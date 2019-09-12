College football Week 3 preview: Top games, what to watch, rankings

It's Week 3 of the college football season. It's not time to get comfortable if you're a ranked team. Even though there are no ranked vs. ranked games, that's a perfect opportunity for true shockers. Check out our Week 3 preview below.

Along with UCF getting a visit from Stanford and Kentucky trying for a rare win streak vs. Florida, two rivalries have another edition: Penn State vs. Pitt and Iowa vs. Iowa State.

College football Week 3 preview: Top games

Here's where this week's potential drama could come from:

North Carolina at Wake Forest | 6 p.m. Friday | ESPN

Both teams are 2-0 and might be a win or few away from finding a spot in the polls. Mack Brown's return to UNC is off to a perfect start, plus the Tar Heels have promising freshman QB Sam Howell. However, the Demon Deacons have been explosive on an offense led by Jamie Newman (713 yards, 6 touchdowns in two games). Though both are in the ACC, this is a nonconference game.

No. 20 Washington State vs. Houston (NRG Stadium in Houston Texas) | 9:15 p.m. ET Friday | ESPN

It's been No Gardner Minshew? No problem for Washington State. Anthony Gordon has 884 passing yards in two routs, though Houston will likely be a bigger challenge. D'Eriq King (306 pass yards, 102 rush yards this season) might need to help Houston outscore Washington State in this all-Cougars battle. But the weekend's first upset watch could be here.

No. 13 Penn State vs. Pitt | 12 p.m. Saturday | ABC

The two longtime rivals meet for the 100th time — though this is the last currently scheduled meeting. Penn State has won the past two seasons and again comes in with a ranking. The Nittany Lions outscored Pitt 37-0 in the second half last year to win by 45. But don't ever count out rivalry surprises.

No. 6 Ohio State at Indiana | 12 p.m. Saturday | FOX

Make it 23 in a row officially for Ohio State (the Buckeyes have vacated the 2010 win) against IU. The last time the two played in Bloomington, Indiana, the Hoosiers led at halftime — so another hot start is more than possible. Both teams are 2-0, but Ohio State QB Justin Fields should have another big game and a win.

No. 2 Alabama at South Carolina | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | CBS

The two haven't played since 2010, when South Carolina shocked defending national champion and No. 1 'Bama, 35-21, behind three touchdown passes from Stephen Garcia. A win this year would be even more shocking. Through two games, Tide QB Tua Tagovailoa has 563 passing yards and seven touchdowns without an interception.

No. 17 UCF vs. Stanford | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | ESPN

Stanford's blowout loss to USC might have taken some excitement out of this one, but UCF is still amped for a visit from a Power 5 school. The two haven't played since 2015, when UCF lost 31-7 and slumped to an 0-12 season. After going 6-7 in 2016, the Knights are on a 27-1 run.

No. 24 Southern California at BYU | 4 p.m. Saturday | ABC

Funny how much can change in a week. The Trojans got by Fresno State in Week 1 but lost QB JT Daniels for the season. BYU lost its ninth consecutive game to rival Utah in Week 1. But last week, freshman Kedon Slovis passed for 337 yards and beat No. 23 Stanford in his first start while the Cougars shocked Tennessee in 2OT. The BYU fans will be ready.

No. 19 Iowa at Iowa State | 4 p.m. Saturday | FS1

ESPN's "College GameDay" will be in Ames, Iowa, for the first time for the Cy-Hawk Trophy. This almost became the week's lone ranked vs. ranked game, with Iowa No. 19 in the AP (20th in the Coaches) and Iowa State dropping out of the AP Poll from No. 25 to what is essentially 26th (most receiving votes). Iowa leads the rivalry 44-22 all-time.

No. 9 Florida at Kentucky | 7 p.m. Saturday | ESPN

The Gators had won 31 in a row vs. the Wildcats. Until last year. UK's 26-17 win was ignitor of a big 10-3 season for the Wildcats that saw them end No. 12 in the country with a bowl win against Penn State. Kentucky hasn't won two in a row against Florida since 1976-77. The Wildcats could end that drought on Saturday.

No. 1 Clemson at Syracuse | 7:30 p.m. Saturday | ABC

This one looked primed to be a huge test for Clemson just one week ago. But then-No. 21 Syracuse allowed 650 yards and lost to Maryland by 43. Still, the No. 1 Tigers also don't need to be reminded how dangerous the Orange can be. In 2017, Syracuse beat No. 2 Clemson, 27-24. Last season, the Orange lost by only 4 in what ended up being, by far, Clemson's closest game of the season.

No. 25 Virginia vs. Florida State | 7:30 p.m. Saturday | ACC Network

Virginia will forever be known as the first ACC team to beat Florida State after the Seminoles joined the league. FSU was 29-for-29 until UVA stopped Warrick Dunn on the final play of the game for the 33-28 upset. This year, the Cavaliers are looking like more of a conference contender, as they're ranked No. 25. Florida State barely avoided a stunning 0-2 start after UL Monroe missed an extra point in overtime.

College football Week 3 preview: What to watch out for, big questions

Where could this week's shocker come from?

Oct. 14, 2017. That's the last time there were no Top 25 vs. Top 25 matchups for a week — until now. But before thinking that means there won't be drama, where's what happened that week almost two years ago:

Syracuse upset No. 2 Clemson (Oct. 13)

California upset No. 8 Washington State (Oct. 13)

Arizona State upset No. 5 Washington

LSU upset No. 10 Auburn

Boise State upset No. 19 San Diego State

West Virginia upset No. 24 Texas Tech

Memphis upset No. 25 Navy

College football likes to surprise fans with upsets when we least expect them. So what are this week's top candidates?

There are possibilities toward the end of the Top 25: Houston vs. No. 20 Washington State, Temple vs. No. 21 Maryland, BYU vs. No. 24 Southern California and Florida State vs. No. 25 Virginia.

If we go inside the top 20, Stanford might be a tough out for UCF. But look to Ames for the most likely "upset." Iowa State is nearly ranked itself and wants to end the four-game slide to the No. 19 Hawkeyes. This one will be close.

If you're eyeing a top-10 upset, start by looking at Kentucky at home against No. 9 Florida.

How will early season surprises handle the accolades?

Both Southern California and Maryland started the season unranked. They both went a combined 5-7 last season.

Yet as we hit Week 3, USC overcame the loss of JT Daniels, might have found a spark in QB Kedon Slovis, crushed No. 23 Stanford and is now No. 24 in the AP Poll.

Maryland, under first-year coach Mike Locksley leads the country with 71 points per game through two weeks and is averaging 637 yards.

Now the expectations are setting in. USC must visit BYU and Maryland travels to play a Temple team it lost to by 21 points last year — and the Terrapins were 2-0 for that, too. Life can be a little different when you're the one with the spotlight.

Which teams will earn in-state bragging rights in popular rivalry series?

Penn State and Pitt meet for the 100th time. Iowa State gets "College GameDay" for the first time as Iowa comes to town.

The PSU-Pitt comes before the Nittany Lions start Big Ten play. And the first league game now seems much more difficult: Maryland on Friday, Sept. 27 in College Park. However, the Lions' offense has looked potent with Sean Clifford taking over for Trace McSorley, who's now in the NFL. Pitt is hoping for some consistency — and to end what Penn State hopes is a special season before it really gets started.

Over in Iowa, the Cyclones-Hawkeyes winner will feel much more confident in their conference races with a win. The Nate Stanley vs. Brock Purdy QB watch will be a treat.

For fun, here are other in-state nonconference games this week:

College football rankings: Week 3

The top 3 is the same for both the AP and Coaches Poll. But there are differences as No. 4, with LSU rising there in the AP and Oklahoma holding the spot for the Coaches.

Of teams ranked in both Top 25 polls, Maryland has the biggest discrepancy. The Terrapins are No. 21 in the AP and No. 25 in the Coaches.

RANK ASSOCIATED PRESS Coaches Poll 1.

Clemson (56)

Clemson (60) 2.

Alabama (6)

Alabama (3) 3.

Georgia

Georgia 4.

LSU

Oklahoma 5.

Oklahoma

LSU 6.

Ohio State

Ohio State 7.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame 8.

Auburn

Florida 9.

Florida

Auburn 10.

Michigan

Michigan 11.

Utah

Penn State 12.

Texas

Utah 13.

Penn State

Texas 14.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin 15.

Oregon

Texas A&M 16.

Texas A&M

UCF 17.

UCF

Oregon 18.

Michigan State

Iowa 19.

Iowa

Michigan State 20.

Washington State

Washington State 21.

Maryland

Washington 22.

Boise State

Boise State 23.

Washington

Mississippi State 24.

Southern California

Southern California 25.

Virginia

Maryland

Week 3 college football schedule

All times Eastern. All schedules and networks subject to change.

Click or tap here for a live scoreboard.

Friday, Sept. 13

North Carolina at Wake Forest | 6 p.m. | ESPN

Kansas at Boston College | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network

No. 20 Washington State at Houston (NRG Stadium) | 9:15 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 14

Miami (OH) at Cincinnati | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Pitt at No. 13 Penn State | 12 p.m. | ABC

Chattanooga at Tennessee | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

Arkansas State at No. 3 Georgia | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

Kansas State at Mississippi State | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Furman at Virginia Tech | 12 p.m. | ACC Network

N.C. State at West Virginia | 12 p.m. | FS1

Eastern Michigan at Illinois | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

No. 6 Ohio State at Indiana | 12 p.m. | FOX

No. 21 Maryland at Temple | 12 p.m. | CBSSN

The Citadel at Georgia Tech | 12 p.m. | ACC Network Extra

Air Force at Colorado | 1 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Florida Atlantic at Ball State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Norfolk State at Coastal Carolina | 2 p.m. | ESPN3

New Mexico at No. 7 Notre Dame | 2:30 p.m. | NBC

Akron at Central Michigan | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

East Carolina at Navy | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Memphis at South Alabama | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Army at UTSA | 3:30 p.m. | NFL Network

Stanford at No. 17 UCF | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

No. 24 Southern California at BYU | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Georgia Southern at Minnesota | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

UNLV at Northwestern | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

No. 2 Alabama at South Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Oklahoma State at Tulsa | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Southeastern Louisiana at Ole Miss | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

Colorado State at Arkansas | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 19 Iowa at Iowa State | 4 p.m. | FS1

Arizona State at No. 18 Michigan State | 4 p.m. | FOX

Louisville at Western Kentucky | 4 p.m. | Stadium

Bethune-Cookman at Miami | 4 p.m. | ACC Network

North Texas at California | 4:15 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks

Idaho State at No. 11 Utah | 4:15 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks

Cal Poly at Oregon State | 4:15 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks

Louisiana Tech at Bowling Green | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Idaho at Wyoming | 5 p.m. | ESPN3

UMass at Charlotte | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Southern Miss at Troy | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Buffalo at Liberty | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

South Carolina State at South Florida | 6 p.m. | ESPN3

Ohio at Marshall | 6:30 p.m. | Facebook

New Hampshire at Florida International | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

Texas State at SMU | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

Georgia State at Western Michigan | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Murray State at Toledo | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

Duke at Middle Tennessee | 7 p.m. | Facebook

Kent State at No. 8 Auburn | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 9 Florida at Kentucky | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Lamar at No. 16 Texas A&M | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

Weber State at Nevada | 7 p.m. | ESPN3

TCU at Purdue | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Northwestern State at No. 4 LSU | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Southeast Missouri State at Missouri | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Florida State at No. 25 Virginia | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network

No. 1 Clemson at Syracuse | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Texas Southern at Louisiana | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Hawai'i at No. 23 Washington | 7:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Missouri State at Tulane | 8 p.m. | ESPN3

Northern Illinois at Nebraska | 8 p.m. | FS1

San Diego State at New Mexico State | 8 p.m.

No. 12 Texas at Rice (NRG Stadium) | 8 p.m. | CBSSN

No. 5 Oklahoma at UCLA | 8 p.m. | FOX

Portland State at No. 22 Boise State | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN2

Texas Tech at Arizona | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Montana at No. 15 Oregon | 10:45 p.m. | Pac-12 Network