College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 3

Check out these 5 college football games to watch in Week 3

It's Week 3 of the 2019 college football season on Saturday, Sept. 14. Temple upset No. 21 Maryland, 20-15. Follow along here for scores, the schedule and results for ranked teams.

No. 3 Georgia is now 3-0 after routing Arkansas State 55-0.

College football rankings: Week 3 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the full schedule for Week 3 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 3

RANK NAME RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Clemson (56) 2-0 1544 1 2 Alabama (6) 2-0 1489 2 3 Georgia 2-0 1385 3 4 LSU 2-0 1336 6 5 Oklahoma 2-0 1315 4 6 Ohio State 2-0 1291 5 7 Notre Dame 1-0 1072 8 8 Auburn 2-0 1056 10 9 Florida 2-0 997 11 10 Michigan 2-0 936 7 11 Utah 2-0 905 13 12 Texas 1-1 877 9 13 Penn State 2-0 781 15 14 Wisconsin 2-0 714 17 15 Oregon 1-1 677 16 16 Texas A&M 1-1 643 12 17 UCF 2-0 544 18 18 Michigan State 2-0 495 19 19 Iowa 2-0 473 20 20 Washington State 2-0 343 22 21 Maryland 2-0 207 NR 22 Boise State 2-0 164 24 23 Washington 1-1 161 14 24 Southern California 2-0 137 NR 25 Virginia 2-0 122 NR

Also receiving votes: Iowa State 96, California 95, Mississippi State 73, TCU 66, North Carolina 48, Army 42, Colorado 21, Oklahoma State 20, Memphis 12, Arizona State 4, Boston College 2, Kentucky 2, Appalachian State 2, Syracuse 2, Minnesota 1.

Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:

For reference, here were last week's scores:

