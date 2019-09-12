Iowa vs. Iowa State football: All-time series history, scores, notable games

Iowa and Iowa State will meet for the 67th time on Saturday, Sept. 14. The Hawkeyes lead the all-time series 44-22, and have won the last four against the Cyclones.
Iowa State (1-0) has not played since a triple-overtime win over Northern Iowa back on Aug. 31. Iowa (2-0) enters this game ranked No. 19 in the latest AP poll.
Here's everything you need to know about the history between these two in-state rivals.
Iowa vs. Iowa State: All-time series history, scores
This rivalry dates back to 1894, when Iowa State (then known as Iowa Agricultural College) beat Iowa 16-8 in Iowa City. The Cyclones won the first three meetings before the Hawkeyes went on a five-game winning streak from 1899-1905.
The series remained fairly competitive until Iowa rattled off 11 straight victories between 1983 and 1997. These two schools have met annually since a 43-year hiatus ended in 1977.
|TALE OF THE TAPE
|44
|Series wins
|22
|W15 (1983-1997)
|Longest series win streak
|W5 (1998-2002)
9-4 (5-4 Big Ten West)
|2018 record
|8-5 (6-3 Big 12)
L, Alamo Bowl (Washington State, 28-26)
|1 (1958)
|National Championships
|0
|13 (11 Big Ten, 1 MVIAA, 1 WIUFA)
|Conference Championships
|2 (MVIAA)
Iowa vs. Iowa State: Notable games in the series history
Sept. 10, 2011: Iowa State outlasts Iowa 44-41 in a triple-overtime classic
Despite being the 59th meeting between the two programs, this was the first time in series history that a game would go beyond regulation. And it didn't end there.
Triple overtime was needed to determine the winner of the Cy-Hawk Trophy.
Cyclones' running back James White scored the game-winning touchdown on a 4-yard run. Both offenses combined for 838 yards, and Iowa State quarterback Steele Jantz threw for 279 yards and four touchdown passes.
Coincidentally, the Hawkeyes would beat the Cyclones six years later by an identical score of 44-41 in overtime.
Sept. 14, 2002: Cyclones rally from 17-point deficit on the road to stun Iowa
Following a 7-7 tie at the end of first quarter, Iowa erupted for 17 points in the second to take a 24-7 lead into halftime at Kinnick Stadium.
The Cyclones responded with a double-digit quarter of their own, scoring 23 points in just over 11 minutes. Fullback Joe Woodley's 1-yard touchdown run late in third gave Iowa State its first lead of the game, 27-24.
Iowa fell behind by 12, and, despite pulling to within five in the final minutes, dropped their fifth straight to Iowa State 36-31. Cyclones' quarterback Seneca Wallace completed 23 of his 37 pass attempts and threw for 361 yards. He also threw one touchdown and ran for another.
Sept. 17, 1977: Iowa's 43-year wait ends as the Hawkeyes beat Iowa State 12-10
The Cyclones once held the bragging rights in this rivalry for 43 years.
After a 31-6 win for Iowa State over the Hawkeyes on Oct. 20, 1934, these two schools would not meet on the football field for another four decades. Which means that Iowa had waited an awfully long time for revenge.
The Cyclones stormed into Kinnick Stadium wearing jerseys that said "Beat Iowa" in capital letters across the front of the chest.
The 22 total points that were scored in the game all occurred within "a span of 7 ½ minutes in the middle of the first half," according to an article in The Des Moines Register on Sept. 18, 1977. It was solely a defensive battle from that point on.
Below is the full head-to-head history between Iowa and Iowa State:
|Date
|Winner, Score
|Location
|Sept. 8, 2018
|Iowa, 13-3
|Iowa City, IA
|Sept. 9, 2017
|Iowa, 44-41 (OT)
|Ames, IA
|Sept. 10, 2016
|Iowa, 42-3
|Iowa City, IA
|Sept. 12, 2015
|Iowa, 31-17
|Ames, IA
|Sept. 13, 2014
|Iowa State, 20-17
|Iowa City, IA
|Sept. 14, 2013
|Iowa, 27-21
|Ames, IA
|Sept. 8, 2012
|Iowa State, 9-6
|Iowa City, IA
|Sept. 10, 2011
|Iowa State, 44-41 (3OT)
|Ames, IA
|Sept. 11, 2010
|Iowa, 35-7
|Iowa City, IA
|Sept. 12, 2009
|Iowa, 35-3
|Ames, IA
|Sept. 13, 2008
|Iowa, 17-5
|Iowa City, IA
|Sept. 15, 2007
|Iowa State, 15-13
|Ames, IA
|Sept. 16, 2006
|Iowa, 27-17
|Iowa City, IA
|Sept. 10, 2005
|Iowa State, 23-3
|Ames, IA
|Sept. 11, 2004
|Iowa, 17-10
|Iowa City, IA
|Sept. 13, 2003
|Iowa, 40-21
|Ames, IA
|Sept. 14, 2002
|Iowa State, 36-31
|Iowa City, IA
|Nov. 24, 2001
|Iowa State, 17-14
|Ames, IA
|Sept. 16, 2000
|Iowa State, 24-14
|Iowa City, IA
|Sept. 11, 1999
|Iowa State, 17-10
|Ames, IA
|Sept. 12, 1998
|Iowa State, 27-9
|Iowa City, IA
|Sept. 20, 1997
|Iowa, 63-20
|Ames, IA
|Sept. 14, 1996
|Iowa, 38-13
|Iowa City, IA
|Sept. 16, 1995
|Iowa, 27-10
|Ames, IA
|Sept. 10, 1994
|Iowa, 37-9
|Iowa City, IA
|Sept. 11, 1993
|Iowa, 31-28
|Ames, IA
|Sept. 12, 1992
|Iowa, 21-7
|Iowa City, IA
|Sept. 14, 1991
|Iowa, 29-10
|Ames, IA
|Sept. 22, 1990
|Iowa, 45-35
|Iowa City, IA
|Sept. 23, 1989
|Iowa, 31-21
|Ames, IA
|Sept. 24, 1988
|Iowa, 10-3
|Iowa City, IA
|Sept. 19, 1987
|Iowa, 48-9
|Ames, IA
|Sept. 13, 1986
|Iowa, 43-7
|Iowa City, IA
|Sept. 28, 1985
|Iowa, 57-3
|Ames, IA
|Sept. 8, 1984
|Iowa, 59-21
|Iowa City, IA
|Sept. 10, 1983
|Iowa, 51-10
|Ames, IA
|Sept. 18, 1982
|Iowa State, 19-7
|Iowa City, IA
|Sept. 19, 1981
|Iowa State, 23-12
|Ames, IA
|Sept. 27, 1980
|Iowa State, 10-7
|Iowa City, IA
|Sept. 29, 1979
|Iowa, 30-14
|Iowa City, IA
|Sept. 23, 1978
|Iowa State, 31-0
|Iowa City, IA
|Sept. 17, 1977
|Iowa, 12-10
|Iowa City, IA
|Oct. 20, 1934
|Iowa State, 31-6
|Ames, IA
|Nov. 4, 1933
|Iowa, 27-7
|Iowa City, IA
|Nov. 20, 1920
|Iowa, 14-10
|Ames, IA
|Nov. 22, 1919
|Iowa, 10-0
|Iowa City, IA
|Nov. 16, 1918
|Iowa, 21-0
|Iowa City, IA
|Nov. 24, 1917
|Iowa, 6-3
|Iowa City, IA
|Nov. 18, 1916
|Iowa, 19-16
|Ames, IA
|Nov. 13, 1915
|Iowa State, 16-0
|Iowa City, IA
|Nov. 14, 1914
|Iowa, 26-6
|Ames, IA
|Nov. 15, 1913
|Iowa, 45-7
|Iowa City, IA
|Nov. 16, 1912
|Iowa, 20-7
|Ames, IA
|Nov. 18, 1911
|Iowa, 9-0
|Iowa City, IA
|Nov. 5, 1910
|Iowa State, 2-0
|Ames, IA
|Nov. 13, 1909
|Iowa, 16-0
|Iowa City, IA
|Nov. 23, 1907
|Iowa State, 20-14
|Ames, IA
|Nov. 24, 1906
|Iowa State, 2-0
|Iowa City, IA
|Nov. 24, 1905
|Iowa, 8-0
|Ames, IA
|Oct. 29, 1904
|Iowa, 10-6
|Iowa City, IA
|Nov. 1, 1902
|Iowa, 12-6
|Iowa City, IA
|Oct. 18, 1901
|Iowa, 6-0
|Iowa City, IA
|Oct. 27, 1899
|Iowa, 5-0
|Iowa City, IA
|Nov. 5, 1897
|Iowa State, 6-0
|Iowa City, IA
|Oct. 26, 1895
|Iowa State, 24-0
|Iowa City, IA
|Oct. 1, 1894
|Iowa State, 16-8
|Iowa City, IA
Iowa vs. Iowa State: How to watch
Iowa and Iowa State will play on Saturday, Sept. 14, in Week 3. The Hawkeyes are ranked 19th in this week's AP poll. Below is more tune-in information for Saturday's game. ESPN's "College GameDay" will also be in Ames, Iowa for the first time ever.
DATE: 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 14 | Live stats
LOCATION: Jack Trice Stadium
TV: FS1
Stream: Fox Sports Go