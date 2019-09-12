College football rankings: Week 3 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

We're into Week 3 of the 2019 college football season. Clemson remains No. 1 in the polls, though both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll also saw LSU rise to the top 5. Check out the rankings below.
No. 20 Washington State is the first top 25 team in action this week, as it plays Houston on Friday.
College football rankings: Top 25 Week 3
Below are the AP Poll and Coaches Poll for Week 3. Games start Friday, Sept. 13:
AP Poll: Top 25 for Week 3
|
RANK
|
NAME
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Clemson (56)
|2-0
|1544
|1
|2
|Alabama (6)
|2-0
|1489
|2
|3
|Georgia
|2-0
|1385
|3
|4
|LSU
|2-0
|1336
|6
|5
|Oklahoma
|2-0
|1315
|4
|6
|Ohio State
|2-0
|1291
|5
|7
|Notre Dame
|1-0
|1072
|8
|8
|Auburn
|2-0
|1056
|10
|9
|Florida
|2-0
|997
|11
|10
|Michigan
|2-0
|936
|7
|11
|Utah
|2-0
|905
|13
|12
|Texas
|1-1
|877
|9
|13
|Penn State
|2-0
|781
|15
|14
|Wisconsin
|2-0
|714
|17
|15
|Oregon
|1-1
|677
|16
|16
|Texas A&M
|1-1
|643
|12
|17
|UCF
|2-0
|544
|18
|18
|Michigan State
|2-0
|495
|19
|19
|Iowa
|2-0
|473
|20
|20
|Washington State
|2-0
|343
|22
|21
|Maryland
|2-0
|207
|NR
|22
|Boise State
|2-0
|164
|24
|23
|Washington
|1-1
|161
|14
|24
|Southern California
|2-0
|137
|NR
|25
|Virginia
|2-0
|122
|NR
Coaches Poll: Top 25 for Week 3
|
RANK
|
NAME
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Clemson (60)
|2-0
|1572
|1
|2
|Alabama (3)
|2-0
|1513
|2
|3
|Georgia
|2-0
|1415
|3
|4
|Oklahoma
|2-0
|1362
|4
|5
|LSU
|2-0
|1314
|6
|6
|Ohio State
|2-0
|1309
|5
|7
|Notre Dame
|1-0
|1118
|8
|8
|Florida
|2-0
|1064
|10
|9
|Auburn
|2-0
|993
|13
|10
|Michigan
|2-0
|945
|7
|11
|Penn State
|2-0
|868
|14
|12
|Utah
|2-0
|839
|15
|13
|Texas
|1-1
|823
|9
|14
|Wisconsin
|2-0
|739
|16
|15
|Texas A&M
|1-1
|668
|11
|16
|UCF
|2-0
|584
|17
|17
|Oregon
|1-1
|568
|18
|18
|Iowa
|2-0
|496
|19
|19
|Michigan State
|2-0
|446
|20
|20
|Washington State
|2-0
|418
|21
|21
|Washington
|1-1
|314
|12
|22
|Boise State
|2-0
|214
|24
|23
|Mississippi State
|2-0
|134
|NR
|24
|Southern California
|2-0
|120
|NR
|25
|Maryland
|2-0
|109
|NR