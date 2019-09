Penn State vs. Pitt: All-time series history, scores, notable games

One of college football's most famous rivalries hits a milestone as Penn State and Pitt meet for the 100th time when the two play at 12 p.m. ET Saturday, Sept. 14 on ABC. Check out the all-time series history, scores and notable games below.

This year marks the fourth consecutive season the Nittany Lions and Panthers meet. Penn State has won two in a row.

Penn State vs. Pitt: All-time series history, scoresÂ

Though Penn State has the 52-43-4 series edge all-time, Pitt has the longest winning streak. The Panthers won 14 games in a row from 1922 to 1938. Penn State's best winning stretch was 10 consecutive from 1966 to 1975.

The rivalry heated up in the 1970s and into the early 1980s, as the two met in ranked showdowns in nine consecutive seasons. There was also a stretch from 1981 to 1986 where either the Nittany Lions or the Panthers were ranked either No. 1 or No. 2Â four times in six years.

Here's a complete rundown of every game. Ranked teams are in bold.

Date Winner Score Loser Location Nov. 6, 1893 Penn State 32-0 Pitt University Park, PA Oct. 3, 1896 Penn State 10-4 Pitt University Park, PA Sept. 30, 1900 Penn State 24-0 Pitt Bellefonte, PA Sept. 29, 1901 Penn State 27-0 Pitt Bellefonte, PA Sept. 27, 1902 Penn State 27-0 Pitt University Park, PA Oct. 24, 1903 Penn State 59-0 Pitt Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 24, 1904 Pitt 22-5 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 30, 1905 Penn State 6-0 Pitt Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 29, 1906 Penn State 6-0 Pitt Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 28, 1907 Pitt 6-0 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 26, 1908 Penn State 12-6 Pitt Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 25, 1909 Penn State 5-0 Pitt Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 24, 1910 Pitt 11-0 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 30, 1911 Penn State 3-0 Pitt Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 28, 1912 Penn State 38-0 Pitt Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 27, 1913 Pitt 7-6 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 26, 1914 Pitt 13-3 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 25, 1915 Pitt 20-0 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 30, 1916 Pitt 31-0 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 29, 1917 Pitt 28-6 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 28, 1918 Pitt 28-6 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 27, 1919 Penn State 20-0 Pitt Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 25, 1920 Tie 0-0 Tie Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 24, 1921 Tie 0-0 Tie Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 30, 1922 Pitt 14-0 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 29, 1923 Pitt 20-3 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 27, 1924 Pitt 24-3 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 26, 1925 Pitt 23-7 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 25, 1926 Pitt 24-6 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 24, 1927 Pitt 30-0 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 29, 1928 Pitt 26-0 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 28, 1929 Pitt 20-7 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 26, 1930 Pitt 19-12 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Oct. 31, 1931 Pitt 41-6 Penn State University Park, PA Oct. 26, 1935 Pitt 9-0 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 7, 1936 No. 5 Pitt 34-7 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 20, 1937 No. 1 Pitt 28-7 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 19, 1938 No. 5 Pitt 26-0 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 25, 1939 Penn State 10-0 Pitt University Park, PA Nov. 23, 1940 Pitt 20-7 No. 20 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 22, 1941 Penn State 31-7 Pitt Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 21, 1942 Penn State 14-6 Pitt University Park, PA Nov. 20, 1943 Penn State 14-0 Pitt Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 25, 1944 Pitt 14-0 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 24, 1945 Pitt 7-0 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 23, 1946 Pitt 14-7 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 22, 1947 No. 5 Penn State 29-0 Pitt Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 20, 1948 Pitt 7-0 No. 6 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 19, 1949 Pitt 19-0 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Dec. 3, 1950 Penn State 21-20 Pitt Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 14, 1951 Pitt 13-7 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 22, 1952 Penn State 17-0 No. 16 Pitt Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 21, 1953 Penn State 17-0 Pitt Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 20, 1954 Penn State 13-0 Pitt Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 19, 1955 No. 15 Pitt 20-0 Penn State University Park, PA Nov. 24, 1956 Tie 7-7 Tie Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 23, 1957 Pitt 14-13 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 27, 1958 Penn State 25-21 No. 19 Pitt Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 21, 1959 Pitt 22-7 No. 7 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 19, 1960 Penn State 14-3 Pitt Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 25, 1961 Penn State 47-26 Pitt Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 24, 1962 No. 9 Penn State 16-0 Pitt Pittsburgh, PA Dec. 7, 1963 No. 4 Pitt 22-21 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 21, 1964 Penn State 28-0 Pitt Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 20, 1965 Pitt 30-27 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 19, 1966 Penn State 48-24 Pitt Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 25, 1967 Penn State 42-6 Pitt University Park, PA Nov. 23, 1968 No. 3 Penn State 65-9 Pitt Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 22, 1969 No. 4 Penn State 27-7 Pitt Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 21, 1970 No. 20 Penn State 35-15 Pitt University Park, PA Nov. 20, 1971 No. 6 Penn State 55-18 Pitt Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 25, 1972 No. 6 Penn State 49-27 Pitt University Park, PA Nov. 24, 1973 No. 6 Penn State 35-13 No. 20 Pitt University Park, PA Nov. 28, 1974 No. 10 Penn State 31-10 No. 18 Pitt Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 22, 1975 No. 10 Penn State 7-6 No. 17 Pitt Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 26, 1976 No. 1 Pitt 24-7 No. 16 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 26, 1977 No. 9 Penn State 15-13 No. 10 Pitt Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 24, 1978 No. 1 Penn State 17-10 No. 15 Pitt University Park, PA Dec. 1, 1979 No. 11 Pitt 29-14 No. 19 Penn State University Park, PA Nov. 28, 1980 No. 4 Pitt 14-9 No. 5 Penn State University Park, PA Nov. 28, 1981 No. 11 Penn State 48-14 No. 1 Pitt Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 26, 1982 No. 2 Penn State 19-10 Pitt University Park, PA Nov. 19, 1983 Tie 24-24 Tie Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 24, 1984 Pitt 31-11 Penn State University Park, PA Nov. 23, 1985 No. 1 Penn State 31-0 Pitt Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 22, 1986 No. 2 Penn State 34-14 Pitt University Park, PA Nov. 14, 1987 Pitt 10-0 No. 15 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 12, 1988 Pitt 14-7 Penn State University Park, PA Nov. 25, 1989 No. 22 Penn State 16-13 No. 19 Pitt Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 24, 1990 No. 11 Penn State 22-17 Pitt University Park, PA Nov. 28, 1991 No. 6 Penn State 32-20 Pitt Pittsburgh, PA Nov. 21, 1992 No. 23 Penn State 57-13 Pitt University Park, PA Sept. 6, 1997 No. 1 Penn State 34-17 Pitt University Park, PA Sept. 19, 1998 No. 8 Penn State 20-13 Pitt Pittsburgh, PA Sept. 11, 1999 No. 2 Penn State 20-17 Pitt University Park, PA Sept. 16, 2000 Pitt 12-0 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Sept. 10, 2016 Pitt 42-39 Penn State Pittsburgh, PA Sept. 9, 2017 No. 4 Penn State 33-14 Pitt University Park, PA Sept. 8, 2018 No. 13 Penn State 51-6 Pitt Pittsburgh, PA

This season, Penn State comes in undefeated and No. 13 in the AP Poll (No. 11 Coaches Poll) after routing both FCS Idaho and Buffalo. Pitt is unranked at 1-1, rebounding to beat Ohio after falling to fellow ACC foe Virginia.

With Penn State going to the Big Ten and Pitt heading to the Big East in the 1990s (Pitt later moved to the ACC), the two rivals didn't meet from 1993 to 1996 and again from 2001 through 2015. Upon the long-awaited return in 2016, Pitt held off PSU 42-39 early in the season. Though neither team was ranked at the time, it ended up being a huge win that might have kept Penn State out of the College Football Playoff. The 11-2 Nittany Lions were No. 5 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, one spot behind one-loss Washington.

The Nittany Lions hope to close out four Keystone Classic games since 2016 on a three-game winning streak. The last two seasons, a ranked Penn State team easily beat an unranked Pitt. The roles are the same this year going into the opening kick.

Penn State

Tale of the Tape Pitt

2-0 2019 record 1-1 (0-1 ACC) No. 13 AP ranking NR James Franklin

(47-21, 71-36) Coach (Record at school, career) Pat Narduzzi

(29-25) 4

(1911, 1912,1982, 1986) National championships 5

(1910, 1916, 1918, 1937, 1976) Sean Clifford

559 yards, 6 TDs, 0 INT Top passer Kenny Pickett

506 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT Sean Clifford

108 yards Top rusher A.J. Davis

114 yards, TD KJ Hamler

177 yards, 2 TDs Top receiver Maurice Ffrench

192 yards Yetur Gross-Matos

6 tackles, 3 sacks Top defender Jaylen Twyman

6 tackles, 3 sacks def. Buffalo, 45-13 Last week def. Ohio, 20-10

Penn State vs. Pitt: Notable games in the series

Both PSU and Pitt have had long dominant periods in the series. After Penn State won the first six, Pitt won 14 in a row from 1922 to 1938. But the Nittany Lions have been in control more often since the 1950s, including winning 10 in a row from 1966 to 1975.

Here are some standout games in the rivalry:

Nov. 26, 1976: No. 1 Pitt 24, No. 16 Penn State 7 (Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA)

Pitt hadn't beaten Penn State since 1965. Yet this year was going to be different. This year, the Panthers were going to win a national title.

RB Tony Dorsett, in his Heisman-winning senior season, rushed for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns. Pitt then clinched its national title by defeating No. 5 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, 27-3.

Nov. 28, 1981: No. 11 Penn State 48, No. 1 Pitt 14 (Pitt Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA)

With the Panthers looking to win their second national title in six years, Pitt came in with the No. 1 national ranking and star QB Dan Marino.

The script started out according to the expected narrative, with two first-quarter touchdown passes. At the end of the first quarter, Pitt led 14-0, led in yards 143 to negative-1 and nine first downs to zero.

But PSU picked off Marino in the end zone (one of his four picks) and QB Todd Blackledge passed for 262 yards. This Saturday, Blackledge will be on the call on ABC.

Nov. 26, 1982: No. 2 Penn State 19, No. 5 Pitt 10 (Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA)

Pitt started the season No. 1, but this game ended up being PSU's last catapult to coach Joe Paterno's first national crown. Like Pitt in 1976, Penn State would win the national title after defeating Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, 27-23.

Curt Warner rushed for 118 yards and Nick Gancitano kicked four field goals for the Lions in front of a Beaver Stadium-record crowd of 85,522.

Some other famous games: