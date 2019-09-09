College football rankings: Week 3 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

TRENDING:

The college football rankings for Week 3 are here. Southern California and Maryland have joined both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll Top 25. Check out the rankings below.

Clemson is again No. 1 in both Top 25 polls. LSU moved into the top 5 in each. Michigan also fell to 10th after beating Army in 2OTs.

College football rankings: Top 25 Week 3

Here are the AP and Coaches Poll for Week 3, which starts with games on Friday, Sept. 13:

AP Poll: Top 25 for Week 3

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Clemson (56) 2-0 1544 1
2 Alabama (6) 2-0 1489 2
3 Georgia 2-0 1385 3
4 LSU 2-0 1336 6
5 Oklahoma 2-0 1315 4
6 Ohio State 2-0 1291 5
7 Notre Dame 1-0 1072 8
8 Auburn 2-0 1056 10
9 Florida 2-0 997 11
10 Michigan 2-0 936 7
11 Utah 2-0 905 13
12 Texas 1-1 877 9
13 Penn State 2-0 781 15
14 Wisconsin 2-0 714 17
15 Oregon 1-1 677 16
16 Texas A&M 1-1 643 12
17 UCF 2-0 544 18
18 Michigan State 2-0 495 19
19 Iowa 2-0 473 20
20 Washington State 2-0 343 22
21 Maryland 2-0 207 NR
22 Boise State 2-0 164 24
23 Washington 1-1 161 14
24 Southern California 2-0 137 NR
25 Virginia 2-0 122 NR

Coaches Poll: Top 25 for Week 3

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Clemson (60) 2-0 1572 1
2 Alabama (3) 2-0 1513 2
3 Georgia 2-0 1415 3
4 Oklahoma 2-0 1362 4
5 LSU 2-0 1314 6
6 Ohio State 2-0 1309 5
7 Notre Dame 1-0 1118 8
8 Florida 2-0 1064 10
9 Auburn 2-0 993 13
10 Michigan 2-0 945 7
11 Penn State 2-0 868 14
12 Utah 2-0 839 15
13 Texas 1-1 823 9
14 Wisconsin 2-0 739 16
15 Texas A&M 1-1 668 11
16 UCF 2-0 584 17
17 Oregon 1-1 568 18
18 Iowa 2-0 496 19
19 Michigan State 2-0 446 20
20 Washington State 2-0 418 21
21 Washington 1-1 314 12
22 Boise State 2-0 214 24
23 Mississippi State 2-0 134 NR
24 Southern California 2-0 120 NR
25 Maryland 2-0 109 NR

Undefeated college football teams in 2019

We're keeping track of all the remaining college football teams for the 2019 season. There are 52 left going into Week 3.
What Week 2's top scores mean for the College Football Playoff race

Week 2's football games had considerable implications toward the College Football Playoffs, as No. 6 LSU proves to be in serious contention.
Colleges most represented on 2019 NFL rosters

Every NFL team released their final 53-man roster over the weekend. Here are what schools produced the most talent for the 2019 season.
