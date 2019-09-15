TRENDING:

50 days from season

🏀 2020 NCAA bracket predictions

No. 1 UPSET

⚽️ Arkansas beats top-ranked Tar Heels

📊 3 new teams join AP football Top 25

football-fbs flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | September 16, 2019

College football rankings: Week 4 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

Relive some of the best college football moments of week 3

New top 25 polls for Week 4 were released on Sunday, Sept. 15. Check out the Coaches Poll and AP Poll below.

Clemson is again No. 1 in the new Coaches Poll. Four new teams are ranked for the Coaches: Virginia, California, Arizona State and Kansas State. Virginia was already ranked in the AP.

College football rankings: Top 25 Week 4

Below are the AP Poll and Coaches Poll for Week 4. Games start Thursday, Sept. 19:

AP Poll: Top 25 for Week 4

Rank Name Record Points Prev
1 Clemson (62) 3-0 1545 1
2 Alabama (3) 3-0 1488 2
3 Georgia 3-0 1386 3
4 LSU 3-0 1339 4
5 Oklahoma 3-0 1310 5
6 Ohio State 3-0 1292 6
7 Notre Dame 2-0 1099 7
8 Auburn 3-0 1079 8
9 Florida 3-0 959 9
10 Utah 3-0 929 11
11 Michigan 2-0 917 10
12 Texas 2-1 888 12
T-13 Penn State 3-0 726 13
T-13 Wisconsin 2-0 726 14
15 UCF 3-0 703 17
16 Oregon 2-1 670 15
17 Texas A&M 2-1 665 16
18 Iowa 3-0 539 19
19 Washington State 3-0 452 20
20 Boise State 3-0 277 22
21 Virginia 3-0 252 25
22 Washington 2-1 183 23
23 California 3-0 164 NR
24 Arizona State 3-0 156 NR
25 TCU 2-0 104 NR

Coaches Poll: Top 25 for Week 4

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Clemson (62) 3-0 1622 1
2 Alabama (3) 3-0 1560 2
3 Georgia 3-0 1463 3
4 Oklahoma 3-0 1409 4
5 LSU 3-0 1361 5
6 Ohio State 3-0 1342 6
7 Notre Dame 2-0 1182 7
8 Florida 3-0 1095 8
9 Auburn 3-0 1093 9
10 Michigan 2-0 928 10
11 Utah 3-0 915 12
12 Penn State 3-0 864 11
13 Texas 2-1 847 13
14 Wisconsin 2-0 806 14
15 Texas A&M 2-1 702 15
16 UCF 3-0 697 16
17 Oregon 2-1 586 17
18 Iowa 3-0 553 18
19 Washington State 3-0 516 20
20 Boise State 3-0 321 22
21 Washington 2-1 274 21
22 Virginia 3-0 222 NR
23 California 3-0 122 NR
24 Arizona State 3-0 109 NR
25 Kansas State 3-0 106 NR

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25: Utah joins the top 10, Virginia makes a jump in AP Poll

Virginia jumped up four spots, Utah entered the top 10, Maryland dropped out and more takeaways from the Week 4 AP Top 25 college football poll.
READ MORE

Undefeated college football teams in 2019

We're keeping track of all the remaining college football teams for the 2019 season.
READ MORE

What Week 2's top scores mean for the College Football Playoff race

Week 2's football games had considerable implications toward the College Football Playoffs, as No. 6 LSU proves to be in serious contention.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners