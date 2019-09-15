College football rankings: Week 4 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

New top 25 polls for Week 4 were released on Sunday, Sept. 15. Check out the Coaches Poll and AP Poll below.
Clemson is again No. 1 in the new Coaches Poll. Four new teams are ranked for the Coaches: Virginia, California, Arizona State and Kansas State. Virginia was already ranked in the AP.
College football rankings: Top 25 Week 4
Below are the AP Poll and Coaches Poll for Week 4. Games start Thursday, Sept. 19:
AP Poll: Top 25 for Week 4
|Rank
|Name
|Record
|Points
|Prev
|1
|Clemson (62)
|3-0
|1545
|1
|2
|Alabama (3)
|3-0
|1488
|2
|3
|Georgia
|3-0
|1386
|3
|4
|LSU
|3-0
|1339
|4
|5
|Oklahoma
|3-0
|1310
|5
|6
|Ohio State
|3-0
|1292
|6
|7
|Notre Dame
|2-0
|1099
|7
|8
|Auburn
|3-0
|1079
|8
|9
|Florida
|3-0
|959
|9
|10
|Utah
|3-0
|929
|11
|11
|Michigan
|2-0
|917
|10
|12
|Texas
|2-1
|888
|12
|T-13
|Penn State
|3-0
|726
|13
|T-13
|Wisconsin
|2-0
|726
|14
|15
|UCF
|3-0
|703
|17
|16
|Oregon
|2-1
|670
|15
|17
|Texas A&M
|2-1
|665
|16
|18
|Iowa
|3-0
|539
|19
|19
|Washington State
|3-0
|452
|20
|20
|Boise State
|3-0
|277
|22
|21
|Virginia
|3-0
|252
|25
|22
|Washington
|2-1
|183
|23
|23
|California
|3-0
|164
|NR
|24
|Arizona State
|3-0
|156
|NR
|25
|TCU
|2-0
|104
|NR
Coaches Poll: Top 25 for Week 4
|
RANK
|
NAME
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Clemson (62)
|3-0
|1622
|1
|2
|Alabama (3)
|3-0
|1560
|2
|3
|Georgia
|3-0
|1463
|3
|4
|Oklahoma
|3-0
|1409
|4
|5
|LSU
|3-0
|1361
|5
|6
|Ohio State
|3-0
|1342
|6
|7
|Notre Dame
|2-0
|1182
|7
|8
|Florida
|3-0
|1095
|8
|9
|Auburn
|3-0
|1093
|9
|10
|Michigan
|2-0
|928
|10
|11
|Utah
|3-0
|915
|12
|12
|Penn State
|3-0
|864
|11
|13
|Texas
|2-1
|847
|13
|14
|Wisconsin
|2-0
|806
|14
|15
|Texas A&M
|2-1
|702
|15
|16
|UCF
|3-0
|697
|16
|17
|Oregon
|2-1
|586
|17
|18
|Iowa
|3-0
|553
|18
|19
|Washington State
|3-0
|516
|20
|20
|Boise State
|3-0
|321
|22
|21
|Washington
|2-1
|274
|21
|22
|Virginia
|3-0
|222
|NR
|23
|California
|3-0
|122
|NR
|24
|Arizona State
|3-0
|109
|NR
|25
|Kansas State
|3-0
|106
|NR