Missouri Western State Athletics | September 13, 2019

DII college football: Missouri Western Griffons upsets No. 25 Fort Hays State

HAYS, Kan. – Griffon Football (1-1) bounced back with a 28-17 win at No. 25 Fort Hays State (0-2).

Missouri Western took its first lead early in the second quarter and never looked back on its way to a second consecutive victory over the two-time defending MIAA champs.
 
The Griffons scored 21 points in the second quarter to take a 21-3 lead into halftime and led 28-9 with 3:22 remaining before the Tigers scored a late TD.

The Griffons held FHSU to 14 yards rushing on 22 carries and didn't give up a touchdown until mid-way through the fourth quarter.

 
NOTABLES

  • MWSU took a 7-3 lead with 12:36 left in the second quarter when Wyatt Stiegerwald dropped a perfect pass to Damen Wheeler Jr. for a 37-yard touchdown on third and 10.
  • A fumbled punt return by FHSU set the Griffons up for a one-play touchdown drive when Steigerwald dropped one into Kyle Berry that put the Griffs up 14-3 with 8:29 left in the second quarter.
  • Shamar Griffith scored on a 12-yard touchdown run with 4:07 left in the first half to cap a dominant second quarter by MWSU.
  • Markel Smith scored MWSU's final TD from six yards out on a drive that started by a high snap over Fort Hays State's punter.
  • The Griffons didn't committ an offensive turnover and got two takeaways. DJ Stirgus pulled down his first career interception on a leaping grab in the end zone to take away a would-be TD for the Tigers late in the third quarter. The Griffons scored their second TD off a fumbled punt return by FHSU, recovered by Anthony Williams.
  • In addition to Stirgus' pick, the Griffs broke up 11 FHSU passes and forced eight Tiger punts
  • MWSU converted 44% of its third down attempts and limited FHSU to a 29% conversion rate
  • The Griffons scored on all three trips inside the red zone and are now 8-for-8 on the season, all touchdowns.
  • Smith rushed for 84 yards and a score
  • Steigerwald was 17-of-29 for 197 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and no sacks
  • Devon Holmes caught seven passes for 70 yards
  • Evan Chohon led the Griffons with a career-high 10 tackles

 UP NEXT
  • No. 21 Central Missouri (2-0) visits Spratt Stadium, Sept. 21 for a 7 p.m. kickoff
  • Central Missouri scored 70 in a win over Northeastern State, Thursday night and came back to defeat Fort Hays, 34-30 in week one.
  • Next Saturday's game will be Military Appreciation, SJSD Night and fans will be treated to a postgame fireworks show.

