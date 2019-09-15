College football rankings: Week 4 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

Relive some of the best college football moments of week 3

New top 25 polls for Week 4 were released on Sunday, Sept. 15. Check out the Coaches Poll and AP Poll below.

Clemson is again No. 1 in the new Coaches Poll. Four new teams are ranked for the Coaches: Virginia, California, Arizona State and Kansas State. Virginia was already ranked in the AP.

College football rankings: Top 25 Week 4

Below are the AP Poll and Coaches Poll for Week 4. Games start Thursday, Sept. 19:

AP Poll: Top 25 for Week 4

Rank Name Record Points Prev 1 Clemson (62) 3-0 1545 1 2 Alabama (3) 3-0 1488 2 3 Georgia 3-0 1386 3 4 LSU 3-0 1339 4 5 Oklahoma 3-0 1310 5 6 Ohio State 3-0 1292 6 7 Notre Dame 2-0 1099 7 8 Auburn 3-0 1079 8 9 Florida 3-0 959 9 10 Utah 3-0 929 11 11 Michigan 2-0 917 10 12 Texas 2-1 888 12 T-13 Penn State 3-0 726 13 T-13 Wisconsin 2-0 726 14 15 UCF 3-0 703 17 16 Oregon 2-1 670 15 17 Texas A&M 2-1 665 16 18 Iowa 3-0 539 19 19 Washington State 3-0 452 20 20 Boise State 3-0 277 22 21 Virginia 3-0 252 25 22 Washington 2-1 183 23 23 California 3-0 164 NR 24 Arizona State 3-0 156 NR 25 TCU 2-0 104 NR

Others receiving votes: Kansas State 91, Oklahoma State 51, Army 50, Michigan State 37, Memphis 26, Wake Forest 14, BYU 12, Iowa State 7, Temple 7, Mississippi State 4, Appalachian State 2, Minnesota 1. Click here for a live scoreboard.

Coaches Poll: Top 25 for Week 4