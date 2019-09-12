College football rankings: Week 3 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

Check out these 5 college football games to watch in Week 3

We're into Week 3 of the 2019 college football season. Clemson remains No. 1 in the polls, though both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll also saw LSU rise to the top 5. Check out the rankings below.

No. 20 Washington State is the first top 25 team in action this week, as it plays Houston on Friday.

College football rankings: Top 25 Week 3

Below are the AP Poll and Coaches Poll for Week 3. Games start Friday, Sept. 13:

AP Poll: Top 25 for Week 3

RANK NAME RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Clemson (56) 2-0 1544 1 2 Alabama (6) 2-0 1489 2 3 Georgia 2-0 1385 3 4 LSU 2-0 1336 6 5 Oklahoma 2-0 1315 4 6 Ohio State 2-0 1291 5 7 Notre Dame 1-0 1072 8 8 Auburn 2-0 1056 10 9 Florida 2-0 997 11 10 Michigan 2-0 936 7 11 Utah 2-0 905 13 12 Texas 1-1 877 9 13 Penn State 2-0 781 15 14 Wisconsin 2-0 714 17 15 Oregon 1-1 677 16 16 Texas A&M 1-1 643 12 17 UCF 2-0 544 18 18 Michigan State 2-0 495 19 19 Iowa 2-0 473 20 20 Washington State 2-0 343 22 21 Maryland 2-0 207 NR 22 Boise State 2-0 164 24 23 Washington 1-1 161 14 24 Southern California 2-0 137 NR 25 Virginia 2-0 122 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Iowa State 96, California 95, Mississippi State 73, TCU 66, North Carolina 48, Army 42, Colorado 21, Oklahoma State 20, Memphis 12, Arizona State 4, Appalachian State 2, Syracuse 2, Kentucky 2, Boston College 2, Minnesota 1.

