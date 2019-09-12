Iowa vs. Iowa State football: All-time series history, scores, notable games

Check out these 5 college football games to watch in Week 3

Iowa and Iowa State will meet for the 67th time on Saturday, Sept. 14. The Hawkeyes lead the all-time series 44-22, and have won the last four against the Cyclones.

Iowa State (1-0) has not played since a triple-overtime win over Northern Iowa back on Aug. 31. Iowa (2-0) enters this game ranked No. 19 in the latest AP poll.

Here's everything you need to know about the history between these two in-state rivals.

All time series results were compiled by Winsipedia's database.

Iowa vs. Iowa State: All-time series history, scores

This rivalry dates back to 1894, when Iowa State (then known as Iowa Agricultural College) beat Iowa 16-8 in Iowa City. The Cyclones won the first three meetings before the Hawkeyes went on a five-game winning streak from 1899-1905.

The series remained fairly competitive until Iowa rattled off 11 straight victories between 1983 and 1997. These two schools have met annually since a 43-year hiatus ended in 1977.

TALE OF THE TAPE 44 Series wins 22 W15 (1983-1997) Longest series win streak W5 (1998-2002) 9-4 (5-4 Big Ten West)

W, Outback Bowl (Mississippi State, 27-22) 2018 record 8-5 (6-3 Big 12)

L, Alamo Bowl (Washington State, 28-26) 1 (1958) National Championships 0 13 (11 Big Ten, 1 MVIAA, 1 WIUFA) Conference Championships 2 (MVIAA)

Iowa vs. Iowa State: Notable games in the series history

Sept. 10, 2011: Iowa State outlasts Iowa 44-41 in a triple-overtime classic

Despite being the 59th meeting between the two programs, this was the first time in series history that a game would go beyond regulation. And it didn't end there.

Triple overtime was needed to determine the winner of the Cy-Hawk Trophy.

Cyclones' running back James White scored the game-winning touchdown on a 4-yard run. Both offenses combined for 838 yards, and Iowa State quarterback Steele Jantz threw for 279 yards and four touchdown passes.

Coincidentally, the Hawkeyes would beat the Cyclones six years later by an identical score of 44-41 in overtime.

Sept. 14, 2002: Cyclones rally from 17-point deficit on the road to stun Iowa

Following a 7-7 tie at the end of first quarter, Iowa erupted for 17 points in the second to take a 24-7 lead into halftime at Kinnick Stadium.

The Cyclones responded with a double-digit quarter of their own, scoring 23 points in just over 11 minutes. Fullback Joe Woodley's 1-yard touchdown run late in third gave Iowa State its first lead of the game, 27-24.

Iowa fell behind by 12, and, despite pulling to within five in the final minutes, dropped their fifth straight to Iowa State 36-31. Cyclones' quarterback Seneca Wallace completed 23 of his 37 pass attempts and threw for 361 yards. He also threw one touchdown and ran for another.

Sept. 17, 1977: Iowa's 43-year wait ends as the Hawkeyes beat Iowa State 12-10

The Cyclones once held the bragging rights in this rivalry for 43 years.

After a 31-6 win for Iowa State over the Hawkeyes on Oct. 20, 1934, these two schools would not meet on the football field for another four decades. Which means that Iowa had waited an awfully long time for revenge.

The Cyclones stormed into Kinnick Stadium wearing jerseys that said "Beat Iowa" in capital letters across the front of the chest.

The 22 total points that were scored in the game all occurred within "a span of 7 ½ minutes in the middle of the first half," according to an article in The Des Moines Register on Sept. 18, 1977. It was solely a defensive battle from that point on.

Below is the full head-to-head history between Iowa and Iowa State:

Date Winner, Score Location Sept. 8, 2018 Iowa, 13-3 Iowa City, IA Sept. 9, 2017 Iowa, 44-41 (OT) Ames, IA Sept. 10, 2016 Iowa, 42-3 Iowa City, IA Sept. 12, 2015 Iowa, 31-17 Ames, IA Sept. 13, 2014 Iowa State, 20-17 Iowa City, IA Sept. 14, 2013 Iowa, 27-21 Ames, IA Sept. 8, 2012 Iowa State, 9-6 Iowa City, IA Sept. 10, 2011 Iowa State, 44-41 (3OT) Ames, IA Sept. 11, 2010 Iowa, 35-7 Iowa City, IA Sept. 12, 2009 Iowa, 35-3 Ames, IA Sept. 13, 2008 Iowa, 17-5 Iowa City, IA Sept. 15, 2007 Iowa State, 15-13 Ames, IA Sept. 16, 2006 Iowa, 27-17 Iowa City, IA Sept. 10, 2005 Iowa State, 23-3 Ames, IA Sept. 11, 2004 Iowa, 17-10 Iowa City, IA Sept. 13, 2003 Iowa, 40-21 Ames, IA Sept. 14, 2002 Iowa State, 36-31 Iowa City, IA Nov. 24, 2001 Iowa State, 17-14 Ames, IA Sept. 16, 2000 Iowa State, 24-14 Iowa City, IA Sept. 11, 1999 Iowa State, 17-10 Ames, IA Sept. 12, 1998 Iowa State, 27-9 Iowa City, IA Sept. 20, 1997 Iowa, 63-20 Ames, IA Sept. 14, 1996 Iowa, 38-13 Iowa City, IA Sept. 16, 1995 Iowa, 27-10 Ames, IA Sept. 10, 1994 Iowa, 37-9 Iowa City, IA Sept. 11, 1993 Iowa, 31-28 Ames, IA Sept. 12, 1992 Iowa, 21-7 Iowa City, IA Sept. 14, 1991 Iowa, 29-10 Ames, IA Sept. 22, 1990 Iowa, 45-35 Iowa City, IA Sept. 23, 1989 Iowa, 31-21 Ames, IA Sept. 24, 1988 Iowa, 10-3 Iowa City, IA Sept. 19, 1987 Iowa, 48-9 Ames, IA Sept. 13, 1986 Iowa, 43-7 Iowa City, IA Sept. 28, 1985 Iowa, 57-3 Ames, IA Sept. 8, 1984 Iowa, 59-21 Iowa City, IA Sept. 10, 1983 Iowa, 51-10 Ames, IA Sept. 18, 1982 Iowa State, 19-7 Iowa City, IA Sept. 19, 1981 Iowa State, 23-12 Ames, IA Sept. 27, 1980 Iowa State, 10-7 Iowa City, IA Sept. 29, 1979 Iowa, 30-14 Iowa City, IA Sept. 23, 1978 Iowa State, 31-0 Iowa City, IA Sept. 17, 1977 Iowa, 12-10 Iowa City, IA Oct. 20, 1934 Iowa State, 31-6 Ames, IA Nov. 4, 1933 Iowa, 27-7 Iowa City, IA Nov. 20, 1920 Iowa, 14-10 Ames, IA Nov. 22, 1919 Iowa, 10-0 Iowa City, IA Nov. 16, 1918 Iowa, 21-0 Iowa City, IA Nov. 24, 1917 Iowa, 6-3 Iowa City, IA Nov. 18, 1916 Iowa, 19-16 Ames, IA Nov. 13, 1915 Iowa State, 16-0 Iowa City, IA Nov. 14, 1914 Iowa, 26-6 Ames, IA Nov. 15, 1913 Iowa, 45-7 Iowa City, IA Nov. 16, 1912 Iowa, 20-7 Ames, IA Nov. 18, 1911 Iowa, 9-0 Iowa City, IA Nov. 5, 1910 Iowa State, 2-0 Ames, IA Nov. 13, 1909 Iowa, 16-0 Iowa City, IA Nov. 23, 1907 Iowa State, 20-14 Ames, IA Nov. 24, 1906 Iowa State, 2-0 Iowa City, IA Nov. 24, 1905 Iowa, 8-0 Ames, IA Oct. 29, 1904 Iowa, 10-6 Iowa City, IA Nov. 1, 1902 Iowa, 12-6 Iowa City, IA Oct. 18, 1901 Iowa, 6-0 Iowa City, IA Oct. 27, 1899 Iowa, 5-0 Iowa City, IA Nov. 5, 1897 Iowa State, 6-0 Iowa City, IA Oct. 26, 1895 Iowa State, 24-0 Iowa City, IA Oct. 1, 1894 Iowa State, 16-8 Iowa City, IA

Iowa vs. Iowa State: How to watch

Iowa and Iowa State will play on Saturday, Sept. 14, in Week 3. The Hawkeyes are ranked 19th in this week's AP poll. Below is more tune-in information for Saturday's game. ESPN's "College GameDay" will also be in Ames, Iowa for the first time ever.

DATE: 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 14 | Live stats

LOCATION: Jack Trice Stadium

TV: FS1

Stream: Fox Sports Go