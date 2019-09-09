FCS football rankings: North Dakota State leads unchanged top 5; Montana State climbs four spots

North Dakota State is unanimous No. 1 and Montana State moved up four spots to No. 15 in the Week 3 FCS Coaches' Poll, released Monday, Sept. 9.
Here is the full top 25:
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
REC.
|
PTS.
|
PREV.
|1
|North Dakota State (26)
|2-0
|650
|1
|2
|James Madison
|1-1
|621
|2
|3
|South Dakota State
|1-1
|599
|3
|4
|UC Davis
|1-1
|546
|4
|5
|Eastern Washington
|1-1
|543
|5
|6
|Weber State
|1-1
|474
|8
|7
|Kennesaw State
|1-1
|464
|7
|8
|Towson
|2-0
|457
|9
|9
|Maine
|1-1
|423
|6
|10
|Northern Iowa
|1-1
|388
|12
|11
|Nicholls
|0-1
|355
|10
|12
|Illinois State
|1-1
|319
|16
|13
|Furman
|1-1
|312
|11
|14
|Central Arkansas
|2-0
|311
|18
|15
|Montana State
|1-1
|291
|19
|16
|Jacksonville State
|1-1
|264
|17
|17
|North Carolina A&T
|1-1
|226
|14
|T-18
|Delaware
|2-0
|180
|21
|T-18
|Montana
|2-0
|180
|23
|20
|Southeast Missouri State
|1-1
|149
|13
|21
|Sam Houston State
|1-1
|140
|22
|22
|Wofford
|0-1
|136
|20
|23
|Villanova
|2-0
|75
|NR
|24
|Southeastern Louisiana
|1-0
|71
|NR
|25
|Princeton
|0-0
|50
|25