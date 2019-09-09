FCS football rankings: North Dakota State leads unchanged top 5; Montana State climbs four spots

Dropped Out: Indiana State (15), Colgate (24)

Others Receiving Votes: Indiana State, 37; South Carolina State, 31, Youngstown State, 31; Colgate, 22; Yale, 18; Elon, 16; Northern Arizona, 16; Alcorn State, 12; Portland State, 11; North Alabama, 5; Mercer, 4; North Dakota, 4; Delaware State, 3; Eastern Kentucky, 3; Lamar, 3; The Citadel, 3; Dayton, 2; Stony Brook, 2; Cal Poly, 1; Dartmouth, 1; UIW, 1.

Top five teams stay in order

North Dakota State dismantled in-state foe North Dakota 38-7 on Saturday to stay atop the poll and earn all 26 first-place votes. Behind the Bison, James Madison, South Dakota State, UC Davis and Eastern Washington stand pat after winning their first games of the season, following losses to FBS opponents in Week 1.

No. 4 UC Davis needed a last-second goal line stand in its 38-35 victory over San Diego to stay among this group. The Aggies' win ended San Diego's 21-game home winning streak, which was the longest active streak in the FCS.

Just outside the top 5, Weber State inched up for the second straight week, this time taking over the No. 6 spot abandoned by Maine (26-18 loss to FBS Georgia Southern). The Wildcats travel to FBS Nevada this Saturday before hosting No. 10 Northern Iowa in a tough non-conference game on Sept. 28.

UNI is the lone newcomer to the top 10. The Panthers, ranked No. 12 last week, moved up two spots after a 34-14 win over Southern Utah. They jumped Nicholls, who had a Week 2 bye.

Montana State rises to No. 15 after convincing upset

A dominating 38-17 win over then-No. 13 Southeast Missouri State was enough to boost Montana State four spots up to No. 15 in Monday's latest rankings.

Tied 10-10 at halftime Saturday, the Bobcats broke it open in the third quarter with a 28-0 outburst against SEMO. The duo of Isaiah Ifanse (114 yards) and Troy Andersen (102 yards, two touchdowns) led a ground attack that outgained the Redhawks 265-131 on the day.

Montana State was one of three teams to jump four spots in Monday's poll, joining No. 12 Illinois State and No. 14 Central Arkansas. Montana was this week's biggest riser at T-18 (up five spots) after routing North Alabama 61-17.

Two new teams also enter near the bottom of the poll. No. 23 Villanova is ranked for the first time after a 38-10 win over Lehigh, powered by a 17-0 second quarter run in a span of less than eight minutes. Southeastern Louisiana (1-0) slid into the No. 24 spot after a Week 1 upset of Jacksonville State and a Week 2 bye.

What to watch in Week 3

This Saturday provides three ranked matchups that could bring plenty of intrigue come next Monday's poll. First, No. 1 North Dakota State travels to No. 18 Delaware at 1 p.m. ET in a battle of undefeated teams. In last year's head-to-head meeting, the Bison won 38-10 in Fargo.

At 4 p.m. ET, another top 5 team goes on the road with Eastern Washington visiting No. 16 Jacksonville State. The Gamecocks rebounded from a Week 1 upset loss to Southeastern Louisiana to defeat Chattanooga 41-20 this past weekend.

The game to watch at night is a top 10 battle between No. 8 Towson at No. 9 Maine at 7 p.m. ET. Tom Flacco has completed 62 percent of his passes for four touchdowns so far in the Tigers' 2-0 start. They face a Maine team that fought hard in a narrow 26-18 defeat to FBS Georgia Southern this past week.

Here are some more top games to watch this upcoming weekend:

FULL FCS WEEK 3 SCOREBOARD