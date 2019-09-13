TRENDING:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | September 14, 2019

College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 3

Check out these 5 college football games to watch in Week 3

It's Week 3 of the 2019 college football season on Saturday, Sept. 14. Temple upset No. 21 Maryland, 20-15. Follow along here for scores, the schedule and results for ranked teams.

No. 3 Georgia is now 3-0 after routing Arkansas State 55-0.

College football rankings: Week 3 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the full schedule for Week 3 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 3

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Clemson (56) 2-0 1544 1
2 Alabama (6) 2-0 1489 2
3 Georgia 2-0 1385 3
4 LSU 2-0 1336 6
5 Oklahoma 2-0 1315 4
6 Ohio State 2-0 1291 5
7 Notre Dame 1-0 1072 8
8 Auburn 2-0 1056 10
9 Florida 2-0 997 11
10 Michigan 2-0 936 7
11 Utah 2-0 905 13
12 Texas 1-1 877 9
13 Penn State 2-0 781 15
14 Wisconsin 2-0 714 17
15 Oregon 1-1 677 16
16 Texas A&M 1-1 643 12
17 UCF 2-0 544 18
18 Michigan State 2-0 495 19
19 Iowa 2-0 473 20
20 Washington State 2-0 343 22
21 Maryland 2-0 207 NR
22 Boise State 2-0 164 24
23 Washington 1-1 161 14
24 Southern California 2-0 137 NR
25 Virginia 2-0 122 NR

Also receiving votes: Iowa State 96, California 95, Mississippi State 73, TCU 66, North Carolina 48, Army 42, Colorado 21, Oklahoma State 20, Memphis 12, Arizona State 4, Boston College 2, Kentucky 2, Appalachian State 2, Syracuse 2, Minnesota 1.

For reference, here were last week's scores:

College Football rankings: Results from Week 2

COLLEGE GAMEDAY: Most appearances, weekly locations

Georgia football honors Arkansas State coach’s late wife with #WearPinkForWendy

During Georgia’s matchup with Arkansas State Saturday, Bulldog fans honored Razorbacks’ coach Blake Anderson’s wife, Wendy — who died in August after a two-year battle with breast cancer — by organizing a “Pink Out”. 
FCS wins vs. FBS teams: All-time victories, upsets

FCS (and I-AA) programs have upset FBS (I-AA) teams time and again through the years. Here's a list of the FCS stunners against FBS teams.
No. 5 Eastern Washington vs. No. 16 Jacksonville State: Preview, how to watch FCS clash

The big game in FCS this week is a rare cross-country battle between the No. 5 Eastern Washington Eagles and the No. 16 Jacksonville State Gamecocks.
