College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 3

It's Week 3 of the 2019 college football season on Saturday, Sept. 14. Temple upset No. 21 Maryland, 20-15. Follow along here for scores, the schedule and results for ranked teams.
No. 3 Georgia is now 3-0 after routing Arkansas State 55-0.
College football rankings: Week 3 Top 25 scores, schedule
Here is the full schedule for Week 3 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.
All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.
Click here for a live scoreboard.
- No. 1 Clemson at Syracuse | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 2 Alabama at South Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
- No. 3 Georgia 55, Arkansas State 0
- No. 4 LSU vs. Northwestern State | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
- No. 5 Oklahoma at UCLA | 8 p.m. | FOX
- No. 6 Ohio State 51, Indiana 10
- No. 7 Notre Dame vs. New Mexico | 2:30 p.m. | NBC
- No. 8 Auburn vs. Kent State | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 9 Florida at Kentucky | 7 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 10 Michigan: OFF
- No. 11 Utah vs. Idaho State | 4:15 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks
- No. 12 Texas vs. Rice (NRG Stadium in Houston) | 8 p.m. | CBSSN
- No. 13 Penn State 17, Pitt 10
- No. 14 Wisconsin: OFF
- No. 15 Oregon vs. Montana | 10:45 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
- No. 16 Texas A&M vs. Lamar | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
- No. 17 UCF vs. Stanford | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 18 Michigan State vs. Arizona State | 4 p.m. | FOX
- No. 19 Iowa at Iowa State | 4 p.m. | FS1
- No. 20 Washington State 31, Houston 24 (Friday)
- Temple 20, No. 21 Maryland 15
- No. 22 Boise State vs. Portland State | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 23 Washington vs. Hawai'i | 7:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
- No. 24 Southern California at BYU | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 25 Virginia vs. Florida State | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network
College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 3
|
RANK
|
NAME
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Clemson (56)
|2-0
|1544
|1
|2
|Alabama (6)
|2-0
|1489
|2
|3
|Georgia
|2-0
|1385
|3
|4
|LSU
|2-0
|1336
|6
|5
|Oklahoma
|2-0
|1315
|4
|6
|Ohio State
|2-0
|1291
|5
|7
|Notre Dame
|1-0
|1072
|8
|8
|Auburn
|2-0
|1056
|10
|9
|Florida
|2-0
|997
|11
|10
|Michigan
|2-0
|936
|7
|11
|Utah
|2-0
|905
|13
|12
|Texas
|1-1
|877
|9
|13
|Penn State
|2-0
|781
|15
|14
|Wisconsin
|2-0
|714
|17
|15
|Oregon
|1-1
|677
|16
|16
|Texas A&M
|1-1
|643
|12
|17
|UCF
|2-0
|544
|18
|18
|Michigan State
|2-0
|495
|19
|19
|Iowa
|2-0
|473
|20
|20
|Washington State
|2-0
|343
|22
|21
|Maryland
|2-0
|207
|NR
|22
|Boise State
|2-0
|164
|24
|23
|Washington
|1-1
|161
|14
|24
|Southern California
|2-0
|137
|NR
|25
|Virginia
|2-0
|122
|NR
Also receiving votes: Iowa State 96, California 95, Mississippi State 73, TCU 66, North Carolina 48, Army 42, Colorado 21, Oklahoma State 20, Memphis 12, Arizona State 4, Boston College 2, Kentucky 2, Appalachian State 2, Syracuse 2, Minnesota 1.
Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:
For reference, here were last week's scores:
College Football rankings: Results from Week 2
- No. 1 Clemson 24, No. 12 Texas A&M 10
- No. 2 Alabama 62, New Mexico State 10
- No. 3 Georgia 63, Murray State 17
- No. 4 Oklahoma 70, South Dakota 14
- No. 5 Ohio State 42, Cincinnati 0
- No. 6 LSU 45, No. 9 Texas 38
- No. 7 Michigan 24, Army 21 (2OT)
- No. 8 Notre Dame: OFF
- No. 10 Auburn 24, Tulane 6
- No. 11 Florida 45, UT Martin 0
- No. 13 Utah 35, Northern Illinois 17
- California 20, No. 14 Washington 19
- No. 15 Penn State 45, Buffalo 13
- No. 16 Oregon 77, Nevada 6
- No. 17 Wisconsin 61, Central Michigan 0
- No. 18 UCF 48, Florida Atlantic 14
- No. 19 Michigan State 51, Western Michigan 17
- No. 20 Iowa 30, Rutgers 0
- Maryland 63, No. 21 Syracuse 20
- No. 22 Washington State 59, Northern Colorado 17
- Southern California 45, No. 23 Stanford 20
- No. 24 Boise State 14, Marshall 7
- Colorado 34, No. 25 Nebraska 31 (OT)
- No. 25 Iowa State: OFF
COLLEGE GAMEDAY: Most appearances, weekly locations