Anthony Chiusano | NCAA.com | September 9, 2019

FCS football rankings: North Dakota State leads unchanged top 5; Montana State climbs four spots

North Dakota State is unanimous No. 1 and Montana State moved up four spots to No. 15 in the Week 3 FCS Coaches' Poll, released Monday, Sept. 9. 

Here is the full top 25:

RANK

SCHOOL

REC.

PTS.

PREV.
1 North Dakota State (26) 2-0 650 1
2 James Madison 1-1 621 2
3 South Dakota State 1-1 599 3
4 UC Davis 1-1 546 4
5 Eastern Washington 1-1 543 5
6 Weber State 1-1 474 8
7 Kennesaw State 1-1 464 7
8 Towson 2-0 457 9
9 Maine 1-1 423 6
10 Northern Iowa 1-1 388 12
11 Nicholls 0-1 355 10
12 Illinois State 1-1 319 16
13 Furman 1-1 312 11
14 Central Arkansas 2-0 311 18
15 Montana State 1-1 291 19
16 Jacksonville State 1-1 264 17
17 North Carolina A&T 1-1 226 14
T-18 Delaware 2-0 180 21
T-18 Montana 2-0 180 23
20 Southeast Missouri State 1-1 149 13
21 Sam Houston State 1-1 140 22
22 Wofford 0-1 136 20
23 Villanova 2-0 75 NR
24 Southeastern Louisiana 1-0 71 NR
25 Princeton 0-0 50 25

