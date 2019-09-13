Alabama football schedule 2019: Dates, times, opponents, results

Check out these 5 college football games to watch in Week 3

Alabama finished the 2018 season with a 14-1 record — their only loss coming in the College Football Playoff national championship, which they lost to Clemson, 44-16.

The Crimson Tide haven’t had more than one loss in a season since 2014. Will they continue that streak this year?

Here’s what Alabama fans need to know heading into the 2019 season.

Alabama Crimson Tide 2019 full football schedule

Here is the full, detailed schedule for Alabama’s 2019 football season, with past games and results first, then the TV schedule for future games below.

PAST GAMES Opponent Date Time (ET) Location RESULT Duke Saturday, Aug. 31 3:30 p.m. Atlanta, GA W, 42-3 New Mexico St. Saturday, Sept. 7 4 p.m. Tuscaloosa, ALA W, 62-10

UPCOMING GAMES Opponent Date Time (ET) Location TV South Carolina Saturday, Sept. 14 3:30 p.m. Columbia, S.C. CBS Southern Miss Saturday, Sept. 21 12 p.m. Tuscaloosa, ALA ESPN Ole Miss Saturday, Sept. 28 TBD Tuscaloosa, ALA TBD Texas A&M Saturday, Oct. 12 TBD College Station, TEX TBD Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 19 TBD Tuscaloosa, ALA TBD Arkansas Saturday, Oct. 26 TBD Tuscaloosa, ALA TBD LSU Saturday, Nov. 9 TBD Tuscaloosa, ALA TBD Mississippi St. Saturday, Nov. 16 TBD Starkville, MISS TBD Western Carolina Saturday, Nov. 23 TBD Tuscaloosa, ALA TBD Auburn Saturday, Nov. 30 TBD Auburn, ALA TBD

Tickets

You can find tickets to each of Alabama’s home games here. Prices range from $35 to $140 for single game tickets.

2018’s results

The Crimson Tide went 14-1 last year, beating their opponents by an average score of 46-18.

Here’s what happened in every game of Alabama's 2018 schedule:

Opponent Date Location Result Score Louisville Saturday, September 1 Orlando, FLA W 51-14 Arkansas State Saturday, September 8 Tuscaloosa, ALA W 57-7 Ole Miss Saturday, September 15 Oxford, MISS W 62-7 Texas A&M Saturday, September 22 Tuscaloosa, ALA W 45-23 Louisiana Saturday, September 29 Tuscaloosa, ALA W 56-14 Arkansas Saturday, October 6 Fayetteville, ARK W 65-31 Missouri Saturday, October 13 Tuscaloosa, ALA W 39-10 Tennessee Saturday, October 20 Knoxville, TENN W 58-21 LSU Saturday, November 3 Baton Rouge, LA W 29-0 Mississippi State Saturday, November 10 Tuscaloosa, ALA W 24-0 The Citadel Saturday, November 17 Tuscaloosa, ALA W 50-17 Auburn Saturday, November 24 Tuscaloosa, ALA W 52-21 Georgia Saturday, December 1 Atlanta, GA W 35-28 Oklahoma Saturday, December 29 Miami Gardens, FLA W 45-34 Clemson Monday, January 7 Santa Clara, CALIF L 44-16

Top returning players

Alabama saw three key players taken in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams went No. 3 to the Jets, offensive tackle Jonah Williams went No. 11 to the Bengals, and running back Josh Jacobs went No. 24 to the Raiders.

But the Crimson Tide lost another big name to transfer: Jalen Hurts. The quarterback transferred to Oklahoma after the 2018 season for his final year of eligibility.

So who are the top stars returning for Alabama:

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a record-setting year as a sophomore in 2018, throwing for 3,966 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions while finishing second in Heisman voting behind Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy returns for his junior year after racking up 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns receiving last season.

Defensive end LaBryan Ray had 39 tackles and 2 ½ sacks last year and will have big shoes to fill in the absence of Quinnen Williams.

Preseason ranking

We have Alabama sitting at No. 2 in our preseason Top 25. Here's that breakdown:

2. Alabama

Nick Saban hasn’t gone two consecutive years without a national title since the 2013-14 seasons. Whenever there are doubts about the Tide’s dynasty ending, Alabama seemingly returns to the top. But for the first time since that 2009 title, Saban’s bunch has competition as the sport’s dominant program. With QB Tau Tagovailoa, WR Jerry Judy and LB Dylan Moses among the returning stars, another ‘Bama-Clemson showdown might be on the way.

The 2020 College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff era is entering its sixth season in the 2019-20 season. Will it be the first season since the inaugural playoff that Clemson and Alabama don’t play in either a CFP semifinal or national championship?

Whether the Tigers and Tide play each other or not, here are the dates and sites for the 2019 College Football Playoff semifinals and CFP national championship.

When is the 2019 College Football Playoff semifinals?

The CFP semifinals are set for Dec. 28, 2019. One semifinal is the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The other semifinal is the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

When is the 2020 College Football Playoff national championship?

The CFP national championship is a bit later in 2020. The two winners of the semifinals will meet on the second Monday of January in New Orleans on Jan. 13, 2020 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Below is a complete history of the College Football Playoff national championship game.

YEAR GAME 2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 2016 No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 2017 No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 2018 No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 2019 No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 2 Clemson

2021-2024 CFP national championship locations and dates

2021: Miami-South Florida (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida) - Jan. 11

2022: Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana) - Jan. 10

2023: Los Angeles (Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California) - Jan. 9

2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) - Jan. 8