Syracuse 2, Kentucky 2, Boston College 2, Minnesota 1.

Coaches Poll: Top 25 for Week 3