Georgia football honors Arkansas State coach’s late wife with #WearPinkForWendy

During Georgia’s matchup with Arkansas State Saturday, Bulldog fans honored Red Wolves coach Blake Anderson’s wife, Wendy — who died in August after a two-year battle with breast cancer — by organizing a “Pink Out”.

The #WearPinkForWendy movement received plenty of support in Sanford Stadium:

Blake Anderson found out about the plan before Saturday’s game, and spoke about its impact on the Paul Finebaum show Thursday.

“When I got the message yesterday, somebody sent it to me, I’ll be honest, I was overwhelmed with it,” Anderson said to Finebaum. “It brought me to tears yesterday. I can’t tell you — I just know right now everything’s really raw and it’s very fresh and just the show of support has been overwhelming at times.”

He also talked about the kind tribute on ESPN Saturday morning:

"I'll be honest with you. I teared up and took a little while to compose myself."



Georgia and Arkansas State's pinkout means a lot for Blake Anderson 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5OOzkEY0p8 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 14, 2019

Anderson took a leave of absence after his wife’s death, and Saturday’s game against Georgia was the first this season since his return.

Classy move by the Sanford Stadim crowd today. Pink looks pretty good on Georgia. #WearPinkForWendy pic.twitter.com/F09rgi0LzG — DawgNation (@DawgNation) September 14, 2019

According to the Washington Post, the movement to #WearPinkForWendy started in the comment section of an SBNation blog post previewing the UGA-Arkansas State game, titled “Why I DON’T hate Arkansas State.”

“Would be nice if there was a (formal) way for UGA and the fans to recognize his wife’s lost battle and pay tribute to her memory,” wrote commenter Rufus67.

Support grew, and the movement moved to Twitter, where it was picked up by the president of the Arkansas State University System, and eventually Georgia football’s official Twitter account.